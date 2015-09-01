Sep 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dharampal Satyapal Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Upgraded Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST FB limits A1+ 750 Upgraded Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST non FB limits A1+ 250 Upgraded enhanced from Rs 25.00 crore Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt. ST Fac A3+ 50 Suspended Ltd. Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- EPC/FBD* A4 Assigned *Sublimit within cash credit Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 37 Assigned Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 Assigned Credit Exposure Limit* *Sublimit within cash credit Nair Coal Services Ltd. NFBL A4 90 Suspended New India Roadways NFBL A4 140 Suspended New India Roadways Unallocated A4 110 Suspended Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd. FBL A2 1093.8 Suspended Stanley Lifestyle Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 170 Suspended Surmount Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Non-Fund Based LOC A4 25 Assigned (LC) Limits Tata Advanced Material Ltd CP A1+ 500 Provisional (SO) The Indian Wood Products Co. Non FBL - LOC A3 135 Upgraded Ltd from A4+ Enhanced from Rs. 10 Crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Jewellery India Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1000 Withdrawn Dhana Laxmi Cotton Industries CC limits B 50 Assigned Dhana Laxmi Cotton Industries TL limits B 26 Assigned Dhana Laxmi Cotton Industries Unallocated limits B 24 Assigned Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT FB limits* AA- 7000 Upgraded reduced from Rs 750.00 crore; *includes proposed bank lines of Rs. 99.3 crore Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT non FB limits AA- 1000 Upgraded Dharampal Satyapal Ltd NCDs AA- 500 Upgraded Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt. LT FB Fac BBB- 122.2 Suspended Ltd. Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 7000 Assigned Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A1 A (SO) Upgraded Sequana Ifmr Capital 2014 from A-(SO) Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A2 BBB- Upgraded Sequana Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO) from BB+ (SO) Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A3 A (SO) Upgraded Theia CV IFMR Capital 2014 from BBB- (SO) Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A4 A- Upgraded Theia CV IFMR Capital 2014 (SO) from BB+ (SO) Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd- PTCs Series A2 AA- Upgraded Theia CV IFMR Capital 2014 (SO) from A-(SO) Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL I BB- 115 Assigned Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL II BB- 16.2 Assigned Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 100 Assigned Nair Coal Services Ltd. FBL BB 100 Suspended Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Fund based-CC B+ 21 Assigned Limit Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Fund based-TL B+ 65 Assigned Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Unallocated B+ 14 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers TL limits B 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Revised from 25.50 CR Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers CC limits B 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers BG limits B 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Fertilizers Unallocated limits B/A4 108 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Revised from 0.30 CR Stanley Lifestyle Ltd Long FB Fac BB- 210 Suspended Surmount Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based CC(CC) B+ 70* Assigned Limits consists CC against book debts Sub-limit of Rs. 2.50 crore rated B+ on the long term scale The Indian Wood Products Co. FBL - CC BBB- 120 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 10.30 Crore The Indian Wood Products Co. FBL - TL BBB- 52.5 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 1.50 Crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.