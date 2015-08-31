Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1 1500 Reaffirmed Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 122.5 Withdrawn Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 9 Withdrawn Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A4+ 1.4 Withdrawn Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3 Reaffirmed Upgraded from A4+ Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based A3 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Upgraded from A4+ Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A3 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) facility Upgraded from A4+ Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed fund based A3 90.9 Reaffirmed facility Upgraded from A4+; revised from 4.84 CR Bajaj Motors Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 245 Reaffirmed upgraded from A1 Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate Non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Eastern Surgical Company ST Fund based A4 55 Assigned Eastern Surgical Company ST Non Fund based A4 15 Assigned High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A3 12.5 Assigned Icewear Creation ST FB Fac A4 168 Reaffirmed revised from 15.80 CR Indag Rubber Ltd NFBL A1+ 220 Assigned Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG A3 300 Revised from A4+ NTPC Ltd NFBL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI grading M1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amidhan Developers TL BB 66.7 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 9.25 crore Arkay Glenrock Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 17.1 Withdrawn Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 280.1 Reaffirmed Upgraded from BB; revised from 32.26 CR Astrotech Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB- Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Upgraded from BB Bajaj Motors Ltd ST FB Fac -- Reaffirmed reduced from 15.00 CR Bajaj Motors Ltd TL A+ 248.1 Reaffirmed reduced from 63.33 CR Bajaj Motors Ltd CC A+ 450 Reaffirmed increased from 30.00 CR Bajaj Motors Ltd Unallocated A+ 206.9 Assigned /A1+ increased from 12.17 CR Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate LT FB Fac B+ 52.5 Suspended Eastern Surgical Company LT Fund based BB 1 Assigned Eastern Surgical Company LT Non Fund based BB 40 Assigned Eastern Surgical Company LT Unallocated BB 9 Assigned Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Bk Loans BB- 280 Withdrawn Ltd /A4 Haamid Real Estates Pvt Ltd NCD- Tranche 1 BB- 1100 Downgraded (SO) from BB (SO) Haamid Real Estates Pvt Ltd NCD- Tranche 2 BB- 300 Downgraded (SO) from BB (SO) High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BBB- 87.5 Assigned Icewear Creation TL B+ 7 Reaffirmed revised from 0.63 CR Indag Rubber Ltd FBL A+ 80 Reaffirmed reduced from 14.50 CR Juken Uniproducts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 88 Suspended /A3 Kalpana Wines FBL BB+ 50 Assigned Kartekya Wines FBL BBB- 150 ASsigned Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 1350 Revised from BB+ Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 108.4 Revised from BB+ KGS Sugar & Infra Corporation TL B+ 2537.3 Suspended Ltd KGS Sugar & Infra Corporation CC Fac B+ 2276.4 Suspended Ltd Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh FBL BBB- 320 Assigned & Others Magma Fincorp Ltd- MFL PTC Series A1 AA 709.5 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd- MFL PTC Series A2 AA 21.9 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd- MFL Liquidity Facility AAA 12.8 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd- MFL Second Loss Facility BBB- 69.5 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXII (SO) NTPC Ltd Fresh LT Bonds AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Programme NTPC Ltd TL AAA 650000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 133110 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 17682.50 crore NTPC Ltd Bonus debentures AAA 103068.3Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd- Indian PTC Series A1 AAA Withdrawn Receivable Trust 4 (SO) Shri Annapurna Rice Mills TL B 10 Assigned Shri Annapurna Rice Mills CC B 50 Assigned Surya Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT - fund based B+ 60 Assigned Textrend Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B- 60 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1055.2 Suspended /A3 Vidya Prasarini Sabha Fund Based - TL BB- 134.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 6.75 crore Vidya Prasarini Sabha Proposed Limits BB- 3 Reaffirmed /A4 reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)