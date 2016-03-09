Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Appl Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00CR) Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 385.9 Reaffirmed / Assigned (revised from Rs 18.77 crore) Isolloyd Engineering NFBL A3+ 200 Revised from Technologies Ltd A2+ Krishnaveni Seeds And Non FB Fac/ BG A4 1.1 Assigned Fertilizers Krishnaveni Seeds And Non FB Fac/ BG A4 1.1 Assigned Fertilizers Lloyd Insulations India Ltd NFBL A3+ 5150 Revised from A2+ R.K. Dhabhai Minerals & ST- Non Fund Based D 22.1 revised from Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. A4 Sri Maharaja Industries ST : Non Fund Based A4 337.5 Reaffirmed Facility Sri Maharaja Refineries ST : Non Fund Based A4 393.8 Reaffirmed Facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd LT loans D 744 Suspended Appl Industries Ltd TL BBB- 459.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.72CR) Appl Industries Ltd CC Limits BBB- 530 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.00CR) Appl Industries Ltd Proposed FB Fac BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.28CR) Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 67.3 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 10.97 crore) Guru Kirpa Enterprises CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Isolloyd Engineering CC BBB 50 Revised from Technologies Ltd A- Isolloyd Engineering TL BBB 12 Revised from Technologies Ltd A- Isolloyd Engineering Unallocated BBB 30 Revised from Technologies Ltd A- Krishnaveni Seeds And FB Fac/ CC BB- 50 Assigned Fertilizers Krishnaveni Seeds And FB Fac/ CC BB- 50 Assigned Fertilizers Lloyd Insulations India Ltd CC BBB 1060 Revised from A- Lloyd Insulations India Ltd Unallocated BBB 710 Revised from A- Maharaja Sathyam Industries LT : fund based B+ 59 Revised from Pvt Ltd facility BB R.K. Dhabhai Minerals & LT- FBL D 44.1 Revised from Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. B Shri Sode Vadiraja Mutt LT FB Fac D 330 Suspended Education Trust Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD programme BBB 100 Assigned Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BBB 150 Assigned Programme Sri Maharaja Industries LT : Fund Based B+ 50 Downgraded facility from BB- Sri Maharaja Refineries LT : Fund Based B+ 100 Downgraded facility from BB- Sri Someshwara Projects Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 200 Suspended V Anantharaju & Sons LT fund based BBB 111.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)