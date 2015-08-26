Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A4 225 Reaffirmed Limits (Reduced from Rs. 36 crore) Apex Auto Ltd Non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Apex Auto Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Cottage Industries LOC A4 10 Assigned Bharat Cottage Industries LOG A4 2 Assigned Jayan Sri Exim ST NFBL A4 80 Assigned Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP Programme A1+ 6000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 500 crore) M/S Golani Brothers Non-fund based A4+ 200 Assigned facility (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Mcleod Russel India Ltd Non Fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 188 Reaffirmed Mcleod Russel India Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Minda Industries Ltd ST Non Fund Based A1+ 270 Upgraded Fac from A1 (Enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore) Minda Industries Ltd ST Fund Based Fac A1+ 50 Upgraded from A1 NGL Fine-Chem Ltd ST: Non-FB A3+ 35.5 Upgraded from A3 Nirmala Infra Projects India Non-FBL A4 83 Assigned Pvt Ltd North India Surgical Company Non fund based-BG A4 15 Assigned North India Surgical Company Non fund based-BG A4 15 Assigned Oricon Enterprises Ltd ST, FB/ non-fund A2 150 Revised from based Fac A2+ Religare Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 70 Reaffirmed Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 33 Reaffirmed Smpp Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile ST - Non FB Fac A4 32.5 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from D Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt Non-fund based Bk Fac A3 577.5 Assigned Ltd Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 14.8 Assigned VVF (India) Ltd Non-FBL D 9600 Revised from A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd Fixed deposits MB+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrapali Centurian Park Pvt. FBL D 3500 Assigned Ltd. Apex Auto Ltd TL C 523.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 63 crore) Apex Auto Ltd CC Limits C 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Cottage Industries CC C 85 Assigned Bharat Cottage Industries TL C 16 Assigned Gemtree Natural Produce Pvt FB Fac BB- 77.5 Assigned Ltd Gemtree Natural Produce Pvt LT - Unallocated BB- 72.5 Assigned Ltd Jayan Sri Exim FBF B 60 Suspended Kissan Rice Mill CC B+ 150 Assigned Kissan Rice Mill Stand by Line of B+ 10 Assigned Credit Kissan Rice Mill TL B+ 17.7 Assigned M/S Golani Brothers Fund based facility BB 50 Assigned Mcleod Russel India Ltd TL AA+ 1700 Reaffirmed Mcleod Russel India Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed Mcleod Russel India Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac* AA+ / 1500 Reaffirmed A1+ Minda Industries Ltd TL Fac A+ 290.5 Upgraded from A (Reduced from Rs. 33.74 crore) Minda Industries Ltd CC Fac A+ 935 Upgraded from A Minda Industries Ltd Unallocated A+ 24.5 Upgraded from A (Reduced from Rs. 7.76 Crore) Multi Poly Films Pvt Ltd Fund based facalities B 92 Suspended Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd LT: FB limits BBB 90 Upgraded from BBB- NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: TL BBB 106 Upgraded from BBB- NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: Unallocated BBB 27.4 Upgraded from BBB- Nirmala Infra Projects India FBL C+ 60.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nirmala Infra Projects India Unallocated limits C+ / 6.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 North India Surgical Company Fund based-CC B+ 90 Assigned North India Surgical Company Fund based-CC B+ 90 Assigned North India Surgical Company Unallocated B+ / 15 Assigned A4 North India Surgical Company Unallocated B+ / 15 Assigned A4 Oricon Enterprises Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 100 Revised from BBB+ Ramakrishna Engineering Fund based facility D 70.9 Suspended Company Ramakrishna Engineering Non-fund based D 62 Suspended Company facility Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd TL - LT Scale A 48670 Reaffirmed Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Working Capital Fac A / 14000 Reaffirmed (CC/WCDL) A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd LER limit A / 1640 Reaffirmed A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Non FBL (B/G and A / 1500 Reaffirmed L/C) A1 Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd TL B 12.4 Revised from B+ Rr Leather Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B 40.2 Revised from B+ Shri Ganesh Veg Oil Products FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Singhal Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC B 55 Reaffirmed Singhal Metalloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 20 Reaffirmed A4 Smpp Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 16 crore) Smpp Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund BB+ / 250 Reaffirmed based/non fund based A4+ limits (Enhanced from Rs 20 crore) Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - TL C 62 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from D Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac C 170 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from D Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - FB Fac (Sub C Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd limit) from D Sree Jeyasoundharam Textile LT - Proposed Fac C 12 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from D Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt TL BBB- 15 Suspended Ltd Sylvan Plyboard (India) Pvt working capital BBB- 350 Suspended Ltd facility Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 121.4 Assigned Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit BB- / 25.3 Assigned A4 VVF (India) Ltd TL D 3100 Revised from BB+ VVF (India) Ltd FBL D 2500 Revised from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 