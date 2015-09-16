Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Home & Personal Care ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 10 Suspended Ltd Fac Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt Proposed ST non-FB A3 10 Assigned Ltd Fac Aswaraj Infra Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 37.5 Suspended facility Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Standby limit A2 100 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-FBL(LC A2 900 Reaffirmed Delite Cables Pvt Ltd BG A4 45 Assigned Delta Corp Ltd ST, FB Fac A3+ 65 Revised from A2 Fitnessone Group India Ltd ST fund based A2 90 Suspended sub-limit Fac Fitnessone Group India Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 10 Suspended Highstreet Cruises And ST, FB Fac A3+ 65 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd A2 Indian Compressors Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Kikani Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 3650 Reaffirmed Kobe Suspension Company Pvt Packing credit limit A4 3 Reaffirmed Ltd (ST scale) Kobe Suspension Company Pvt Bill discounting (ST A4 49 Reaffirmed Ltd scale) (enhanced from Rs.3.90 Cr) Lakshmi Transformers & Non FB Fac A4 230 Withdrawn Electricals Modern Transformers Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4+ 200 Assigned Modern Transformers Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4+ 200 Assigned Power Engineering (India) Pvt fund based and non A4 330 Suspended Ltd fund based Bk Fac Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical ST NFBL A3 33.4 Outstanding Industries Ltd Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt Non FBL A4 10 Suspended Ltd TRW Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd Non FBL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC A1 150 Revised to A2+ Zuari Rotem Specialty ST, non-fund based Bk A3+ 20 Suspended Fertilizers Ltd Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Home & Personal Care LT, FB Fac and TL BB+ 140 Suspended Ltd Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt Proposed TL Fac BBB- 70 Assigned Ltd Aequs Engineered Plastics Pvt Proposed LT FB Fac BBB- 40 Assigned Ltd Ajay Polymers Bk Fac B+ / 200 Suspended A4 Aruna Finance Ltd Bk Loans B 160 Suspended Ashish Exports FBL B+ / 150 Assigned A4 Aswaraj Infra Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 25 Suspended (SO) Aswaraj Infra Pvt Ltd TL BB- 56 Suspended (SO) Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA Withdrawn Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 4 Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB- 5600 Suspended CIFCL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Acquirer Payouts AAA Withdrawn Mar-09 (SO) Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 2300.6 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-FBL(BG) BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed DA Toll Road Pvt Ltd TL BBB 18600 Assigned DA Toll Road Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BBB 1000 Assigned DA Toll Road Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB 545 Assigned Delite Cables Pvt Ltd CC C 40 Assigned Delite Cables Pvt Ltd LT/ ST unallocated C/ 35 Assigned A4 Delta Corp Ltd Long-TL BBB 1090 Revised from BBB+ Delta Corp Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 65 Revised from BBB+ Dhanraj Bangles FB working capital Fac BB- 60 Suspended Dhanraj Bangles Unallocated limits BB- 10 Suspended Fitnessone Group India Ltd LT loans BBB 60.8 Suspended Fitnessone Group India Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 90 Suspended Fitnessone Group India Ltd LT / ST unallocated BBB / 69.5 Suspended limits A2 Gobind Industries Pvt Ltd Fund bases Bk Fac B+ 180 Suspended Gobind Industries Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 180 Suspended Highstreet Cruises And Long-TL BBB 690 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd BBB+ Highstreet Cruises And LT, FB Fac BBB 65 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd BBB+ Indian Compressors Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD* BB- 30 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit CC of Rs. 3.00 Cr I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 26 Reaffirmed KBA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed KBA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG BB- 160 Reaffirmed Kikani Exports Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 1216.9 Assigned Kobe Suspension Company Pvt CC (LT scale) BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kobe Suspension Company Pvt TL (LT Scale) BB- 0.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Kobe Suspension Company Pvt Unallocated (LT BB- 2.1 Reaffirmed Ltd scale) Lakhani & Desai Developers LT FBL- TL B+ 390 Assigned Lakhani & Desai Developers Unallocated Amount B+ 10 Assigned Lakshmi Transformers & FB Fac BB 30 Withdrawn Electricals Malik Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Limits (revised from 15 Cr) Malik Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 65 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.5 Cr) Modern Transformers Pvt. Ltd CC Limits BB 100 Assigned Modern Transformers Pvt. Ltd. CC Limits BB 100 Assigned Mount Infra Project LT FBL (CC) B 50 Assigned Mount Infra Project LT Non FBL (BG) B 20 Assigned Nine Globe Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 137.5 Reaffirmed PAC Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC D 50 Revised from B+ PAC Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd LT FBL -TL D 56.8 Revised from B+ PAC Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit D 26.8 Revised from B+ Perfecto Electricals Non FBL B+ / 50 Suspended A4 Platinum Trust August 2014 Second Loss Facility A+ Upgraded (SO) from A(SO Platinum Trust December 2013 PTC AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Platinum Trust Feb 2014 PTC AAA Reaffirmed Tranche III (SO) Platinum Trust March 2014 PTC AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Power Engineering (India) Pvt Fund based Bking Fac C 170 Suspended Ltd Rayat & Bahra Group Of Fund based Bk Fac D 552.5 Reaffirmed Institutes Rayat & Bahra Group Of Non-fund based Bk Fac D 100 Reaffirmed Institutes Rayat & Bahra Group Of Proposed Bk Fac D 127.5 Reaffirmed Institutes Rayat Educational And Research Fund based Bk Fac D 200 reaffirmed; Trust suspension revoked Saisrushti Builders Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 1500 Assigned (SO) Shree Narmada Architectural Fund based and D 400 Suspended Systems Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac Shreyas India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac BB / 172 Withdrawn A4 Siddharth Creations FB working capital Fac B 50 Suspended Sidheshwar Motors Pvt Ltd fund bases Bk Fac B- 215 Suspended Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical FBL BBB- 463.5 Outstanding Industries Ltd Sudha Agro Oil And Chemical LT NFBL BBB- 13.7 Outstanding Industries Ltd Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt Fund based B+ 35 Suspended Ltd Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt NFBL B+ 44 Suspended Ltd Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt proposed limits B+ / 36 Suspended Ltd A4 TRW Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 29 Reaffirmed TRW Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 40.1 Assigned (LT/ST) / A2+ UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Floating Rate AAA Re-assigned Fund - ST Plan mfs Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd FBL A 300 Revised to A- Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG A 20 Revised to A- Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A 550 Revised to A- Zuari Rotem Specialty LT, FB Fac and TL BBB 98.9 Suspended Fertilizers Ltd Zuari Rotem Specialty Unallocated limits BBB / 7.4 Suspended Fertilizers Ltd A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)