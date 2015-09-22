BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals' microalgae facility gets U.S. FDA nod
* Says Parry Nutraceuticals Indian microalgae facility receives U.S. FDA approval; ramps up new product development
Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abok Spring Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 10 Suspended Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A3 190 Reaffirmed Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade untied FB Fac A4+ 37.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade untied Bk Fac A4+ 37.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Grow Well Mercantile Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 2400 Reaffirmed High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A3 37.5 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1.25 crore) M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL A4 7 Reaffirmed Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac * A3 Upgraded from A4+ * Short Term - Fund based limits are sub-limits of the Long Term - Fund based limits Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 30 Upgraded from A4+ Mandalia Overseas Corporation Fund based- Packing A4 Reaffirmed Credit* * Sublimit of FBP/UFBP Mandalia Overseas Corporation Non-fund A4 80 Reaffirmed based-FBP/UFBP Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 7.5 Assigned Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt FB Fac A4 1130 Suspended Ltd Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt non FB Fac A4 262.8 Suspended Ltd Shubham Housing Development CP Programme A3+ 100 Outstanding Finance Company Pvt Ltd Titan Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abok Spring Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 180.3 Suspended Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 120 Assigned / A4 Alpha Trust June 2015 PTC Series A1 A- Assigned Anamika Developers LT FBL- TL B+ 60 Assigned Anushree Textiles Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 250 Suspended Axis Bank Ltd BASEL III Compliant AAA 850 Assigned Tier II Bond Programmehyb Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade fund based Bk Fac BB 162.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 140 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Sons Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 120 upgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 38.00 crore) Friends Land Developers LT FBL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Gayatri Enterprise CC limits BBB- 100 Notice for withdrawal High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 142.5 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 8.75 crore) Island Star Mall Developers TL BB+ 3545.3 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd TL D 10149.3 Downgraded from BBB+ Laxmi Goldorna House Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 80 Suspended Ldh Agro Food Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 103 Suspended M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 13.2 Reaffirmed M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL B 47 Reaffirmed M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd NFBL B 20 Reaffirmed M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B/ 112.8 Reaffirmed A4 Revised from 12.48 Cr Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 400 Upgraded from BB+ Mandalia Overseas Corporation Fund based- B 10.5 Reaffirmed optionally convertible debenture against FD Mandalia Overseas Corporation Unallocated amount B / 9.5 Reaffirmed A4 Mita Engineers And Fabricators LT, FBL B 70.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd LT fund Based-CC BBB+ 70 Assigned Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-EPC/FBD BBB+ Assigned * *Sublimit of cash credit facility Padmasri Rice Mill LT FBL BB- 326.7 Assigned Padmasri Rice Mill LT Unallocated Limits BB- 23.3 Assigned Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt NCDs A 7878.1 Assigned Ltd Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt TL Facility A 2000 Assigned Ltd Raj Cotton Corporation Bk limits B+ 150 Suspended Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 500 Suspended A4 Rmp Farms LT - TL Fac BB 36 Assigned Rmp Farms LT - FB Fac BB 164 Assigned Royal'S Education Society working capital Fac D 13.5 Withdrawn Rv Infrastructure Engineers FBL BBB 350 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB+ Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt TL BB- 4346.1 Suspended Ltd Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt FB Fac BB- 1790 Suspended Ltd Shubham Housing Development LT Bk Limits BBB 5000 Outstanding Finance Company Pvt Ltd Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - Working Capital BB 100 Upgraded Limits from BB- Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 65 Upgraded from BB- Sona Hi Sona (Gujarat) LT FB Fac BB- 100 Suspended Jewellers Pvt Ltd Svp Builders India Ltd LT FBL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 54.00 crore) *includes proposed bank lines of Rs. 37.00 crore Tek Chand Suresh Kumar FBL B 60 Suspended The Poona District Police LT, FBL - CC BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Co-Op Credit Society Ltd Titan Co. Ltd FB Fac AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Titan Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA 8000 Reaffirmed Programme Universal Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BB 120 Assigned Vellore Institute Of Technology TL Fac AA- 2486.6 Assigned Vellore Institute Of Technology LT - Proposed Fac AA- 713.4 Assigned Vikas Cotton Ginning And CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pressing Vikas Cotton Ginning And Proposed CC facility B+ 40 Reaffirmed Pressing -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.