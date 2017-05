Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 16 & 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd NFBL A1 4918.2 Reaffirmed Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST FB Bk Fac A4 2.5 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST non-FB Bk Fac A4 52.5 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Essen Speciality Films Pvt Ltd Export Packaging A2 100 Upgraded Credit from A3+ Essen Speciality Films Pvt Ltd LC Limit A2 40 Upgraded from A3+ Gic Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 8000 Assigned Jai Mata Di Dyeing And CC A4 20 Suspended Printing Mills Pvt Ltd Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST FBL - EPC/PCFC A3+ 525 Assigned Jindal Saw Ltd Bk lines A1 36500 Withdrawn K. Venkata Ramana Murthy& ST - fund based A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Others Khushbu Impex Bk Loans A4 225 Suspended Lincoln Parenteral Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 35 Assigned Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST FBL A2+ 30 Assigned Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 140 Assigned M/S Yamuna Cable Accessories Non-FBL A3 12.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Murugappa Holdings Ltd ST, CP Programme A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 15 Assigned Samet Plast Non-FBL A4 13 Reaffirmed Sanghvi & Sons ST fund based working A3 660 Reaffirmed capital limits Tata Metaliks Ltd Non FB Fac A1 6050 Upgraded from A2+ Transport Corporation Of India CP/STD A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Unigreen Global Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 300 Suspended Facility Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd Non- FBL A4 5000 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhawani Industries Ltd FBL D 1983 Downgraded from B Bhawani Industries Ltd Non-FBL D 617 Downgraded from B Century Plyboards (India) Ltd FBL - TL A+ 1844 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards (India) Ltd FBL - CC A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ess Ess Kay Engineering LT FB Bk Fac B+ 280 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Essen Speciality Films Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 23.1 Upgraded from BBB Essen Speciality Films Pvt Ltd CC* BBB+ 100 Upgraded from BBB Ethames Graduate School Pvt Ltd TL B+ 160 Assigned Gic Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 70000 Assigned Indera Ethnic & Designs Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 49.7 Reaffirmed Indera Ethnic & Designs Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 4.2 Reaffirmed Indera Ethnic & Designs Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied Limit B 3.5 Reaffirmed Jai Mata Di Dyeing And TL B 44.8 Suspended Printing Mills Pvt Ltd Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BBB 275 Assigned Jell Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BBB 20 Assigned K. Venkata Ramana Murthy& LT - fund based B+ 55 Reaffirmed Others Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Bk Fac BBB / 1300 Suspended A2 Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL D 1500 Reaffirmed Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd NFBL D 4250 Reaffirmed Lanco Solar Pvt Ltd FBL D 9400 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd LT fund Based-CC BBB 30 Assigned Lincoln Parenteral Ltd LT Fund Based-TL BBB 140 Assigned Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT fund Based-CC A- 480 Assigned Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Fund Based-EPC/PCFC A- - Assigned Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Fund A- 100 Assigned Based-Proposed TL Lmj Overseas Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BB+ / 150 Assigned Non-Fund Based A4+ M/S Khanna Polyweave Pvt. Ltd. CC B / 60 Suspended A4 M/S Yamuna Cable Accessories CC BBB- 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd M/S Yamuna Cable Accessories TL BBB- 13.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 145 Upgraded from B Paramount Communications Ltd Fund Based Facility D 3542 Suspended Paramount Communications Ltd Non Fund Based D 1858 Suspended Facility Ranq Remedies Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BBB 90 Assigned Ranq Remedies Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BBB 130 Assigned Ranq Remedies Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BBB / 10 Assigned A3+ Samet Plast CC B 40 Reaffirmed Samet Plast TL B 12 Reaffirmed Sancheti Ornaments Pvt Ltd Fund Based BB- 132 Assigned Satish Builders FBL- CC B 19 Assigned Satish Builders NFBL- BG B 54 Assigned Satish Builders NFBL- LC B 2 Assigned Satish Builders Unallocated B 5 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd working capital BBB 1250 Suspended Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Purchaser Payout AAA 2492.2 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA 463.8 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA 1003.4 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA 508.5 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value NCDs AA 250 Assigned Fitness Ltd Tata Metaliks Ltd Fund based Bk A 1030 Upgraded from A- Tata Metaliks Ltd TL A 1716.7 Upgraded from A- Unigreen Global Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB- 500 Suspended Veerprabhu Marketing Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BB+ 150 Assigned Non-Fund Based /[ ICRA]A4+ Verma Tractors FBL B / 70 Reaffirmed A4 Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd FBL BB 1620 Revised from BBB Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd Working Capital D 135 Downgraded Limits from B+ Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd TL D 5 Downgraded from B+ Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd LC/BG D 110 Downgraded from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)