Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST non-fund based Fac A3+ 250 # Gmr Energy Ltd NFBL D 10198.6 Revised from A4+ Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL D 3287.5 Revised from A4+ International Seaports Haldia Non-FBL A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Joys Steel Impex ST non-fund based A4 70 Suspended Bk Fac Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 120 Suspended Pv Knit Fashions ST - Non FB Fac A4 1.5 Assigned Synthiko Foils Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 35 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATING: ------------------- Berar Finance Ltd FD MA- 400 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astec Lifesciences Ltd TL BBB 215.5 # Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT fund based Fac BBB 590 # Baraka Overseas Traders Packing Credit Loan B+ 100 Assigned Baraka Overseas Traders Foreign documentary B+ 80 Assigned bills purchase Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - AAAmfs (SO) Series 1 Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - AAAmfs (SO) Series 2 Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - AAAmfs (SO) Series 3 Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - AAAmfs (SO) Series 4 Gmr Energy Ltd TL programme D 3195.5 Revised from BB Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL D 730 Revised from BB+ Gmr Power Corporation Ltd TL D 2500 Revised from BB+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Plutus IFMR Capital A 249.7 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A1 -(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Plutus IFMR Capital 13.9 Assigned 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+(SO) International Seaports Haldia TL - - - Pvt Ltd (revised from 51.1 CR) International Seaports Haldia LT proposed BBB+ 511 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Joys Steel Impex LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 80 Suspended Kakinada Sez Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB 2500 Withdrawn (SO) Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B- 40 Suspended Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B- / 33.5 Assigned A4 National Highways Authority Of TFBs - 2015-16 AAA 240000 Assigned India National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds - AAA 40000 Assigned India 2014-15 PV Knit Fashions LT - FB Fac B+ 75 Assigned PV Knit Fashions LT - TL B+ 0.9 Assigned PV Knit Fashions LT - Unallocated B+ 35.8 Assigned Sheetal Manufacturing Company FBL A 11945 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A- (earlier Rs. 1190.00 crore) Sheetal Manufacturing Company TL A 255 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A- (reduced from Rs. 30.00 crore) Sheetal Manufacturing Company NFBL A 49 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A- Synthiko Foils Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Suspended Synthiko Foils Ltd FB working capital B+ 25 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)