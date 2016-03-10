Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal And Company Non-FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 78.3 Reaffirmed Desai Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based- BG A4 55 Reaffirmed Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 50 Suspended Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 50 Suspended Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Limits-LT/ST Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 250 Revised from A1 Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 10.5 Revised from A1 Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt ST - Fund Based A4 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Himalaya Communications Ltd Non FB Fac A4 215 Reaffirmed Kachchh Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 170 Reaffirmed Mil Controls Ltd ST Scale : LC A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Minda Industries Ltd ST Non FB Fac A1+ # 270 Minda Industries Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ # 50 Natraj Industries PC/FDBP/FUDBP * A4 Withdrawn *sublimit to cash credit Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Lines A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1776 Cr) Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3550 Cr) Scj Plastics Ltd Non Fund Based A3 160 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Sonal Vyapar Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 142.5 Revised from A4+ TDI International India Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 690 Reaffirmed Working Capital Fac Veeraj Construction ST, Non-FBL A4 65 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) York Print Pvt Ltd ST FBL - WCDL * A3 30 Outstanding * Sublimit of Rs. 15.80 crore CC facility York Print Pvt Ltd ST NFBL BG A3 13 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwaith Textiles Ltd LT: TL B+ 47.7 Reaffirmed Adwaith Textiles Ltd LT: FB Fac B+ 120 Reaffirmed Aggarwal And Company FB Limits B 100 Reaffirmed Aishwaryagiri Constructions FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Amon-Ra Impex Pvt Ltd LT / ST unallocated B+ / 116.7 Reaffirmed A4 Balaji Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Bk limits B- 90 Suspended Barbate Automotive (India) Pvt line of credit BB- 410 Suspended Ltd Buds Tea Industries Ltd TL D 140 Downgraded from B+ Buds Tea Industries Ltd Fund Based D 127.5 Downgraded from B+ Buds Tea Industries Ltd Non Fund Based D 5 Downgraded from B+ Desai Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC B 45 Revised From B+ Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 90 Suspended Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd TL BB- 23.7 Suspended Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac BB- 25 Suspended Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 90 Suspended Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd TL BB- 23.7 Suspended Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac BB- 25 Suspended Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B 93 Reaffirmed Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 100 Reaffirmed Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B 93 Reaffirmed Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 100 Reaffirmed Flexi Caps And Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ 4.5 Reaffirmed Limits-LT/ST A4 Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 35 Revised from A (revised from 8.00 Cr) Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 100 Revised from A Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A- Revised from (sub-limit) A Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt LT - Fund Based (TL) BB 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Hariom Flexipack Industries LT FB Fac B 80.5 Suspended Himalaya Communications Ltd LT FB Fac BB 69.2 Reaffirmed Ihsanulla Dryers FBL B 40 Suspended Indian MFI Trust Series XIX PTC Series A1 A (SO) Withdrawn Indian MFI Trust Series XVII PTC Series A2 A- Withdrawn (SO) Indian MFI Trust Series XVII PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn (SO) Innovation Trust XIII Sep 13 PTC Series AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Ino Flex Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B 42.8 Reaffirmed Ino Flex Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 30 Reaffirmed Kachchh Veneers Pvt Ltd CC * B+ Reaffirmed *sublimit to cash credit limits M2 India Electric Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 95 Suspended Megha Bottling FBL BB+ 140 Suspended Megha Bottling TL BB+ 12.1 Suspended Mil Controls Ltd LT Scale: Fund based AA 100 Reaffirmed Mil Controls Ltd LT Scale: BG AA 350 Reaffirmed Minda Industries Ltd TL Fac A+ # 290.5 Minda Industries Ltd CC Fac A+ # 935 Minda Industries Ltd Unallocated A+ # 24.5 Natraj Industries CC B 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore) Prince Properties TL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Royal Plaza Inn TL Fac D 100 Downgraded from B S.K. Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Working B 85 Reaffirmed Capital Limits SBI Global Factors Ltd LT Fund Based Bk lines AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1500 Cr) SBI Global Factors Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AAA 1598 Reaffirmed SCJ Plastics Ltd FB Working Capital BBB 55 Reaffirmed Limits SCJ Plastics Ltd Unallocated Limits# BBB / 5 Reaffirmed A3 # unallocated limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term limits Sonal Vyapar Pvt Ltd TL facility BB 25.2 Revised from BB+ Sonal Vyapar Pvt Ltd Long -term FB Fac BB 92.5 Revised from BB+ Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT loan: FB Fac BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles CC facility: FB Fac BB- 15 Reaffirmed Tara Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 1500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 40 crore) TDI International India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 579.2 Reaffirmed TDI International India Pvt Ltd LT FB Working Capital BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac TDI International India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BB- / 470 Assigned Limits A4 Veeraj Construction LT, FBL - CC B 35 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd LT Debt B+ 700 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd FB Fac B+ 300 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 451.2 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd Unallocated B+ 48.8 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd NCDs B+ 400 Reaffirmed York Print Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BBB- 158 Outstanding (enhanced from 15 Cr) York Print Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BBB- 195 Outstanding (enhanced from 22 Cr) York Print Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 4 Outstanding / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)