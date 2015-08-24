Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Forbes & Co. Ltd Short-TL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 370 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 155 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd CP programme A1+ 800 Reaffirmed G A Infra Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4+ 180 Assigned Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP A1+ 5500 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 400 crore Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, non FB Fac A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 1975 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Himson Textile Engineering Non Fund Based- BG A4 10 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Laxmi Transmission Industry Non FBL A4 60 Assigned Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt. Ltd. LC A4 85 Assigned Mittal Timber Store LC A4 90 Assigned Modern Industries Non-FB Fac A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed reduced from the earlier Rs. 132.0 crore Modern Industries Unallocated Limits A3+ 100 Assigned Ndt Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 52 Suspended Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd ST, fund based and A4 55 Suspended non fund based Bk Fac Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 70 Suspended SF Dyes Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 70 Notice of withdrawal Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 250 Assigned Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A2+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cooch Behar Mission Hospital FBL - TL B- 344.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Cooch Behar Mission Hospital Unallocated Limit B- 5.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd TL BB- 258 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD AA 10000 Assigned Ltd Forbes & Co. Ltd Long-TL AA- 894.9 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd NCD (NCD) Programme AA- 1000 Assigned G A Infra Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB 110 Assigned Godrej Agrovet Ltd NCD AA 1500 Assigned Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, FB Fac AA 600 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd LT borrowing AAA 13500 Upgraded programme Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 1500 Upgraded programme Gruh Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed Programme Himson Textile Engineering Fund Based- CC B 70 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Himson Textile Engineering Fund Based- TL B 6.9 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd ICICI Bank Ltd. (2005) MBS 1 Second Loss Facility AA- Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) ICICI Bank Ltd. (2005) MBS 1 PTC Series A2 AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) ICICI Bank Ltd. (2005) MBS 1 PTC Series B^^ AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal ICICI Bank Ltd. (2005) MBS 2 Second Loss Facility AA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) ICICI Bank Ltd. (2005) MBS 2 PTC Series A2 AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) ICICI Bank Ltd. (2005) MBS 2 PTC Series B^^ AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal L.M. Foods FB Fac B- 230 Revised from B+ L.M. Foods Unallocated B- 20 Revised from B+ Laxmi Transmission Industry FBL - optionally B 60 Assigned convertible debenture Lot Mobiles Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 50 Upgraded from BB M Ganesh TL B+ 30 Assigned M Ganesh Non-FB Fac B+ /A4 20 Assigned Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 25 Assigned Mittal Timber Store CC B+ 20 Assigned Modern Industries FB Fac BBB 670 Reaffirmed reduced from the earlier Rs. 83.0 crore Modern Industries Unallocated Limits BBB 130 Assigned Murlidhar Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 150 Suspended Navkiran Techno Feeds FBL B+ 84 Reaffirmed Navkiran Techno Feeds Unallocated Limit B+ 16 Reaffirmed Ndt Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 98 Suspended Nvt Quality Lifestyle Projects Proposed limits BB 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 30 Suspended Raghav Madhav Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC D 25 Revised from B+ Raghav Madhav Filaments Pvt Ltd LT FBL -TL D 45 Revised from B+ Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD AAA 50000 Assigned Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 160 Suspended SF Dyes Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 105 Notice of withdrawal Shrirampur Municipal Council TL BB- 100 Assigned Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 50 Withdrawn Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Fund based / A- 350 Assigned Non-fund based Interchangeable Fac Zensar Technologies Ltd FBL AA+ 400 Upgraded from AA Zensar Technologies Ltd Non-FBL AA+ Upgraded from AA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 