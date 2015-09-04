Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anglo-French Drugs & ST Non-Fund Based A3 60 Assigned Industries Ltd Limits (enhanced from Rs.3.55 crore) Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based A2 5 Upgraded From A3 Chennai Container Terminal Pvt NFBL A1 650 Reaffirmed / Ltd Assigned (revised from 60 cr) Chennai International BG A1@ 980 Reaffirmed Terminals Pvt Ltd @ - rating under watch with negative implications Encon Impex Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 5 Assigned Karvy Financial Services Ltd CP 4000 Assigned A1+(SO) $ (enhanced from 300 CR) $ Rating backed by Guarantee by parent viz. Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd ST PS A3 70 Assigned Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 27000 Reaffirmed Zuari Fertilisers & Chemicals Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A3 30 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anglo-French Drugs & LT Fund Based Limits BBB- 140 Assigned Industries Ltd (enhanced from Rs.11 crore) Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 318.3 Upgraded from BBB- (Revised from 51.73 CR) Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB+ 500 Upgraded from BBB- Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB+ 226.7 Upgraded from BBB- (Enhanced from 2.77 CR) C. K. Industries CC Facility B+ 130 Reaffirmed C. K. Industries Standby Line of Credit B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Chennai International TL AA(SO) 3031.5 Reaffirmed Terminals Pvt Ltd Chennai International LT proposed AA(SO) 104.9 Assigned Terminals Pvt Ltd Encon Impex Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 85 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore) Pma Construction Co. LTFB B- 50 Suspended Pma Construction Co. LTNFB B- 50 Suspended Pudhuaaru Financial Services LT Bk Fac BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 117.64 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rnb International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 110 Reaffirmed Tulsi Cold Storage CC B 2 Assigned Tulsi Cold Storage TL B 39.5 Assigned Tulsi Cold Storage Pledge Loan B 19.5 Assigned Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 15000 Reaffirmed Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed / A2+ Zuari Fertilisers & Chemicals TL BBB- 300 Assigned Ltd Zuari Fertilisers & Chemicals FB, LT Fac BBB- 170 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)