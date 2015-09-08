Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 350 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.12.00 crore
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A4 3 Assigned
Arvi Jewels Pvt Ltd ILC/IFC/Buyers Credit* A4 Suspended
*sublimit of cash credit
Bharat Industrial Enterprises SLC A4 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
enhanced from 9 CR
Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd BG A4 0.7 Suspended
Intercontinental Consultants ST NFBL A1+ 30 upgraded
And Technocrats Pvt Ltd from A1
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Packing Credit A2+ 280 Assigned
Ltd
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India LOC/BG A2+ 150 Assigned
Ltd
Midway Apparels India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed
Primo Pick N Pack Ltd ST FBL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Primo Pick N Pack Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed
Primo Pick N Pack Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Remsons Industries Ltd Short - term, non-FB A3+ 7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sejal Exports (India) FBL A4+ 420 Suspended
Sunmark Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC BB 70 Upgraded
from
BB-
Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB 57 Upgraded
from
BB-
revised from 6 CR
Arvi Jewels Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit B+ 37 Suspended
Arvi Jewels Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed CC B+ 53 Suspended
Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers CC facility BBB- 350 withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Bharat Industrial Enterprises Export Packing Credit BB 600 Reaffirmed
Ltd
enhanced from 46 CR
Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B- 50 Suspended
Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 1.8 Suspended
Intercontinental Consultants LT FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
And Technocrats Pvt Ltd
enhanced from Rs 32.0 crore
Intercontinental Consultants LT NFBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
And Technocrats Pvt Ltd
enhanced from Rs 65.0 crore
JOP Hotels Ltd TL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
earlier 44 CR
Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd TL D 50 Suspended
Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd CC Fac D 40 Suspended
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India CC Fac A- 320 Assigned
Ltd
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB 509 Upgraded
from
BBB-
revised from 55.55 CR
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based BBB 157.5 Upgraded
from
BBB-
revised from 11.50 CR
Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB 83.5 Upgraded
from
BBB-
revised from 7.95 CR
Millennia Realtors Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 6923.3 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 535.45 CR
Mitcon Foundation LT FB Fac BBB 60 Suspended
Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd LT - FBL D 49.7 Assigned
Pacific Garments Pvt Ltd ST - FBL D 37.5 Assigned
PCI Papers Ltd Bk Fac D/ D 137.7 Suspended
Primo Pick N Pack Ltd CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Rana Polycot Ltd FB Limits D 2790 Reaffirmed
Rana Polycot Ltd Non FB Limits D 910 Reaffirmed
Remsons Industries Ltd TL BBB 15 Assigned
Remsons Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 18.00 crore
Rmz Galleria India Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 2700 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 225 cr
Sharp Tanks & Structurals Pvt Fund based and non-FBL BB+ 380 Suspended
Ltd /A4+
Sunmark Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed
Sunmark Ceramic TL B 55.8 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
