Sep 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 80 Assigned
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned
(enhanced from 1.00 crore)
KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Non-fund based A4 8570 Revised from
A3
Shri Dutt Polytextiles Non-FBL A4+ Suspended
Tata Motors Ltd ST, non-FB Fac* A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 4,800.0 crore) *The non-fund based limits are interchangeable between
long-term and short-term such that the total utilisation of non-fund based limits should
not exceed Rs. 6,000.0 crore
Tata Motors Ltd CP programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 4,500.0 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BLB Mall Management Company LT FBL (TL) A- 420 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 680 Assigned
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 153 Assigned
(enhanced from 8.80 crore)
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 47 Assigned
(enhanced from 0.20 crore)
KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (senior debt) BB 121420 Revised from
BBB-
KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd TL (sub debt) BB 8100 Revised from
BBB-
KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd Fund based BB 11200 Revised from
BBB-
KSK Mahanadi Power Co. Ltd BG BB / 7730 Revised from
A4 BBB- /
A3
KSK Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd TL BB 4510 Revised from
BBB-
NRVS Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL BB- 320 Reaffirmed
Raigarh Champa Rail TL BB 9900 Revised from
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BBB-
Sai Traders CC BB- 120 Upgraded
from B+
Shri Dutt Polytextiles FBL BB 250 Suspended
Shri Krishna Jute Traders Fund Based - CC B+ 120 Suspended
Tata Motors Ltd LT, FB Fac AA 90000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd NCD programme AA 25000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd LT/ ST, non-FB Fac* AA / 20000 Reaffirmed
A1+
(increased from Rs. 1,200.0 crore) *The non-fund based limits are interchangeable between
long-term and short-term such that the total utilisation of non-fund based limits should not
exceed Rs. 6,000.0 crore
Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 14500 Withdrawn
Vijay Industries Fund Based Facility - BB- 70 Reaffirmed
CC
VSK Laboratories Pvt Ltd FBL B 170 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore)
VSK Laboratories Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 30 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)