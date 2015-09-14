Sep 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dharmalok Industries FBL- ST A4 500 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme A1+ 142416.6Assigned (Enhanced from13,266.66 CR) Gujarat Narmada Valley CP A1+ 5000 Assigned Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd (enhanced from Rs 300 crore) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FBL towards Working A4+ 1000 Upgraded Capital Margin from D Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 14500 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs 900.00 crore earlier) Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB A4 300 Revised from (SO) A3 (SO) Marine Electricals (India) Pvt ST - A2+ 100 Assigned Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Marine Electricals (India) Pvt (Sub-limits)LT - A2+ 61.3 Assigned Ltd Foreign Currency TL Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Facilit ST ies - A2+ 300 Assigned Ltd Bk Guarantee (Enhanced from Rs. 26.53 crore) Marine Electricals (India) Pvt ST - Forex Cover A2+ 5 Assigned Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 0.68 crore) Marine Electricals (India) Pvt (Sub-limits) ST - A2+ 60 Assigned Ltd Bk Guarantee Mohit Industries Ltd BG A4+ 22.5 Suspended Rohan Motors Ltd Bill Discounting A3 30 Upgraded from A4+ Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Venson Electric Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Solvochem Pvt Ltd ST non-FB limits BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Asian Solvochem Pvt Ltd FB facility BB+ 180 Reaffirmed (sublimit of short- term non-FB limits) Century Joint Developments Pvt NCD 6200 Assigned Ltd BB+(SO) Cornerstone Properties Pvt Ltd TL 750 Assigned BBB-(SO) Dharmalok Industries FBL- LT B 47 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.36 crore) Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of AAA / 142416.6Assigned Deposit Programme A1+ (Enhanced from 13,266.66 CR) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL BB+ 49870 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs 4717.00 crore earlier) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT FBL BB+ 3500 Assigned Kbk Chem Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB 150 Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Marine Electricals (India) Pvt LT - CCs BBB+ 155 Assigned Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 10.50 crore) Marine Electricals (India) Pvt TL BBB+ 98.7 Assigned Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 12.50 crore) Marine Electricals (India) Pvt (Sub-limits) ST - LOC BBB+ 247.4 Assigned Ltd / A2+ (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Mohit Industries Ltd TL BB+ 431.8 Suspended Mohit Industries Ltd CC BB+ 395 Suspended Mohit Industries Ltd SLC BB+ 35 Suspended Mohit Industries Ltd Corporate Loan BB+ 50 Suspended Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 156.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A2 B(SO) 28.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rohan Motors Ltd CC BBB- 400 Upgraded from BB- Rohan Motors Ltd BG BBB- 75 Upgraded from BB- Sbi General Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Solairedirect Energy India Pvt LT/ST - Non Fund Based BBB / 750 Assigned Ltd A2 Solairedirect Projects India LT - TL BBB- 1125 Assigned Pvt Ltd Svl Ltd NCD BBB 1125 Assigned Svl Ltd TL BBB 1610 Assigned (enhanced from 123.5 CR) Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL AA 1424.8 Upgraded from AA- Reduced to Rs. 142.48 crore Venson Electric Pvt Ltd LT, FB BB- 30 Assigned Vishwas Buildcon LT fund based - TL B+ 230 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.