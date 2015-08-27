Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2015.
Adhunik Cement Ltd NFBL A1(SO) 700 Assigned
enhanced from 45.00 CR
Adhunik Cement Ltd CP A1(SO) 500 Reaffirmed
Angel Broking Pvt Ltd STD A1 500 Reaffirmed
Jalan Iron & Steel Company Non FBL - BG A4 25 Assigned
Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2 Upgraded
(Sub-Limit) from
A3+
Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd BG A4+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd LOC A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
New Opportunity Consultancy MFI Grading M3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Solace Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Solar Projects SP 3C Reaffirmed
Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1(SO) 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
7 Star Company Fund Based Working BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Capital Facility
7 Star Company Unallocated BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Adhunik Cement Ltd TL A+ 5490 Reaffirmed
Adhunik Cement Ltd FBL A+ 820 Reaffirmed
Adhunik Cement Ltd NCD A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance - Karpo PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 192.5 Provisional
Ifmr Capital 2015
Annapurna Microfinance - Karpo PTC Series A2 A-(SO) 17.7 Provisional
Ifmr Capital 2015
Farmers Agriculture Credit FBL- Agriculture Crop B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Co-Operative Society Ltd Loan
Future Financial Services - PTC Series A1 A- 209 Provisional
Brizo Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Future Financial Services - PTC Series A2 BB+ 19.2 Provisional
Brizo Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Future Human Development Ltd LT, TL BB 1500 Reaffirmed
Gandhi Enterprises LT/ST, FB Fac* BB/ 509.5 Reaffirmed
A4+
* Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 50.95 crore at any point of
usage.
Jalan Iron & Steel Company FBL - TL BB- 20 Assigned
Jalan Iron & Steel Company FBL - CC BB- 27 Assigned
Jalan Iron & Steel Company FBL - Standby Line Of BB- 4 Assigned
Credit
Jpc Infra Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL (Tl) BB- 208 Assigned
Jpc Infra Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 2 Assigned
K P Sanghvi & Sons LT / ST, FB Fac A- 12100 Upgraded
/A2+ from BBB+ /
A2
Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 350 Upgraded
from
BBB
Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 650 Upgraded
from
BBB
Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd CC/Overdraft BB+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Kurseong Carriers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC/ Soptionally D 150 Downgraded
convertible debenture from B
Book Debts
Kurseong Carriers Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Letter Of D 70 Downgraded
Guarantee from A4
Madura Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB 2250 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Madura Micro Finance Ltd NCD BBB 400 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Madura Micro Finance Ltd NCD BBB 366 Assigned
Newgen Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 88.8 Reaffirmed
Newgen Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B 10.7 Reaffirmed
Newgen Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed B 0.5 Reaffirmed
S2 Realty LT, FBL - TL D 70 Revised from
BB+
Sabari Alloys & Metals India Fund Based Facility D 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sabari Alloys & Metals India Non-Fund Based D 90 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Facility
Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A(SO) 450 Reaffirmed
Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A(SO) 600 Reaffirmed
Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD Programme A(SO) 500 Reaffirmed
The Liberty Marine Syndicate TL And Working BB /A4 591.5 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd. Capital Fac
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
