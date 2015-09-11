Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST non-fund based Fac A3+ 250 #
Gmr Energy Ltd NFBL D 10198.6 Revised from
A4+
Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL D 3287.5 Revised from
A4+
International Seaports Haldia Non-FBL A2+ 190 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Joys Steel Impex ST non-fund based A4 70 Suspended
Bk Fac
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 120 Suspended
Pv Knit Fashions ST - Non FB Fac A4 1.5 Assigned
Synthiko Foils Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 35 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATING:
-------------------
Berar Finance Ltd FD MA- 400 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Astec Lifesciences Ltd TL BBB 215.5 #
Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT fund based Fac BBB 590 #
Baraka Overseas Traders Packing Credit Loan B+ 100 Assigned
Baraka Overseas Traders Foreign documentary B+ 80 Assigned
bills purchase
Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - AAAmfs (SO)
Series 1
Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - AAAmfs (SO)
Series 2
Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - AAAmfs (SO)
Series 3
Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - AAAmfs (SO)
Series 4
Gmr Energy Ltd TL programme D 3195.5 Revised from
BB
Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL D 730 Revised from
BB+
Gmr Power Corporation Ltd TL D 2500 Revised from
BB+
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Plutus IFMR Capital A 249.7 Assigned
2015 PTC Series A1 -(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Plutus IFMR Capital 13.9 Assigned
2015 PTC Series A2 BB+(SO)
International Seaports Haldia TL - - -
Pvt Ltd
(revised from 51.1 CR)
International Seaports Haldia LT proposed BBB+ 511 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Joys Steel Impex LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 80 Suspended
Kakinada Sez Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB 2500 Withdrawn
(SO)
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac B- 40 Suspended
Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B- / 33.5 Assigned
A4
National Highways Authority Of TFBs - 2015-16 AAA 240000 Assigned
India
National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds - AAA 40000 Assigned
India 2014-15
PV Knit Fashions LT - FB Fac B+ 75 Assigned
PV Knit Fashions LT - TL B+ 0.9 Assigned
PV Knit Fashions LT - Unallocated B+ 35.8 Assigned
Sheetal Manufacturing Company FBL A 11945 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from A-
(earlier Rs. 1190.00 crore)
Sheetal Manufacturing Company TL A 255 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from A-
(reduced from Rs. 30.00 crore)
Sheetal Manufacturing Company NFBL A 49 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from A-
Synthiko Foils Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Suspended
Synthiko Foils Ltd FB working capital B+ 25 Suspended
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)