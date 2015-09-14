Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dharmalok Industries FBL- ST A4 500 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme A1+ 142416.6Assigned
(Enhanced from13,266.66 CR)
Gujarat Narmada Valley CP A1+ 5000 Assigned
Fertilizers And Chemicals
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 300 crore)
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FBL towards Working A4+ 1000 Upgraded
Capital Margin from D
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 14500 Upgraded
from D
(enhanced from Rs 900.00 crore earlier)
Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB A4 300 Revised from
(SO) A3 (SO)
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt ST - A2+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore)
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt (Sub-limits)LT - A2+ 61.3 Assigned
Ltd Foreign
Currency TL
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Facilit ST ies - A2+ 300 Assigned
Ltd Bk
Guarantee
(Enhanced from Rs. 26.53 crore)
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt ST - Forex Cover A2+ 5 Assigned
Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 0.68 crore)
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt (Sub-limits) ST - A2+ 60 Assigned
Ltd Bk
Guarantee
Mohit Industries Ltd BG A4+ 22.5 Suspended
Rohan Motors Ltd Bill Discounting A3 30 Upgraded
from
A4+
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based
Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Venson Electric Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Solvochem Pvt Ltd ST non-FB limits BB+ 800 Reaffirmed
Asian Solvochem Pvt Ltd FB facility BB+ 180 Reaffirmed
(sublimit of short-
term non-FB limits)
Century Joint Developments Pvt NCD 6200 Assigned
Ltd BB+(SO)
Cornerstone Properties Pvt Ltd TL 750 Assigned
BBB-(SO)
Dharmalok Industries FBL- LT B 47 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.36 crore)
Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of AAA / 142416.6Assigned
Deposit Programme A1+
(Enhanced from 13,266.66 CR)
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL BB+ 49870 Upgraded
from D
(enhanced from Rs 4717.00 crore earlier)
Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT FBL BB+ 3500 Assigned
Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB 150 Revised from
(SO) BBB-
(SO)
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt LT - CCs BBB+ 155 Assigned
Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs. 10.50 crore)
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt TL BBB+ 98.7 Assigned
Ltd
(Reduced from Rs. 12.50 crore)
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt (Sub-limits) ST - LOC BBB+ 247.4 Assigned
Ltd / A2+
(Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Mohit Industries Ltd TL BB+ 431.8 Suspended
Mohit Industries Ltd CC BB+ 395 Suspended
Mohit Industries Ltd SLC BB+ 35 Suspended
Mohit Industries Ltd Corporate Loan BB+ 50 Suspended
Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 156.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A2 B(SO) 28.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rohan Motors Ltd CC BBB- 400 Upgraded
from
BB-
Rohan Motors Ltd BG BBB- 75 Upgraded
from
BB-
Sbi General Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed
Solairedirect Energy India Pvt LT/ST - Non Fund Based BBB / 750 Assigned
Ltd A2
Solairedirect Projects India LT - TL BBB- 1125 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Svl Ltd NCD BBB 1125 Assigned
Svl Ltd TL BBB 1610 Assigned
(enhanced from 123.5 CR)
Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL AA 1424.8 Upgraded
from
AA-
Reduced to Rs. 142.48 crore
Venson Electric Pvt Ltd LT, FB BB- 30 Assigned
Vishwas Buildcon LT fund based - TL B+ 230 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)