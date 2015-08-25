Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airwave International Pvt Ltd LOC cum BG A4+ 35 Assigned Amber Builders BG A4 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - LC A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Bharat Supply Company Non FBL - LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed Bhavani Sea Foods Fund Based- Packing A4 63 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Bhavani Sea Foods Fund Based- A4 10 Reaffirmed FUDBP/FDBP* *FUDBP- Foreign User Documentary Bill Purchase, FDBP- Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase Brigade Enterprises Ltd ST - Non fund based A1 600 Assigned Bk lines Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST -Fund Based/ NFB A2 600 Revised from A3+ Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST - NFB A2 17 Revised from A3+ Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC A3 150 Reaffirmed Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG A3 1 Reaffirmed Chw Forge Pvt Ltd CP/STD A1+ 200 upgraded from A1 Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd CP A1+ 750 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 50.00 CR) Parason Machinery (India) Pvt Fund based (PC/BD) A3 1.6 Suspended Ltd Parason Machinery (India) Pvt Non - fund based A3 91 Suspended Ltd (LC/BG) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Assigned (SO) Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NFBL A4 42900 Downgraded from A3 Sportking India Ltd LT: Fund Based A3+ 756.1 Upgraded from A3 Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw ST NFBL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd Forward Cover Contract A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airwave International Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 11.5 Assigned Airwave International Pvt Ltd Unallocated fund BB+ / 53.5 Assigned based and non-FBL A4+ Amber Builders CC Limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed Anilkumar Construction Company fund based and non FB D 69.5 Withdrawn Fac Api Associates Pvt Ltd FBL D 70 Revised from BB Api Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 30 Revised from A4 Beml Ltd FB Fac A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - BG A+ 12000 Reaffirmed Beml Ltd NCD A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bharat Supply Company FBL - CC B+ 43 upgraded from B (enhancedfrom Rs. 3.0 crore) Bharat Supply Company Unallocated Limits B+ / 17 Assigned A4 Brigade Enterprises Ltd LT - Fund based Bk A 1827.69*Reaffirmed lines (enhanced from 1,403.79 CR) Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 680 Revised from BBB Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT / ST -Fund Based/ BBB+ 260 Revised from NFB / A2 BBB / A3+ Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC Facility BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Creations Jewellery LT and ST - Fund BBB / 345 Assigned / Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Based Limits A3+ Reaffirmed Gokak Sugars Ltd TL BB(SO) 277.4 Downgraded from BBB(SO) Gokak Sugars Ltd FBL BB(SO) 200 Downgraded from BBB(SO) Khed Economic Infrastructure LT - TL BBB- 6110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Metro Hospital And Cancer LT Fund based-TL BB+ 30 Assigned Research Centre Paliwal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL (optionally B 50 Assigned convertible debenture) Paliwal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) B 20 Parason Machinery (India) Pvt Fund based (CC) BBB- 20 Suspended Ltd Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: Non- Fund Based BBB- 20 upgraded from BB (Reduced from Rs. 7.00crore) Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: Fund Based^ BBB- 2080 upgraded / A3 from BB / A4+ (Enhanced from Rs. 194.00 CR) ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 17.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 208.00 crore. Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Shapoorji Pallonji AA(SO) 1000 Assigned (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Energy (Gujarat) Private Limited.NCD Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL BB 12499.2 Downgraded from BBB- Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL BB 7600 Downgraded from BBB- Sidhant Creations Pvt. Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 150 Reaffirmed ( earlier Rs. 11.00 crore) Sidhant Creations Pvt. Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB- 64.3 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 0.62 crore) Sportking India Ltd LT: Fund Based BBB 6493.9 Upgraded from BBB- Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw LT FBL B+ 299.9 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Standard Charted Bank Mortgage Loan Pool AAA Withdrawn Trust 2006 Series II (SO) (MLPT II) PTC Series A Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 65 Reaffirmed Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 