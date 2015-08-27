Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Cement Ltd NFBL A1(SO) 700 Assigned enhanced from 45.00 CR Adhunik Cement Ltd CP A1(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Angel Broking Pvt Ltd STD A1 500 Reaffirmed Jalan Iron & Steel Company Non FBL - BG A4 25 Assigned Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2 Upgraded (Sub-Limit) from A3+ Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd BG A4+ 2500 Reaffirmed Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd LOC A4+ 500 Reaffirmed New Opportunity Consultancy MFI Grading M3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Solace Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Solar Projects SP 3C Reaffirmed Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1(SO) 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 7 Star Company Fund Based Working BB- 140 Reaffirmed Capital Facility 7 Star Company Unallocated BB- 90 Reaffirmed Adhunik Cement Ltd TL A+ 5490 Reaffirmed Adhunik Cement Ltd FBL A+ 820 Reaffirmed Adhunik Cement Ltd NCD A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance - Karpo PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 192.5 Provisional Ifmr Capital 2015 Annapurna Microfinance - Karpo PTC Series A2 A-(SO) 17.7 Provisional Ifmr Capital 2015 Farmers Agriculture Credit FBL- Agriculture Crop B+ 75 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Society Ltd Loan Future Financial Services - PTC Series A1 A- 209 Provisional Brizo Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Future Financial Services - PTC Series A2 BB+ 19.2 Provisional Brizo Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Future Human Development Ltd LT, TL BB 1500 Reaffirmed Gandhi Enterprises LT/ST, FB Fac* BB/ 509.5 Reaffirmed A4+ * Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 50.95 crore at any point of usage. Jalan Iron & Steel Company FBL - TL BB- 20 Assigned Jalan Iron & Steel Company FBL - CC BB- 27 Assigned Jalan Iron & Steel Company FBL - Standby Line Of BB- 4 Assigned Credit Jpc Infra Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL (Tl) BB- 208 Assigned Jpc Infra Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 2 Assigned K P Sanghvi & Sons LT / ST, FB Fac A- 12100 Upgraded /A2+ from BBB+ / A2 Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 350 Upgraded from BBB Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 650 Upgraded from BBB Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd CC/Overdraft BB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Kurseong Carriers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC/ Soptionally D 150 Downgraded convertible debenture from B Book Debts Kurseong Carriers Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Letter Of D 70 Downgraded Guarantee from A4 Madura Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB 2250 Upgraded from BBB- Madura Micro Finance Ltd NCD BBB 400 Upgraded from BBB- Madura Micro Finance Ltd NCD BBB 366 Assigned Newgen Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 88.8 Reaffirmed Newgen Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B 10.7 Reaffirmed Newgen Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed B 0.5 Reaffirmed S2 Realty LT, FBL - TL D 70 Revised from BB+ Sabari Alloys & Metals India Fund Based Facility D 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sabari Alloys & Metals India Non-Fund Based D 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A(SO) 450 Reaffirmed Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A(SO) 600 Reaffirmed Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD Programme A(SO) 500 Reaffirmed The Liberty Marine Syndicate TL And Working BB /A4 591.5 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)