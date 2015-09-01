Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Upgraded
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST FB limits A1+ 750 Upgraded
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST non FB limits A1+ 250 Upgraded
enhanced from Rs 25.00 crore
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt. ST Fac A3+ 50 Suspended
Ltd.
Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- EPC/FBD* A4 Assigned
*Sublimit within cash credit
Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 37 Assigned
Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 Assigned
Credit Exposure Limit*
*Sublimit within cash credit
Nair Coal Services Ltd. NFBL A4 90 Suspended
New India Roadways NFBL A4 140 Suspended
New India Roadways Unallocated A4 110 Suspended
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. FBL A2 1093.8 Suspended
Stanley Lifestyle Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 170 Suspended
Surmount Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Non-Fund Based LOC A4 25 Assigned
(LC) Limits
Tata Advanced Material Ltd CP A1+ 500 Provisional
(SO)
The Indian Wood Products Co. Non FBL - LOC A3 135 Upgraded
Ltd from
A4+
Enhanced from Rs. 10 Crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1000 Withdrawn
Dhana Laxmi Cotton Industries CC limits B 50 Assigned
Dhana Laxmi Cotton Industries TL limits B 26 Assigned
Dhana Laxmi Cotton Industries Unallocated limits B 24 Assigned
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT FB limits* AA- 7000 Upgraded
reduced from Rs 750.00 crore; *includes proposed bank lines of Rs. 99.3 crore
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT non FB limits AA- 1000 Upgraded
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd NCDs AA- 500 Upgraded
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt. LT FB Fac BBB- 122.2 Suspended
Ltd.
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 7000 Assigned
Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A1 A (SO) Upgraded
Sequana Ifmr Capital 2014 from
A-(SO)
Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A2 BBB- Upgraded
Sequana Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO) from
BB+
(SO)
Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A3 A (SO) Upgraded
Theia CV IFMR Capital 2014 from
BBB-
(SO)
Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A4 A- Upgraded
Theia CV IFMR Capital 2014 (SO) from
BB+
(SO)
Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A2 AA- Upgraded
Theia CV IFMR Capital 2014 (SO) from
A-(SO)
Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL I BB- 115 Assigned
Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL II BB- 16.2 Assigned
Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 100 Assigned
Nair Coal Services Ltd. FBL BB 100 Suspended
Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Fund based-CC B+ 21 Assigned
Limit
Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Fund based-TL B+ 65 Assigned
Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Unallocated B+ 14 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers TL limits B 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Revised from 25.50 CR
Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers CC limits B 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers BG limits B 2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers Unallocated limits B/A4 108 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Revised from 0.30 CR
Stanley Lifestyle Ltd Long FB Fac BB- 210 Suspended
Surmount Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based CC(CC) B+ 70* Assigned
Limits
consists CC against book debts Sub-limit of Rs. 2.50 crore rated B+ on the long term scale
The Indian Wood Products Co. FBL - CC BBB- 120 Upgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Enhanced from Rs. 10.30 Crore
The Indian Wood Products Co. FBL - TL BBB- 52.5 Upgraded
Ltd from
BB+
Enhanced from Rs. 1.50 Crore
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
