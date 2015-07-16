Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavya Enterprises Non Fund Based - BG A4 20 Assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Unallocated facility A4 - Revised from ICRA A4+ Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST non-fund based A4 414 Revised from ICRA A4+ Kohinoor Education Trust Non-FBL (BG) A4 10 Upgraded from D Natural Capsules Ltd Non-FBL A2 12.9 Upgraded from A3+ Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking ST Scale -Non FBL A4 1200 Reaffirmed Company LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (TL) D 30 Revised from Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA BB- Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (CC) D 67.5 Revised from Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA BB- Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (PC / PCFC/FBD) D 10 Revised from Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Arvind Pipes & Fittings Proposed Limits D 70 Revised from Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA BB- Arvind Pipes & Fittings Non-FBL (LC/BG) D 22.5 Revised from Industries Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 Bau Developers Pvt Ltd FBL D 460 Revised from ICRA B Bhavya Enterprises Fund Based - CC B+ 50 Assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd TL Fac BB 289.7 Revised from ICRA BB+ Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT FB Fac BB 365 Revised from ICRA BB+ Jala Shakti Ltd LT-TL D 242.2 Assigned Jala Shakti Ltd LT -Unallocated D 6.8 Assigned Jala Shakti Ltd ST- BG D 10.6 Assigned Kohinoor Education Trust TL B- 600 Upgraded from D Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd FBL D 220 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Elite Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 10 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL B- 564.1 Upgraded from D Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B- 10 Upgraded from D L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 2000 Assigned Programme Natural Capsules Ltd TL BBB+ 47 Upgraded from BBB Natural Capsules Ltd FBL BBB+ 65 Upgraded from BBB Pan India Infraprojects Pvt TL BBB 12000 Revised Ltd Shalini Publicity & Creative LT, FB Limits - CC D 60 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B- Shalini Publicity & Creative Long-TL D 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B- Shalini Publicity & Creative LT - Unallocated D 2.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B- Shalini Publicity & Creative ST, non-FBL D 7.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B- Shree Sai Baba Ship Breaking Sub-limit: LT Scale - BB 250 Reaffirmed Company FBL Sri Padma Priya Finance Bk Fac B+ 115 Assigned Corporation Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills LT B 180 Assigned Sri Vishnu Priya Finance Bk Fac B+ 115 Assigned Vishwas Builders LT FBL- TL B+ 330 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA+ 5000 Assigned Tier II Bond Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)