Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 24, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airwave International Pvt Ltd LOC cum BG A4+ 35 Assigned
Amber Builders BG A4 90 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - LC A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed
Bharat Supply Company Non FBL - LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Sea Foods Fund Based- Packing A4 63 Reaffirmed
Credit Limit
Bhavani Sea Foods Fund Based- A4 10 Reaffirmed
FUDBP/FDBP*
*FUDBP- Foreign User Documentary Bill Purchase, FDBP- Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase
Brigade Enterprises Ltd ST - Non fund based A1 600 Assigned
Bk lines
Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST -Fund Based/ NFB A2 600 Revised from
A3+
Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST - NFB A2 17 Revised from
A3+
Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC A3 150 Reaffirmed
Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG A3 1 Reaffirmed
Chw Forge Pvt Ltd CP/STD A1+ 200 upgraded
from A1
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd CP A1+ 750 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 50.00 CR)
Parason Machinery (India) Pvt Fund based (PC/BD) A3 1.6 Suspended
Ltd
Parason Machinery (India) Pvt Non - fund based A3 91 Suspended
Ltd (LC/BG)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Assigned
(SO)
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd NFBL A4 42900 Downgraded
from
A3
Sportking India Ltd LT: Fund Based A3+ 756.1 Upgraded
from A3
Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw ST NFBL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd Forward Cover Contract A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airwave International Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 11.5 Assigned
Airwave International Pvt Ltd Unallocated fund BB+ / 53.5 Assigned
based and non-FBL A4+
Amber Builders CC Limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Anilkumar Construction Company fund based and non FB D 69.5 Withdrawn
Fac
Api Associates Pvt Ltd FBL D 70 Revised from
BB
Api Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 30 Revised from
A4
Beml Ltd FB Fac A+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Beml Ltd Non-FB Fac - BG A+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Beml Ltd NCD A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Supply Company FBL - CC B+ 43 upgraded
from B
(enhancedfrom Rs. 3.0 crore)
Bharat Supply Company Unallocated Limits B+ / 17 Assigned
A4
Brigade Enterprises Ltd LT - Fund based Bk A 1827.69*Reaffirmed
lines
(enhanced from 1,403.79 CR)
Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 680 Revised from
BBB
Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT / ST -Fund Based/ BBB+ 260 Revised from
NFB / A2 BBB /
A3+
Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC Facility BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Creations Jewellery LT and ST - Fund BBB / 345 Assigned /
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Based Limits A3+ Reaffirmed
Gokak Sugars Ltd TL BB(SO) 277.4 Downgraded
from
BBB(SO)
Gokak Sugars Ltd FBL BB(SO) 200 Downgraded
from
BBB(SO)
Khed Economic Infrastructure LT - TL BBB- 6110 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Metro Hospital And Cancer LT Fund based-TL BB+ 30 Assigned
Research Centre
Paliwal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL (optionally B 50 Assigned
convertible debenture)
Paliwal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) B 20
Parason Machinery (India) Pvt Fund based (CC) BBB- 20 Suspended
Ltd
Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: Non- Fund Based BBB- 20 upgraded
from BB
(Reduced from Rs. 7.00crore)
Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT: Fund Based^ BBB- 2080 upgraded
/ A3 from
BB /
A4+
(Enhanced from Rs. 194.00 CR)
^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent
of Rs. 17.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term
rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based
limits cannot exceed Rs. 208.00 crore.
Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Shapoorji Pallonji AA(SO) 1000 Assigned
(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Energy
(Gujarat)
Private Limited.NCD
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd TL BB 12499.2 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd FBL BB 7600 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Sidhant Creations Pvt. Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 150 Reaffirmed
( earlier Rs. 11.00 crore)
Sidhant Creations Pvt. Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB- 64.3 Reaffirmed
(Earlier Rs. 0.62 crore)
Sportking India Ltd LT: Fund Based BBB 6493.9 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw LT FBL B+ 299.9 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
Standard Charted Bank Mortgage Loan Pool AAA Withdrawn
Trust 2006 Series II (SO)
(MLPT II) PTC Series A
Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Vapi Pigments Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10.6 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
