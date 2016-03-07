Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Metal & Power Ltd LOC D 1350.2 Downgraded from A4 Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Haldiram Foods International Non-FBL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd K2 Metals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 45 Assigned K2 Metals Pvt Ltd Buyers credit A4 45 Assigned (Sublimit) Kgs Sugar And Infra ST - Fund based A4 520 Assigned Corporation Ltd Mathiyan Constructions Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A4 240 Reaffirmed OPG Metals Pvt Ltd Fund based facility A4+ 50 Suspended OPG Metals Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A4+ 600 Suspended facility OPG Metals Pvt Ltd Fund based A4+ 120 Suspended (sub-limit) facility OPG Metals Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A4+ 550 Suspended (sub-limit) Fac OPG Metals Pvt Ltd Fund based facility A4+ 200 Suspended Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Non-FBL - LOC & BG A2 1120 Downgraded from A2+ (revised from Rs 122.00 crore) Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Non-FBL (Untied) A2 750 Downgraded from A2+ (revised from Rs 92.00 crore) Rice Lake Weighing Systems Non-Fund based A4+ 40 Suspended India Ltd (sublimit) Fac Rohit Ferro- Tech Ltd Non-FBL D 3526.3 Downgraded from A4@ @ under rating watch with negative implications Shankaranarayan Jewellers FB Fac-ST A4 55 Assigned Shankaranarayan Jewellers Non-FB Fac- ST A4 57.5 Assigned Shankaranarayan Jewellers FB Fac-ST A4 55 Assigned Shankaranarayan Jewellers Non-FB Fac- ST A4 57.5 Assigned Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills ST - LOC facility * A4 Assigned India Pvt Ltd * sub-limit under Cash Credit facility Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills ST - BG facility A4 10.1 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd FB limits A4+ 133 Suspended Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 31.5 Suspended Vivekanand Enterprise ST, Non-Fund Based* A4 Reaffirmed * sub-limit under term loan facility MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMM Engineering Works Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended Ankit Metal & Power Ltd TL D 4140.3 Downgraded from C+ Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Working capital TL D 2232.1 Downgraded from C+ Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Funded Interest TL D 1651.5 Downgraded from C+ Ankit Metal & Power Ltd CC D 3336.2 Downgraded from C+ Ankit Metal & Power Ltd BG D 90 Downgraded from C+ / A4 Aryan Construction & Associates FBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Aryan Construction & Associates NFBL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Programme Dashmesh Cables Bk limits BB/ 150 Withdrawn A4 Food Corporation Of India Government of India AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Guaranteed Bond (SO) Programme Haldiram Foods International FBL AA 200 Revised from Pvt Ltd AA- IMLRT December 2015 PTC Series A1 AA 3408.1 Assigned (SO) Indian MFI Trustseries XXV PTC Series A1 A 409.8 Assigned (SO) Provisional Indian MFI Trustseries XXVI PTC Series A1 A- 150 Assigned (SO) Provisional Indian MFI Trustseries XXVII PTC Series A A- 790 Assigned (SO) Provisional K2 Metals Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Assigned K2 Metals Pvt Ltd CC facility B 50 Assigned KGS Sugar And Infra LT, Fund based -TL BB- 2108.1 Assigned Corporation Ltd KGS Sugar And Infra LT, Fund based - CC BB- 1173.3 Assigned Corporation Ltd KGS Sugar And Infra LT/ST - Unallocated BB- / 698.6 Assigned Corporation Ltd A4 Magma Fincorp Ltd TL (Bk) AA- 5533.3 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd NCD AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd NCD AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd NCD AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 114 Assigned Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd Fund based - Overdraft D 6 Assigned Mathiyan Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL B- 10 Revised from B+ National Company LT Loans BB+ 135.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 17.2 Cr) Nav Vidya Society For TL BB- 543.5 Reaffirmed Education Research & Training (enhanced from 44.35 Cr) Nimra Educational Society CC D 40 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 3 Cr) Nimra Educational Society TL D 350 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 15 Cr) Oil Country Tubular Ltd FBL ^ BBB- 1500 Revised from BBB+ ^ Rating for short term sublimits revised to A3 from A2 Oil Country Tubular Ltd TL ^ BBB- 75 Revised from BBB+ Oil Country Tubular Ltd ST non-FBL BBB- 980 Revised from BBB+ ^ Rating for short term sublimits revised to A3 from A2 Oil Country Tubular Ltd Unallocated ^ BBB- 1055 Revised from BBB+ ^ Rating for short term sublimits revised to A3 from A2 OPG Metals Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB+ 200 Suspended Phoenix Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 240 Suspended A4 Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - TL* BBB+ 238.8 Downgraded from A- (revised from Rs 80.00 crore) *External commercial borrowing (ECB), with a sanctioned limit of 20 million USD Rashmi Metaliks Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 750 Downgraded from A- (revised from Rs 111.00 crore) Rice Lake Weighing Systems FB Fac BB+ 40 Suspended India Ltd Rice Lake Weighing Systems Non-FB Fac BB+ 160 Suspended India Ltd Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL B 50.1 Suspended Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B 30 Suspended Rohit Ferro- Tech Ltd TL D 9016.3 Downgraded from B@ @ under rating watch with negative implications Rohit Ferro- Tech Ltd Working capital TL D 5061.6 Downgraded from B@ @ under rating watch with negative implications Rohit Ferro- Tech Ltd FBL D 7513.7 Downgraded from B@ @ under rating watch with negative implications Shankaranarayan Jewellers FB Fac- LT B- 7.5 Assigned Shankaranarayan Jewellers FB Fac- LT B- 7.5 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 1999.9 Assigned (SO) Provisional Space Creators Bk limits BB 140 Withdrawn Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills LT - TL Fac C+ 125.7 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills LT - CC facility C+ 70 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills LT - Unallocated C+ 44.2 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd facility Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT loan Fac BB+ 25.9 Suspended Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 113 Suspended Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac (sublimit BB+ 5 Suspended Tulip Telecom Ltd NCD D 1500 Reaffirmed Virendra Kumar Singh FBL - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Virendra Kumar Singh Non FBL - BG B+ 20 Reaffirmed Virendra Kumar Singh Untied Limit B+ 5 Reaffirmed Vivekanand Enterprise LT, Fund Based: TL BB- 31.2 Reaffirmed Vivekanand Enterprise LT, Fund Based: CC BB- 23 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)