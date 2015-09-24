Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Idfc Bank Ltd CD A1+ 100000 Assigned
S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Venketesh Paper Mills Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1 Reaffirmed
Working
Capital Limits
(revised from 2.1 cr)
Sri Someshwara Fertilizers And ST NFBL A4 100.7 Reaffirmed
Chemicals
(enhanced from 1.65 CR)
Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled ST FBL A4 2.5 Assigned
Rice Mill
The Indure Pvt Ltd NFB A4 14000 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 1500.0 crore)
Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac D 70 Downgraded
from C+
Warren Tea Ltd NFBL A1+ 26.4 Reaffirmed
(revised fromRs 6.70 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Triton CV A-(SO) 236.9 Assigned
IFMR Capital 2015 PTC
Series A1
Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Triton CV BBB- 16.9 Assigned
IFMR Capital 2015 PTC (SO)
Series A2
Idfc Bank Ltd NCD AAA 100000 Assigned
Idfc Bank Ltd NCD AAA 439840 Assigned
L&T Chennai Tada Tollway Ltd TL D 4750 Downgraded
from
BBB-
L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollways Ltd TL D 10149 Downgraded
from
BB+
Mangalam Alloys Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 540 Suspended
S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Cotspin Ltd Bk lines BB- 70 Suspended
Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd Bk lines BB- 73.1 Suspended
Shree Venketesh Paper Mills Ltd TL BB 170 Upgraded
from
BB-
(revised from 20.0 cr)
Shree Venketesh Paper Mills Ltd Fund Based Working BB 155 Upgraded
Capital Limits from
BB-
(revised from 10.50 cr)
Shree Venketesh Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Limits BB / 34.5 Upgraded
A4 from
BB-/
Reaffirmed
Sri Someshwara Fertilizers And LT FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Chemicals
(enhanced from 8.00 CR)
Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled LT FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled Unallocated Limits B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
(revised from 2.00 CR)
The Indure Pvt Ltd FBF BBB- 2500 Revised to
Negative
(reduced from Rs 270.0 crore)
Tirthanjali Educational Society LT FB Bk Fac BBB 86 Reaffirmed
Tirthanjali Educational Society LT Unallocated BBB 14 Reaffirmed
Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac D 21.4 Downgraded
from C+
Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 230 Downgraded
from C+
Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT -Non FB Fac D 7.5 Downgraded
from C+
Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac D 77.8 Downgraded
from C+
Warren Tea Ltd FBL A+ 140 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)