Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A3 30 Reaffirmed Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A3 50.8 Reaffirmed Fac Ashapura Perfoclay Ltd Non-FBL A2 20 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3+ 250.9 Upgraded from A4+ Coreel Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2 60 Suspended Coreel Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A2 45 Suspended Kothari Sugars And Chemicals NFBL A3 200 Revised from Ltd A2+ Micropack Ltd NFBL A3+ 7.5 Upgraded from A3 Prestress Wire Industries ST - Non FBL A3 225 Upgraded from A4+ revised from 18.50 CR Rane Holdings Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Steel And Industrial Forgings Fund based facility A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Steel And Industrial Forgings Fund based A4 Reaffirmed Ltd (sub-limit) facility Trapti Trading & Investment ST Debt Programme A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. FBL D 500 Revised from Ltd. B+ enhanced from 35.0 CR Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. TL D 1030 Revised from Ltd. B+ Amrapali Infrastructure Pvt. NFBL D 350 Revised from Ltd. B+ 50.0 CR earlier Anod Plasma Spray Ltd. CC B 20 Assigned Anod Plasma Spray Ltd. TL B 36 Assigned Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT fund based Bk BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Fac-CC Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd LT fund based Bk BBB- 69.9 Reaffirmed Fac-TL Revised from Rs 9.39 crore Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Arshit Gems LT/ST, FB Fac D /D 280 Revised from B+/ A4 Ashapura Perfoclay Ltd TL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 12.3 crore Ashapura Perfoclay Ltd Existing FB Limits BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Ashapura Perfoclay Ltd Proposed FB Limits BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 4.1 crore Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB 600 Upgraded from BB+ Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd TL BBB 166.7 Upgraded from BB+ Coreel Technologies (I) Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 15 Suspended Gopal Oil Industries CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Gopal Oil Industries Unallocated BB- 19 Reaffirmed /A4 Hindva Builders Working capital TL BB- 138.8 Revised from B+ reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore Kothari Sugars And Chemicals TL BBB- 165 revised from Ltd BBB Kothari Sugars And Chemicals CC BBB- 450 revised from Ltd BBB Micropack Ltd LT fund based BBB 72.5 Upgraded from BBB- Modern Living Solutions Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 15 Reaffirmed Modern Living Solutions Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 50 Reaffirmed previously Rs. 7.84 crore Modern Living Solutions Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 28.4 Reaffirmed Prestress Wire Industries TL BBB- 18 Upgraded from BB+ revised from 6.76 CR Prestress Wire Industries LT - FBL BBB- 400 Upgraded from BB+ enhanced from 35 CR Rane Holdings Ltd FB Fac AA- 50 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd TL Fac AA- 300 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd Proposed LT Fac AA- 150 Reaffirmed Royal Suitings Pvt Ltd LT - CC B+ 89 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Series 1 NCDs AA 2000 Provisional Pvt Ltd (SO) Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Series 2 NCDs AA 2000 Provisional Pvt Ltd (SO) Steel And Industrial Forgings TL facility C+ 36.5 Revised from Ltd BB- Steel And Industrial Forgings Fund based facility C+ 62.5 Revised from Ltd BB- Steel And Industrial Forgings Non-FB Fac C+ 82.5 Revised from Ltd BB- Steel And Industrial Forgings Unallocated facility C+ 3.5 Revised from Ltd BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.