US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs as risk appetite improves
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A4 225 Reaffirmed Limits (Reduced from Rs. 36 crore) Apex Auto Ltd Non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Apex Auto Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Cottage Industries LOC A4 10 Assigned Bharat Cottage Industries LOG A4 2 Assigned Jayan Sri Exim ST NFBL A4 80 Assigned Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP Programme A1+ 6000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 500 crore) M/S Golani Brothers Non-fund based A4+ 200 Assigned facility (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Mcleod Russel India Ltd Non Fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 188 Reaffirmed Mcleod Russel India Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Minda Industries Ltd ST Non Fund Based A1+ 270 Upgraded Fac from A1 (Enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore) Minda Industries Ltd ST Fund Based Fac A1+ 50 Upgraded from A1 NGL Fine-Chem Ltd ST: Non-FB A3+ 35.5 Upgraded from A3 Nirmala Infra Projects India Non-FBL A4 83 Assigned Pvt Ltd North India Surgical Company Non fund based-BG A4 15 Assigned North India Surgical Company Non fund based-BG A4 15 Assigned Oricon Enterprises Ltd ST, FB/ non-fund A2 150 Revised from based Fac A2+ Religare Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 70 Reaffirmed Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 33 Reaffirmed Smpp Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST - Non FB Fac A4 32.5 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from D Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt Non-fund based Bk Fac A3 577.5 Assigned Ltd Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 14.8 Assigned VVF (India) Ltd Non-FBL D 9600 Revised from A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd Fixed deposits MB+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrapali Centurian Park Pvt. FBL D 3500 Assigned Ltd. Apex Auto Ltd TL C 523.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 63 crore) Apex Auto Ltd CC Limits C 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Cottage Industries CC C 85 Assigned Bharat Cottage Industries TL C 16 Assigned Gemtree Natural Produce Pvt FB Fac BB- 77.5 Assigned Ltd Gemtree Natural Produce Pvt LT - Unallocated BB- 72.5 Assigned Ltd Jayan Sri Exim FBF B 60 Suspended Kissan Rice Mill CC B+ 150 Assigned Kissan Rice Mill Stand by Line of B+ 10 Assigned Credit Kissan Rice Mill TL B+ 17.7 Assigned M/S Golani Brothers Fund based facility BB 50 Assigned Mcleod Russel India Ltd TL AA+ 1700 Reaffirmed Mcleod Russel India Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Mcleod Russel India Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac* AA+ / 1500 Reaffirmed A1+ Minda Industries Ltd TL Fac A+ 290.5 Upgraded from A (Reduced from Rs. 33.74 crore) Minda Industries Ltd CC Fac A+ 935 Upgraded from A Minda Industries Ltd Unallocated A+ 24.5 Upgraded from A (Reduced from Rs. 7.76 Crore) Multi Poly Films Pvt Ltd Fund based facalities B 92 Suspended Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd LT: FB limits BBB 90 Upgraded from BBB- NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: TL BBB 106 Upgraded from BBB- NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: Unallocated BBB 27.4 Upgraded from BBB- Nirmala Infra Projects India FBL C+ 60.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nirmala Infra Projects India Unallocated limits C+ / 6.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 North India Surgical Company Fund based-CC B+ 90 Assigned North India Surgical Company Fund based-CC B+ 90 Assigned North India Surgical Company Unallocated B+ / 15 Assigned A4 North India Surgical Company Unallocated B+ / 15 Assigned A4 Oricon Enterprises Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 100 Revised from BBB+ Ramakrishna Engineering Fund based facility D 70.9 Suspended Company Ramakrishna Engineering Non-fund based D 62 Suspended Company facility Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd TL - LT Scale A 48670 Reaffirmed Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Working Capital Fac A / 14000 Reaffirmed (CC/WCDL) A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd LER limit A / 1640 Reaffirmed A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Non FBL (B/G and A / 1500 Reaffirmed L/C) A1 Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd TL B 12.4 Revised from B+ Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B 40.2 Revised from B+ Shri Ganesh Veg Oil Products FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Singhal Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Reaffirmed Singhal Metalloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 20 Reaffirmed A4 Smpp Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 16 crore) Smpp Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund BB+ / 250 Reaffirmed based/non fund based A4+ limits (Enhanced from Rs 20 crore) Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - TL C 62 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from D Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac C 170 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from D Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac (Sub C Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd limit) from D Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - Proposed Fac C 12 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from D Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt TL BBB- 15 Suspended Ltd Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt working capital BBB- 350 Suspended Ltd facility Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 121.4 Assigned Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit BB- / 25.3 Assigned A4 VVF (India) Ltd TL D 3100 Revised from BB+ VVF (India) Ltd FBL D 2500 Revised from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
