Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 80 Assigned Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned (enhanced from 1.00 crore) KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Non-fund based A4 8570 Revised from A3 Shri Dutt Polytextiles Non-FBL A4+ Suspended Tata Motors Ltd ST, non-FB Fac* A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4,800.0 crore) *The non-fund based limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term such that the total utilisation of non-fund based limits should not exceed Rs. 6,000.0 crore Tata Motors Ltd CP programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4,500.0 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BLB Mall Management Company LT FBL (TL) A- 420 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 680 Assigned Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 153 Assigned (enhanced from 8.80 crore) Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 47 Assigned (enhanced from 0.20 crore) KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (senior debt) BB 121420 Revised from BBB- KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (sub debt) BB 8100 Revised from BBB- KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Fund based BB 11200 Revised from BBB- KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd BG BB / 7730 Revised from A4 BBB- / A3 KSK Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd TL BB 4510 Revised from BBB- NRVS Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL BB- 320 Reaffirmed Raigarh Champa Rail TL BB 9900 Revised from Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BBB- Sai Traders CC BB- 120 Upgraded from B+ Shri Dutt Polytextiles FBL BB 250 Suspended Shri Krishna Jute Traders Fund Based - CC B+ 120 Suspended Tata Motors Ltd LT, FB Fac AA 90000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd NCD programme AA 25000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd LT/ ST, non-FB Fac* AA / 20000 Reaffirmed A1+ (increased from Rs. 1,200.0 crore) *The non-fund based limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term such that the total utilisation of non-fund based limits should not exceed Rs. 6,000.0 crore Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 14500 Withdrawn Vijay Industries Fund Based Facility - BB- 70 Reaffirmed CC VSK Laboratories Pvt Ltd FBL B 170 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) VSK Laboratories Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)