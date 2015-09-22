Sep 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abok Spring Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 10 Suspended Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A3 190 Reaffirmed Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade untied FB Fac A4+ 37.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade untied Bk Fac A4+ 37.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Grow Well Mercantile Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 2400 Reaffirmed High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A3 37.5 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1.25 crore) M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL A4 7 Reaffirmed Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac * A3 Upgraded from A4+ * Short Term - Fund based limits are sub-limits of the Long Term - Fund based limits Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 30 Upgraded from A4+ Mandalia Overseas Corporation Fund based- Packing A4 Reaffirmed Credit* * Sublimit of FBP/UFBP Mandalia Overseas Corporation Non-fund A4 80 Reaffirmed based-FBP/UFBP Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 7.5 Assigned Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt FB Fac A4 1130 Suspended Ltd Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt non FB Fac A4 262.8 Suspended Ltd Shubham Housing Development CP Programme A3+ 100 Outstanding Finance Company Pvt Ltd Titan Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abok Spring Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 180.3 Suspended Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 120 Assigned / A4 Alpha Trust June 2015 PTC Series A1 A- Assigned Anamika Developers LT FBL- TL B+ 60 Assigned Anushree Textiles Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 250 Suspended Axis Bank Ltd BASEL III Compliant AAA 850 Assigned Tier II Bond Programmehyb Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Chintamani'S Jewellery Arcade fund based Bk Fac BB 162.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 140 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Sons Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 120 upgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 38.00 crore) Friends Land Developers LT FBL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Gayatri Enterprise CC limits BBB- 100 Notice for withdrawal High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 142.5 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 8.75 crore) Island Star Mall Developers TL BB+ 3545.3 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd TL D 10149.3 Downgraded from BBB+ Laxmi Goldorna House Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 80 Suspended Ldh Agro Food Pvt Ltd Bk limits B 103 Suspended M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL B 13.2 Reaffirmed M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL B 47 Reaffirmed M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd NFBL B 20 Reaffirmed M M Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B/ 112.8 Reaffirmed A4 Revised from 12.48 Cr Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 400 Upgraded from BB+ Mandalia Overseas Corporation Fund based- B 10.5 Reaffirmed optionally convertible debenture against FD Mandalia Overseas Corporation Unallocated amount B / 9.5 Reaffirmed A4 Mita Engineers And Fabricators LT, FBL B 70.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd LT fund Based-CC BBB+ 70 Assigned Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based-EPC/FBD BBB+ Assigned * *Sublimit of cash credit facility Padmasri Rice Mill LT FBL BB- 326.7 Assigned Padmasri Rice Mill LT Unallocated Limits BB- 23.3 Assigned Prakash Retail Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt NCDs A 7878.1 Assigned Ltd Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt TL Facility A 2000 Assigned Ltd Raj Cotton Corporation Bk limits B+ 150 Suspended Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 500 Suspended A4 Rmp Farms LT - TL Fac BB 36 Assigned Rmp Farms LT - FB Fac BB 164 Assigned Royal'S Education Society working capital Fac D 13.5 Withdrawn Rv Infrastructure Engineers FBL BBB 350 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB+ Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt TL BB- 4346.1 Suspended Ltd Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt FB Fac BB- 1790 Suspended Ltd Shubham Housing Development LT Bk Limits BBB 5000 Outstanding Finance Company Pvt Ltd Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - Working Capital BB 100 Upgraded Limits from BB- Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 65 Upgraded from BB- Sona Hi Sona (Gujarat) LT FB Fac BB- 100 Suspended Jewellers Pvt Ltd Svp Builders India Ltd LT FBL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 54.00 crore) *includes proposed bank lines of Rs. 37.00 crore Tek Chand Suresh Kumar FBL B 60 Suspended The Poona District Police LT, FBL - CC BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Co-Op Credit Society Ltd Titan Co. Ltd FB Fac AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Titan Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA 8000 Reaffirmed Programme Universal Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BB 120 Assigned Vellore Institute Of Technology TL Fac AA- 2486.6 Assigned Vellore Institute Of Technology LT - Proposed Fac AA- 713.4 Assigned Vikas Cotton Ginning And CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pressing Vikas Cotton Ginning And Proposed CC facility B+ 40 Reaffirmed Pressing -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)