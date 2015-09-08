Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 350 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A4 3 Assigned Arvi Jewels Pvt Ltd ILC/IFC/Buyers Credit* A4 Suspended *sublimit of cash credit Bharat Industrial Enterprises SLC A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 9 CR Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd BG A4 0.7 Suspended Intercontinental Consultants ST NFBL A1+ 30 upgraded And Technocrats Pvt Ltd from A1 Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Packing Credit A2+ 280 Assigned Ltd Laborate Pharmaceuticals India LOC/BG A2+ 150 Assigned Ltd Midway Apparels India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd ST FBL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Primo Pick N Pack Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Remsons Industries Ltd Short - term, non-FB A3+ 7 Reaffirmed Fac Sejal Exports (India) FBL A4+ 420 Suspended Sunmark Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC BB 70 Upgraded from BB- Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB 57 Upgraded from BB- revised from 6 CR Arvi Jewels Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit B+ 37 Suspended Arvi Jewels Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed CC B+ 53 Suspended Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers CC facility BBB- 350 withdrawn Pvt Ltd Bharat Industrial Enterprises Export Packing Credit BB 600 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 46 CR Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B- 50 Suspended Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 1.8 Suspended Intercontinental Consultants LT FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed And Technocrats Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs 32.0 crore Intercontinental Consultants LT NFBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed And Technocrats Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs 65.0 crore JOP Hotels Ltd TL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed earlier 44 CR Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd TL D 50 Suspended Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd CC Fac D 40 Suspended Laborate Pharmaceuticals India CC Fac A- 320 Assigned Ltd Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 509 Upgraded from BBB- revised from 55.55 CR Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB 157.5 Upgraded from BBB- revised from 11.50 CR Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB 83.5 Upgraded from BBB- revised from 7.95 CR Millennia Realtors Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 6923.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from 535.45 CR Mitcon Foundation LT FB Fac BBB 60 Suspended Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd LT - FBL D 49.7 Assigned Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd ST - FBL D 37.5 Assigned PCI Papers Ltd Bk Fac D/ D 137.7 Suspended Primo Pick N Pack Ltd CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd FB Limits D 2790 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd Non FB Limits D 910 Reaffirmed Remsons Industries Ltd TL BBB 15 Assigned Remsons Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 18.00 crore Rmz Galleria India Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 2700 Reaffirmed enhanced from 225 cr Sharp Tanks & Structurals Pvt Fund based and non-FBL BB+ 380 Suspended Ltd /A4+ Sunmark Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed Sunmark Ceramic TL B 55.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.