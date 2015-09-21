Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anoora Energy Concepts Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Bengal Sun Solar Energy (I) Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Emmanuel Cashew Industries ST FB Fac A4+ 190 Reaffirmed revised from 20.00 CR Emmanuel Cashew Industries ST non FB Fac A4+ 10 Assigned Mondal Cold Storage CC A4 120.7 Reaffirmed Mondal Cold Storage Working Capital Loan A4 26.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2.75 crore Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt. CC A4 76.4 Reaffirmed Ltd. Reduced from Rs. 7.85 crore Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt. Working Capital Loan A4 16.2 Reaffirmed Ltd. Enhanced from Rs. 1.30 crore Srishti Infrastructure Ltd. BG A4 73 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Creative Thermolite Power Pvt. NFBL B 540 Reaffirmed Ltd. enhanced from Rs. 30.00 crore Emmanuel Cashew Industries LT FB Fac - sub limit BB Reaffirmed Govindam Brj Infra Projects LT Fund Based B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility - CC Govindam Brj Infra Projects LT Fund Based B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility - BG IIFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed MAR 2012 (SO) IIFL Mortgage Trust March 2014 PTCs AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Khedut Decor Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 50 Assigned L&T Chennai Tada Tollway Ltd TL D 4750 Downgraded from BBB- Mondal Cold Storage BG B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Mondal Cold Storage Untied Limits B+ /A4 1.3 Assigned Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt. TL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Ltd. Reduced from Rs. 0.29 crore Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt. BG B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Saija Finance Pvt Ltd- SFP PTC Series A1 A- Withdrawn Trust August 2014 (SO) Srishti Infrastructure Ltd. CC B+ 35 Assigned Srishti Infrastructure Ltd. Unallocated B+ 2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)