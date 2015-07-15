Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Industries Ltd ST FBL A3+ 1080 Assigned Anupam Industries Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 2090 Assigned Aspire Home Finance CP Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (Enhanced from Rs 150 Cr) Chennai Textiles ST: FB Fac A4 120 Assigned En Vogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 200 Upgraded from A2+ Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) (increased from Rs. 15 crore earlier) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150 Reassigned (SO) (reduced from Rs. 20 crore earlier) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delhi Safe Deposit Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Industries Ltd Long-TL BBB 669.1 Assigned Anupam Industries Ltd LT/ST FBL BBB / 0.9 Assigned A3+ Api Associates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 100 Suspended A4 Aspire Home Finance NCD Programme A+ 1500 Assigned Corporation Ltd Aspire Home Finance Subordinated Debt A+ 500 Assigned Corporation Ltd Programme Banox Exim Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Banox Exim Pvt Ltd TL BBB 18.3 Reaffirmed Chirag Operating Lease Company Proposed Line of BBB- 2000 withdrawn Pvt Ltd Credit En Vogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed En Vogue Wood Working Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Goel Jewelery & Mart Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 270 Suspended Haamid Real Estate Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB 300 Assigned (SO) Jai Bhole Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB- 120 Suspended Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL A 1474.5 Upgraded from A- Mas Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt A- 200 Assigned Programme Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC BB+ 295 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs 21 Cr) Shuddhi Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC D 280 Revised from BB+ Space Gold Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC D 300 Revised from BB+ Swastik Trading Co CC limits B+ 97.5 Withdrawn Yellow Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC D 240 Revised from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)