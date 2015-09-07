Sep 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Iron & Sheet Traders Bk lines A4 156.7 Assigned Barclays Investments And Loans CP A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd G B Engineering Enterprises ST FBL A4 50^ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ^ Sub-limit of Long term fund based limits G B Engineering Enterprises NFBL A4 226.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3150 Upgraded from A1 Hydromatik ST scale- Fund based A4 20 Reaffirmed Jhaveri Securities Ltd Non-fund based ST Bk A4+ 300 Reaffirmed K N Diamond ST - FBL A4 270 Reaffirmed Karan Development Services Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 880 Assigned Ltd Keti-T Construction (India) Ltd Bk Lines A4 455 Assigned Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Sublimit - A2+ 45 Upgraded Ltd EPC/EBD/PCFC from A2 Marine Electricals (India) Pvt BG A2+ 265.3 Upgraded Ltd from A2 Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Sublimit - LOC A2+ 100 Upgraded Ltd from A2 Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Forex Cover A2+ 6.8 Upgraded Ltd from A2 Megaflex Plastics Ltd Non-fund Based Bk A4+ 50 Assigned facility Omni Auto Ltd NFBL A4+ 74.5 Upgraded from A4 Rathi Steel And Power Ltd Bk Lines A4 4192.6 Assigned Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed S.P. Apparels Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 1150 Upgraded from D Shriram Sepl Composites Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A2 30 Assigned United Industries ST: Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Batteries Ltd Bk Fac B+ 685 Suspended Avadh Infra Project LT - Unallocated BB- 740 Assigned Amount Barclays Investments And Loans NCD AA+ 7450 Upgraded (India) Ltd from AA+ Barclays Investments And Loans LT ELD PP-MLD 15896 Upgraded (India) Ltd AAA from PP-MLD AA+ Basant City Centre Mall Pvt Ltd TL B+ 100 Upgraded from B Cairo International LT - FBL B 92.7 Reaffirmed Cairo International Long/ST - FBL ^ B / 120.8 Reaffirmed A4 ^ Long-term limits are interchangeable with short-term limits to the extent of Rs. 12.00 crore such that total rated amount shall not exceed Rs. 21.35 crore. Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility D 250 Revised from B+ Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd LT loans D 35.5 Revised from B+ Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd LT non fund based D 5 Revised from facility B+ Ferromet Steels Pvt Ltd ST non fund based D 40 Revised from facility B+ Franklin Templeton Asset Short Bond Fund A - withdrawn Management (India) Pvt. Ltd. G B Engineering Enterprises LT FBL B- 240 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet FB Fac D 10800 Reassigned Highways Pvt Ltd Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Non-FB Fac D 473 Reassigned Highways Pvt Ltd Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd FBL A+ 770 Upgraded from A Healthcare Global Vijay LT Fund based BBB 64 withdrawn Oncology Pvt Ltd Healthcare Global Vijay TL BBB 3 withdrawn Oncology Pvt Ltd Hydromatik LT scale- TL B+ 66.2 Upgraded from B Hydromatik LT scale- CC B+ 20 Upgraded from B Jhaveri Securities Ltd Fund based LT Bk Fac BB+ 460 Reaffirmed Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd Bk Lines BBB- 1400 Suspended Karan Development Services Pvt FB Fac B 100 Assigned Ltd Marine Electricals (India) Pvt CCs BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed Ltd Marine Electricals (India) Pvt TL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Megaflex Plastics Ltd CCs BB+ 80 Assigned Omni Auto Ltd FBL - TL BB 191.3 Upgraded from BB- Omni Auto Ltd FBL* BB 238 Upgraded from BB- *Includes Stand by Line of Credit of Rs. 2.70 crore Png Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC B 30 Assigned Png Textiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 50 Assigned Reliable Polyester Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-CC BB- 55 Suspended Reliable Polyester Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-TL BB- 5 Suspended S.P. Apparels Ltd LT: TL Fac BB 483 Upgraded from D S.P. Apparels Ltd LT: FB Fac BB 200 Upgraded from D S.S. Construction FBL B- 48 Revised from B S.S. Construction Non FBL B- 20 Revised from B S.S. Construction Unallocated B- 12 Revised from B Saakar Hospitality Bk Fac BB 160 withdrawn Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 70 withdrawn Shridhar Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk D 75 Suspended Shridhar Castings Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 25 Suspended Shriram Sepl Composites Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB 8 Assigned Shriram Sepl Composites Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB 50 Assigned Shriram Sepl Composites Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FB Fac BBB 70 Assigned Shriram Sepl Composites Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BBB 2 Assigned Tadas Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 11010 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 2500 Assigned United Industries LT: FB Fac BB- 140 Assigned VRL Logistics Ltd LT scale - TL BBB 2217.5 Upgraded from BB+ VRL Logistics Ltd LT scale - Fund Based BBB 1095.7 Upgraded from BB+ Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd TL B+ 620 Reaffirmed Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)