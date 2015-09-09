Sep 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archies Ltd CP A1 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP A1+ 15000 Assigned Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. Non-Fund Based A4 47 Suspended Biharilal Fashions ST Bk Fac A4 150 Suspended Eastern Engineering Company ST Non - fund Based A4 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd G. M. Pens International Pvt ST non FB Fac A1 80 Reaffirmed Ltd G. M. Pens International Pvt ST proposed Fac A1 17.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Kartya Constructions Pvt. Ltd. ST, non-FB Fac A4 2.5 Assigned Lahoti Overseas Ltd. EPC / PCFC/ EBD / A3+ 860 Reaffirmed FDBP / FUDBP Nahar Industrial Enterprises ST: Non-Fund Based A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 15 Reaffirmed Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft facility A4 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archies Ltd FBL A 300 Reaffirmed Archies Ltd NFBL A 30 Reaffirmed Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. Fund Based BB- 100 Suspended Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. Unallocated Fac BB-/ 153 Suspended A4 Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd Fund based BB- 30 Assigned Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB- 7.5 Assigned Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd Non fund based BB- 40 Assigned Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 22.5 Assigned Charutar Arogya Mandal TL Fac B+ 277.5 Suspended City Inn Pvt Ltd TL B+ 210 Upgraded from B Eastern Engineering Company LT, FB BB 62.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Eastern Engineering Company LT / ST Proposed BB / 1.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd limits A4 G. M. Pens International Pvt TL Fac A+ 318.6 Reaffirmed Ltd G. M. Pens International Pvt LT FB Fac A+ 110.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd NCDs AAA@ 1500 Assigned @under rating watch with negative implication Kachchh Steels Pvt Ltd CC D 130 Suspended Karda Construction Pvt Ltd Fund Based B 300 Suspended Kartya Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac B+ 78.5 Assigned Kartya Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST, proposed Fac B+/A4 4 Assigned Lahoti Overseas Ltd. CC/EPC/PCFC BBB 50 Reaffirmed Lahoti Overseas Ltd. TL BBB 117.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Kssb Hi-Tech Rice LT - TL BB- 26.9 Assigned Industries M/S. Kssb Hi-Tech Rice LT - FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned Industries M/S. Kssb Hi-Tech Rice LT - Proposed Fac BB- 23.1 Assigned Industries Nahar Industrial Enterprises LT: Fund Based A- 13960 Reaffirmed Ltd Pm Cars Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80.5 Assigned Pm Cars Pvt Ltd TL B+ 29.5 Assigned Prakash Steel Corporation Fund Based- CC Limit B+ 150 Suspended Prakash Steel Corporation Fund Based- TL B+ 12.7 Suspended R. Y. Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B- 50 Assigned R. Y. Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL B- 10 Assigned Rushabhdev Infraprojects Pvt TL Fac B 100 Withdrawn Ltd Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme AA- 2000 Assigned International Ltd Swapnalok Distribution Hub Pvt LT Bk Fac BB- 90 Suspended Ltd Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB- 125 Reaffirmed Venkata Vara Siddi Corporation CC BB- 100 Assigned Venus Jewel LT / ST FB A+ 7050 Assigned Venus Jewel LT / ST FB A+ 1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.