Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avid Apparel Industries FB Fac A4 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) Avid Apparel Industries Non-FB Fac A4 1 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP A1 @ 12500 Revised from A1+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Loans A1 @ 25000 Revised from A1+ JMT Auto Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 @ 530 Downgraded to A3 JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A3 @ 10 Downgraded Facility to A3 KTC Threads LLP Non Fund Based A4 100 Reaffirmed (sublimit of CC facility) KTC Threads LLP Non Fund Based A4 40 Reaffirmed (sublimit of TL facility) Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice ST FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Industries Visa Suncoke Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 2000 Revised from A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarush Building Materials Pvt TL BB- 60.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Aarush Building Materials Pvt CC BB- 22 Reaffirmed Ltd Aarush Building Materials Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA]BB- / 77.4 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Assetz Investments And proposed FBL BB+ 170 Assigned Holdings LLP Eagle Autopearl Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- @ 270 Suspended G.R.Constructions Fund based BB+ 50 Assigned G.R.Constructions TL BB+ 2 Assigned G.R.Constructions Non fund based BB+ 150 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd NCDs A+ 5000 Revised from AA- Jindal Power Ltd TL A+ 54200 Revised from AA- Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL A+ 6000 Revised from AA- Jindal Power Ltd Fund Based A+ 4410 Revised from AA- Jindal Power Ltd Unallocated A+ 4770 Revised from AA- Jindal Power Ltd Non fund based/fund A+/ 7500 Revised from based A1+ AA- Interchangeable/ST loans /Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs A+ @ 32120 Revised from AA- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd TL A+ @ 188387.5 Revised from AA- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd FBL A+ @ 41500 Revised from AA- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL A+ @ 68000 Revised from AA- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Unallocated A+/ 8992.5 Revised from A1 2 AA- / A1+ JMT Auto Ltd TL BBB- 940 Downgraded to BBB- on watch with negative implications JMT Auto Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1020 Downgraded to BBB- on watch with negative implications KTC Threads LLP CC B 110 Reaffirmed KTC Threads LLP TL B 35.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 3.60 crore) Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice LT FBL B+ 69.5 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from 7.51 Cr) Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Unallocated limits B+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from 1.99 Cr) MD Frozen Food Exports FB Fac BB- 645 Upgraded from B+ (reduced from Rs. 69.50 crore) MD Frozen Food Exports Non-FB Fac BB- 5 Upgraded from B+ MD Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 547.5 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 44.75 crore) MD Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB- 2.5 Upgraded from B+ Nageshwar Steels CC limits BB 120 Withdrawn Shree Enterprise LT FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sree Giridhari Raw And Boiled FB Fac B+ 57.5 Assigned Rice Mill Sree Giridhari Raw And Boiled Unallocated limits B+/ 42.5 Assigned Rice Mill A4 Sri Aurobindo Institute Of FB Fac (TL) B+ 493 Reaffirmed Medical Sciences reduced from Rs. 61 crore earlier Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Non-FBL (BG) B+ 139.1 Reaffirmed Medical Sciences reduced from Rs. 39 crore Supreme Holdings & Hospitality TL B+ 850 Assigned (India) Ltd Vasista Marine Unalloacted A+ 100 Assigned Vinesh Traders Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 147.5 Withdrawn Visa Suncoke Ltd CC BBB- 500 Revised from BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)