Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anupam Industries Ltd ST FBL A3+ 1080 Assigned
Anupam Industries Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 2090 Assigned
Aspire Home Finance CP Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs 150 Cr)
Chennai Textiles ST: FB Fac A4 120 Assigned
En Vogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 200 Upgraded
from
A2+
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(increased from Rs. 15 crore earlier)
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150 Reassigned
(SO)
(reduced from Rs. 20 crore earlier)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Delhi Safe Deposit Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anupam Industries Ltd Long-TL BBB 669.1 Assigned
Anupam Industries Ltd LT/ST FBL BBB / 0.9 Assigned
A3+
Api Associates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 100 Suspended
A4
Aspire Home Finance NCD Programme A+ 1500 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Aspire Home Finance Subordinated Debt A+ 500 Assigned
Corporation Ltd Programme
Banox Exim Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Banox Exim Pvt Ltd TL BBB 18.3 Reaffirmed
Chirag Operating Lease Company Proposed Line of BBB- 2000 withdrawn
Pvt Ltd Credit
En Vogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
En Vogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Goel Jewelery & Mart Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 270 Suspended
Haamid Real Estate Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB 300 Assigned
(SO)
Jai Bhole Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended
Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL A 1474.5 Upgraded
from A-
Mas Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt A- 200 Assigned
Programme
Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC BB+ 295 Revised from
BB
(enhanced from Rs 21 Cr)
Shuddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC D 280 Revised from
BB+
Space Gold Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC D 300 Revised from
BB+
Swastik Trading Co CC limits B+ 97.5 Withdrawn
Yellow Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC D 240 Revised from
BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
