Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd LOC * A4 Reaffirmed *(DP/DA upto 90days) Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga ST - Non-FB Fac A4 18.4 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Chorus Labs Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed Chorus Labs Ltd BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Coastal Marine Construction Non-FBL (LC/BG) A1+ 1650 upgraded And Engineering Ltd from A1 Devshree Solar Lights Pvt Ltd Moptionally SP3D - Assigned convertible debentureerate performance capability Gini Silk Mills Ltd ST NFBL- LC/BG A3 3.5 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk Limit A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD Programme A1+ 2500 Assigned Kapoor Industries Ltd ST FB A1 480 Upgraded from A2+ Kapoor Industries Ltd ST Non FB A1 8.5 Upgraded from A2+ Link Up Textiles Ltd FBF ST A4+ 31.1 outstanding Link Up Textiles Ltd FBF A4+ 220 outstanding Madura Micro Finance Ltd MFI Grading M2 - Assigned Mandar Roller Flour Mills Pvt ST non fund based A4 115 Assigned Ltd Nalari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 75 Reaffirmed S. Mitul & Co. ST fund based facility A4 150 Assigned Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt. non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ 10 Suspended Ltd. Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 20 Suspended Sumedha Construction Projects ST non FB Fac D 10 Suspended Sunshine Services solar projects SP3C grading Assigned Textrade International Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 441.2 Suspended Tribhuvan Markplus Pvt Ltd ST fund based and non A4+ 200 Suspended FB Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhi Cars Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 75 Suspended Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from B+ Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 150 Upgraded from B+ Alapatt Fashion Jewellery, LT - FB Fac BB 135 Downgraded Kothamangalam from BB+ Alapatt Fashion Jewellery, LT - FB Fac BB 70 downgraded Kozhikode from BB+ Alapatt Jewellers (Alapatt LT - FB Fac BB 220 Downgraded Heritage), Ernakulam from BB+ Amrapali Silicon City Pvt. Ltd. TL D 3000 Revised from B Amrita Developers (Indore) Pvt FBF D 120 Suspended Ltd Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 9.8 Assigned BB+(SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 181.4 Assigned (SO) Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT - TL B 53.2 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT - FB Fac B 200 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT - proposed Fac B 126.5 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Ashed Properties And LT - Fund Based BBB 100 Assigned Investments Pvt Ltd Ashutosh Container Services FBL BBB Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Ashutosh Container Services Non- FBL BBB 2.2 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- Bagpoly International Pvt Ltd FBF and NFBF B+ / 330 Suspended A4 Chorus Labs Ltd CC B- 40 Reaffirmed Chorus Labs Ltd TL B- 2 Reaffirmed Chorus Labs Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 30.5 Reaffirmed Coastal Marine Construction FBL (CC) A+ 300 Upgraded And Engineering Ltd from A Consolidated Interiors Ltd Bk Fac C / 155 Suspended A4 Ds Spiceco Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits A(SO) 450 Reaffirmed Ds Spiceco Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Limits A(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Ganga Papers India Ltd CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ganga Papers India Ltd LT / ST - Fund Based BB- 80 Reaffirmed / A4 Gini Silk Mills Ltd LT FBL - CC BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Gini Silk Mills Ltd LT FBL - TL BBB- 90.4 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originator's Residual - 72.9 Assigned Share Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A A-(SO) 656.2 Assigned Hero Fincorp Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 38250 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1500 Assigned Programme Kapoor Industries Ltd LT FB A 553 Reaffirmed L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt AA 1000 Assigned Programme Link Up Textiles Ltd TL Fac BB+ 74.7 outstanding Madura Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Facility BBB 3000 Assigned Mandar Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT, FB Fac - CC B 15 Assigned Ltd Mangalmurti Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd FB CC B 20 Reaffirmed Mangalmurti Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd FB TL B 39.9 Reaffirmed Nalari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 57 Downgraded from BB Nalari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 32.5 Downgraded from BB Nalari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL - B+/ 5.5 Downgraded / Untied Limit A4 from BB Re-affirmed Paedia Health Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 114.5 Reaffirmed Paedia Health Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 5 Reaffirmed Paedia Health Pvt Ltd Untied Limit B- 55.5 Reaffirmed Pride & Expert Properties Pvt FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Pride & Expert Properties Pvt Unallocated BB 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB- 140 Revised from BB Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 108.5 Revised from / A4 BB / A4 Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB- 65 revised from BB Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd FBL- Unallocated BB-/ 59.7 revised from A4 BB / A4 Reed And Pick working capital Fac B 50 Suspended Regency Property And LT - Fund Based BBB- 100 Assigned Management Services Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt. TL BB+ 415 Suspended Ltd. Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt. FB Bk Fac BB+ 160 Suspended Ltd. Sheen India Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac B 260 Suspended Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 135 Suspended Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB : TL D 295.1 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB : CC D 253.3 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Educational Trust CC B- 50 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Educational Trust TL B- 72 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Educational Trust Unallocated Limits B- 148 Reaffirmed Suhani Knitfab Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 64.1 Reaffirmed Suhani Knitfab Pvt Ltd FBL- CC Facility B+ 20 Reaffirmed Suhani Knitfab Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated B+ 10.1 Reaffirmed Sumedha Construction Projects LT FB Fac D 70 Suspended Textrade International Ltd LT and ST FB Fac BB+/ 758.8 Suspended A4+ Treadsdirect Ltd Bk LIMITS A/ 130 Withdrawn A1 