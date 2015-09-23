Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 100 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from Rs 8.00 crore) Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Fund based working A1 3270 Reaffirmed Ltd capital limits (reduced from Rs 397 crore) Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 630 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 2550 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits* (reduced from Rs 325 crore) *: 100% Interchangeable with a part of the fund based facilities Kedia Lumbers ST, non-FBL A4 125 Reaffirmed NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd non FB Fac A4 400 Suspended NTPC Alstom Power Services Pvt Non-FBL A1+ 1495 Reaffirmed Ltd Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL - ST A4 40 Upgraded from D Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - ST A4 Upgraded from D Sequent Scientific Ltd ST non-FB Fac A2+ 600 Revised from A4+ SLK Trade Linc ST, non-FBL A4 125 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd LOC A1 270 Assigned Sterling Tools Ltd BG A1 7.5 Assigned Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd ST Fund/Non-Fund A1+ 2000 Assigned based Bk Fac Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt ST Fund Based A3+ 3980 Revised from Ltd A2+ Enhanced from Rs. 390.00 crore Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Non Fund Based A3+ 498.5 Revised from Ltd A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd FBL A (SO) 610 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 42.00 crore) Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd TL A (SO) 317.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 9.00 crore) Benny Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 45 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 0.75 crore) Benny Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB- 155 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 19.25 crore) Eta Constructions (India) Ltd. LT scale- TL BB+ 1250 Upgraded from BB (enhanced from 100 Cr) Eta Constructions (India) Ltd. LT scale- Overdraft BB+ 50 Upgraded from BB Eta Constructions (India) Ltd. LT scale- Non fund BB+ 50 Upgraded based from BB (enhanced from 15 Cr) Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys TL A- 8500 Revised from Ltd A (enhanced from Rs 822 crore) Kedia Lumbers CC facility(sub limit BB- 20 Reaffirmed of LOC ) NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd TL B 1508 Suspended NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd CC limits B 656 Suspended NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd NFBL B 440 Suspended NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd Unallocated limits B 396 Suspended NTPC Alstom Power Services Pvt FBL A+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Prism Laminates Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC B- 35 Assigned Prism Laminates Pvt Ltd LT, Non-Fund Based B- 46.5 Assigned Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 40 Upgraded from D Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac B / 50 Upgraded A4 from D Sequent Scientific Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 700 Revised from BB (revised from Rs.51.00 crore) Sequent Scientific Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 492.5 Revised from BB (revised from Rs.41.30 crore) Sequent Scientific Ltd Proposed Limits BBB+ Revised from BB (revised from Rs.46.70 crore) SLK Trade Linc CC facility (sub BB- 20 Reaffirmed limit of LOC ) Sree Vishnupriya Motors FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed (revised from 6.80 Cr) Sree Vishnupriya Motors Unallocated B+ 8 Assigned Sterling Tools Ltd CC Fac A 700 Assigned Sterling Tools Ltd TL A 553.5 Assigned Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt TL BBB 3406.3 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Reduced from Rs. 489.53 crore Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt CC BBB 3799 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Enhanced from Rs. 239.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)