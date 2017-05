Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alukkas Jewellery Thrissur ST - FB Fac A2+ - Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 6000 Assigned Financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 25000 Withdrawn programme (IPO Financing) Ecl Finance Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 35000 Withdrawn programme (IPO Financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 4000 Assigned Ltd Financing) Edelweiss Financial Services ST borrowing A1+ 15000 Withdrawn Ltd programme (IPO Financing) Edelweiss Financial Services ST borrowing A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Ltd programme (IPO Financing) Everon Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.06 CR) G M Exports Non Fund Based - LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Limits G M Exports Non Fund Based - BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Limits Gmw Pvt Ltd ST Fund based and Non A4+ 676 Revised from FB Fac A3+ (enhanced from Rs.77.50 crore) Hans Industries Pvt Ltd Non fund Based-LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed Hans Industries Pvt Ltd Non fund Based-BG A4 120 Reaffirmed Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 42.6 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Medical NFB A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Indraprastha Medical CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from 20.0 CR) Kgn Electricals NFBF A4 150 Assigned Mandovi Drydocks ST Non-FBL A4 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.0 crore) Neptunus Power Plant Services Standby Limits (Fund A2 36 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Based) Neptunus Power Plant Services NFBL A2 84* Reaffirmed / Pvt Ltd Assigned (enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore) *interchangeable with buyer's credit and working capital demand loan. New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 67.5 Reaffirmed New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC Limits* A4 - Reaffirmed New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC Limits^ A4 - Reaffirmed New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 215.2 Reaffirmed Pashupati Cotton Industries NFB BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Radhika Industries ST Fund Based Bill A4 340* Reaffirmed Discounting/ Purchase Limits (enhanced from Rs. 28.00 crore) * Cash credit is a sublimit of Bill Discounting/ Purchase facility Religare Securities Ltd CP Programme A1+ 120000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 900 crore) Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports ST FBL A4 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Synergy Ski Infradevelopment ST - Non fund based - A4+ 30 Assigned BG Zf Steering Gear (I) Ltd Non Fund Based A1+ 117 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Revised from BB- Allied Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 5 Revised from BB- Allied Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG B+ 65 Revised from BB- Alukkas Jewellery Thrissur LT - FB Fac A- 665 Assigned / outstanding Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac B+ 95 Reaffirmed Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ 192.5 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 17.7 Revised from (SO) BBB(SO) Ascend Green Homes FBL B- 99 Assigned Atlantis Builders India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 200 Suspended Everon Castings Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 80.9 Downgraded from BB- (revised from 9.03 CR) Everon Castings Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 80 Downgraded from BB- (revised from 10.00 CR) Everon Castings Pvt Ltd Fund based (sub limit) B+ 130 Assigned Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd CC A+ 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 6.50 crore) Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd Unallocated A+ / 40 Reaffirmed [ ICRA]A1+ (Reduced from Rs 5.50 crore) Fortune'S Sparsh Healthcare LT, FBL - TL B 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd G M Exports Fund Based - CC Limits BB 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 6.00 crore) G M Exports Fund Based -Channel BB 180 Reaffirmed Financing Limits G M Exports LT/ST Proposed limits BB / 40 Assigned A4 Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 10 Reaffirmed Global Institute Of Medical LT Fund based-TL B+ 200 Assigned Science & Health Care Gmw Pvt Ltd LT -TL BB+ 64 Revised from BBB (enhanced from Rs.2.50 crore) Gmw Pvt Ltd LT Fund based - CC BB+ 150 Revised from BBB Hans Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 450 Revised from BB Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - TL BBB- 656.4 Reaffirmed Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BBB- 61 Reaffirmed Healthcare Global Enterprises TL Limits BBB+ 3238 Assigned Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises LT FBL BBB+ 550 Assigned Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises LT Non-FBL BBB+ 120 Assigned Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises Proposed Limits BBB+ 1334.1 Assigned Ltd Indraprastha Medical TL AA 87.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (earlier 15.0 CR) Indraprastha Medical FBL AA 400 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Indraprastha Medical Unallocated Limits AA 62.5 Assigned Corporation Ltd Jain Kusum Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 200 Suspended Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jainam Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs D 32120 Revised from BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP D 12500 Revised from BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Terms Loans D 188387.5revised from A4+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd FBL D 41500 revised from BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Non Fund Based D 68000 revised from BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Loans D 25000 revised from BB+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Unallocated D 8992.5 Revised from BB+ / A4+ Karkala Education And LT FB Fac B 72.6 Suspended Charitable Trust Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd LT and ST FB Fac 150 Suspended B+/ A4 Kgn Electricals FBF B+ 50 Assigned M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 152.7 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6.12 crore) M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 5 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 0.14 crore) M.K. Aggarwal Hosiery (P) Ltd Unallocated (Proposed B+ 42.3 Reaffirmed Limits) (reduced from Rs. 6.24 crore) Madhav Oil Industries FB TL* B+ 12.2 Reaffirmed *Term Loan of Rs. 1.22 crore comprises Term Loan - I of Rs. 1.10 crore and Term Loan - II of Rs. 0.12 crore. Madhav Oil Industries FB CC B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Mandovi Drydocks LT FBL BB 107.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.75 crore) Neptunus Power Plant Services FBL BBB / 180^ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A2 ^includes sub-limit of Rs 10.00 Cr. for L/C /buyer's credit/suppliers credit, sub-limit of Rs 5 Cr. for bill discounting and sub-limit of Rs 5 Cr. for bank guarantee. New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL Limits B 414.8 Reaffirmed New Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 150 Reaffirmed P.B. Cotton & Oil Industries CC B 70 Reaffirmed P.B. Cotton & Oil Industries TL B 12.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.90 crore) P.B. Cotton & Oil Industries Unallocated Limits B 6.9 Reaffirmed Parth Cotton And Oil Industries CC C+ 50 Revised from D Parth Cotton And Oil Industries TL C+ 15 Revised from D Pashupati Cotton Industries FB CC B 195 Reaffirmed Pashupati Cotton Industries FB TL B 2.8 Reaffirmed Radhika Industries LT Fund Based CC BB- 80* Reaffirmed Limits (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) * Cash credit is a sublimit of Bill Discounting/ Purchase facility. Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd LT FBL D 1476.8 Assigned Saisudhir Infrastructures Ltd ST non-FBL D 134.2 Assigned Sanmati Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - B 80 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Shiv Sai Metal Products Pvt Ltd FBL- CC Facility B+ 80 Assigned Shiv Sai Metal Products Pvt Ltd Non FBL B+ 40 Assigned Shivam Concrete Technology And CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Shivam Concrete Technology And TL BB- 17.8 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1.34 crore) Shivam Concrete Technology And BG BB- 30 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Shivam Concrete Technology And Unallocated Limit BB- 0.7 Assigned Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports LT FBL B+ 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 4000 Assigned (SO) Synergy Ski Infradevelopment LT, FBL - CC BB 70 Assigned Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ / 82.2 Suspended A4+ Techmech Engineers LT and ST FB Fac B+ / 160 Suspended A4 Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC D 60 Reaffirmed Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG D 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 7.00 crore) Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit D 64.5 Reaffirmed Zf Steering Gear (I) Ltd CC A+ 133 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)