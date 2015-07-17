Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. Sorabji Fund Based working A4 140 Reaffirmed capital limits (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) Hemang Resources Ltd ST Non FB Limits A4 770 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs. 87.00 Crore) Hemang Resources Ltd ST - Proposed Limits A4 1045.2 Upgraded from D (increased from Rs. 101.00 Crore) Jayco Synthetics Non-Fund Based- One A4 43.4 Assigned Time LOC (sub limit of TL) Rashtriya Seva Samithi MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned Reliance Commodities Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Lines Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd Fund based A4+ 115 Reaffirmed (revised from 8.50 CR) Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 1.25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atria Brindavan Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 194.5 Revised from ICRA BB (decreased from 30.59 CR) Atria Brindavan Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 155.5 Revised from / A3 ICRA BB / A4 (enhanced from 4.41 CR) Hemang Resources Ltd LT FB Limits B 120 Upgraded from D Hemang Resources Ltd LT Non FB Limits B 64.8 Assigned Indfab Projects Pvt Ltd FBL - Cash Credit C+ 20 Reaffirmed Indfab Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit C+ 42.8 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 0.28 crore) Indfab Projects Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Bk C+ 200 Reaffirmed Guarantee / A4 (Revised from Rs 24 crore) Jayco Synthetics Fund Based - CC Limit B- 52.5 Assigned Jayco Synthetics Fund Based - TL B- 36.4 Assigned Jotindra Steel & Tubes Ltd LT FBL B- 240 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 15000 Assigned (Enhanced from 2,850.0 to 4,350.0) Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - Reaffirmed (revised from 1.23 CR) Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd TL BB 38.9 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.66 CR) Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 25 Reaffirmed Sri Buchiyyamma Rice Mill LT FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Buchiyyamma Rice Mill LT Un allocated B+ 130 Reaffirmed Limits Triway Container Freight long term Bk Fac B+ 236 suspended Station Pvt Ltd Triway Container Freight ST Bk Fac B+ 30 suspended Station Pvt Ltd Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 160 Upgraded from BBB Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 260 Upgraded from BBB Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 300 Upgraded from BBB Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 310 Upgraded from BBB Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 400 Upgraded from BBB Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 120 Upgraded from BBB Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB+ 240 Upgraded from BBB Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Lines BBB+ 4000 Upgraded from BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)