Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhavya Enterprises Non Fund Based - BG A4 20 Assigned
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Unallocated facility A4 - Revised from
ICRA A4+
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST non-fund based A4 414 Revised from
ICRA A4+
Kohinoor Education Trust Non-FBL (BG) A4 10 Upgraded
from D
Natural Capsules Ltd Non-FBL A2 12.9 Upgraded
from
A3+
Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking ST Scale -Non FBL A4 1200 Reaffirmed
Company
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (TL) D 30 Revised from
Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA BB-
Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (CC) D 67.5 Revised from
Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA BB-
Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (PC / PCFC/FBD) D 10 Revised from
Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA A4
Arvind Pipes & Fittings Proposed Limits D 70 Revised from
Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA BB-
Arvind Pipes & Fittings Non-FBL (LC/BG) D 22.5 Revised from
Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA A4
Bau Developers Pvt Ltd FBL D 460 Revised from
ICRA B
Bhavya Enterprises Fund Based - CC B+ 50 Assigned
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd TL Fac BB 289.7 Revised from
ICRA BB+
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT FB Fac BB 365 Revised from
ICRA BB+
Jala Shakti Ltd LT-TL D 242.2 Assigned
Jala Shakti Ltd LT -Unallocated D 6.8 Assigned
Jala Shakti Ltd ST- BG D 10.6 Assigned
Kohinoor Education Trust TL B- 600 Upgraded
from D
Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL D 220 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 10 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL B- 564.1 Upgraded
from D
Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B- 10 Upgraded
from D
L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Assigned
Programme
Natural Capsules Ltd TL BBB+ 47 Upgraded
from
BBB
Natural Capsules Ltd FBL BBB+ 65 Upgraded
from
BBB
Pan India Infraprojects Pvt TL BBB 12000 Revised
Ltd
Shalini Publicity & Creative LT, FB Limits - CC D 60 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from B-
Shalini Publicity & Creative Long-TL D 30 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from B-
Shalini Publicity & Creative LT - Unallocated D 2.5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from B-
Shalini Publicity & Creative ST, non-FBL D 7.5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from B-
Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Sub-limit: LT Scale - BB 250 Reaffirmed
Company FBL
Sri Padma Priya Finance Bk Fac B+ 115 Assigned
Corporation
Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills LT B 180 Assigned
Sri Vishnu Priya Finance Bk Fac B+ 115 Assigned
Vishwas Builders LT FBL- TL B+ 330 Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA+ 5000 Assigned
Tier II Bond Programme
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
