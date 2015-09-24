Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idfc Bank Ltd CD A1+ 100000 Assigned S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Venketesh Paper Mills Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits (revised from 2.1 cr) Sri Someshwara Fertilizers And ST NFBL A4 100.7 Reaffirmed Chemicals (enhanced from 1.65 CR) Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled ST FBL A4 2.5 Assigned Rice Mill The Indure Pvt Ltd NFB A4 14000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1500.0 crore) Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac D 70 Downgraded from C+ Warren Tea Ltd NFBL A1+ 26.4 Reaffirmed (revised fromRs 6.70 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Triton CV A-(SO) 236.9 Assigned IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Triton CV BBB- 16.9 Assigned IFMR Capital 2015 PTC (SO) Series A2 Idfc Bank Ltd NCD AAA 100000 Assigned Idfc Bank Ltd NCD AAA 439840 Assigned L&T Chennai Tada Tollway Ltd TL D 4750 Downgraded from BBB- L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollways Ltd TL D 10149 Downgraded from BB+ Mangalam Alloys Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 540 Suspended S P Textile Processors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Cotspin Ltd Bk lines BB- 70 Suspended Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd Bk lines BB- 73.1 Suspended Shree Venketesh Paper Mills Ltd TL BB 170 Upgraded from BB- (revised from 20.0 cr) Shree Venketesh Paper Mills Ltd Fund Based Working BB 155 Upgraded Capital Limits from BB- (revised from 10.50 cr) Shree Venketesh Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Limits BB / 34.5 Upgraded A4 from BB-/ Reaffirmed Sri Someshwara Fertilizers And LT FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Chemicals (enhanced from 8.00 CR) Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled LT FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Vigneswara Raw & Boiled Unallocated Limits B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Rice Mill (revised from 2.00 CR) The Indure Pvt Ltd FBF BBB- 2500 Revised to Negative (reduced from Rs 270.0 crore) Tirthanjali Educational Society LT FB Bk Fac BBB 86 Reaffirmed Tirthanjali Educational Society LT Unallocated BBB 14 Reaffirmed Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac D 21.4 Downgraded from C+ Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 230 Downgraded from C+ Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT -Non FB Fac D 7.5 Downgraded from C+ Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac D 77.8 Downgraded from C+ Warren Tea Ltd FBL A+ 140 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)