May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acme Safetywears Ltd Non- FBL - BG A4 10 reaffirmed/
assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 0.5 crore to Rs. 1 crore
Acme Safetywears Ltd Non- FBL - LOC A4 20 reaffirmed/
assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore
Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - Buyer's Credit* A4 reaffirmed/
assigned
*Sub-limit under Letter of Credit
Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4 92.5 Reaffirmed
Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 15 Suspended
Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 22 Suspended
Ericsson India Pvt Ltd CP * A1+ 4500 Withdrawn
*at the request of the company
Ericsson India Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd non-fund based LOC A4 100 Suspended
facility
Fluid Dynamics Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A3 70 Suspended
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Credit A1+ Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd Opportunities Fund mfs
(erstwhile Religare Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund)
Invesco Asset Management Religare Invesco A1+ Withdrawn
(India) Pvt Ltd Overnight Fund mfs
Lucky Steel Industries (Ship ST Non fund based-LOC A4 725 Reaffirmed
Breaking Division)
Lucky Steel Industries (Ship ST Non fund based-CEL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed
Breaking Division)
M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based - A4+ outstanding
LC for raw materials
Oxford Tanners fund based A4 80 Suspended
Oxford Tanners Non-fund based A4 10 Suspended
Oxford Tanners Untied Bk limits A4 10 Suspended
Pankaj Steel Corporation NFBL - Sub limit of A4 100 Suspended
LOC - Letter of
Comfort/Buyer's Credit facility
Pankaj Steel Corporation NFBL - LOC A4 Suspended
Pankaj Steel Corporation NFBL - Sub limit of A4 Suspended
LOC - LOC for ship
breaking
Pankaj Steel Corporation NFBL - Sub limit of A4 Suspended
LOC - LOC for metal
trading
Pd Corporation Pvt Ltd BG A4 6 Reaffirmed
Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 130 Suspended
R.K. Grover & Co BG A4 45 assigned
Radha Madhav Exim Ltd LC Limits A3+ 195 Reaffirmed
(SO)
S. A. Exports ST fund based and NFBL A4+ 43.5 Suspended
Society Motors Ltd BG A4 19 Reaffirmed
Society Motors Ltd Forward Contract A4 3.2 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd untied limit A4 28.2 Suspended
Y.S. Investments ST Non fund based-LOC A4 850 Reaffirmed
Y.S. Investments ST Non fund based-CEL A4 19 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhijeet Trade Impex Bk lines B / 85.3 Suspended
A4
Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - TL BB 38.3 reaffirmed/
assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 2.83 crore to Rs. 3.83 crore
Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - CC^ BB 120 reaffirmed/
assigned
^ Cash credit includes sub-limit of post-shipment and pre-shipment facilities worth Rs. 1 crore
each . Enhanced from Rs. 9.3 crore to Rs. 12 crore
Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B 147.5 Reaffirmed
Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 170.8 Assigned
(SO)
Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB- 5.9 Assigned
(SO)
Asa International India Bk Lines - TL BBB- 100 Assigned
Microfinance Pvt. Ltd.
Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 170 Suspended
/ A4+
Beyond Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 99.9 Suspended
Brahaspati Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 100.2 Suspended
Buildtough Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 112.7 Suspended
Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 75 Suspended
Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 115 Suspended
Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 9760 Withdrawn
Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 140 Withdrawn
D.S. Ductofab Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 102 Suspended
Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD programme BBB- 1600 Withdrawn
Ericsson India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac * AA 11990 Withdrawn
*at the request of the company
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd TL C+ 30 Suspended
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd corporate loan C+ 60 Suspended
Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd CC Fac C+ 55 Suspended
Fluid Dynamics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 24 Suspended
Ghanshyamdas & Company LT FBLCC BB- 150 assigned/
outstanding
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 100 Revised from
Arohan Financial Services Pvt
Ltd BBB+(SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 200 Revised from
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd
BBB+(SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 150 Revised from
Intrepid Finance And Leasing
BBB+(SO)
Pvt Ltd
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 150 Revised from
Pahal Financial Services Pvt
Ltd BBB+(SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 150 Revised from
Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd
BBB+(SO)
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Active AAA Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd Income Fund mfs
(erstwhile Religare Invesco Active Income Fund)
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Bk Debt AAA Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd Fund (erstwhile mfs
Religare Invesco Bk Debt Fund)
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India ST Fund AAA Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd (erstwhile Religare mfs
Invesco ST Fund)
Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Ultra AAA Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd ST Fund (erstwhile mfs
Religare Invesco Ultra ST Fund)
Jay Parvati Cold Storage CC facility B 29.3 Reaffirmed
Jay Parvati Cold Storage TL B 37.9 Reaffirmed
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt FBL - CC B+ 80 Suspended
Ltd
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt FBL - TL B+ 52 Suspended
Ltd
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Proposed FBL B+ 67.8 Suspended
Ltd
Kanwarji Construction Company Non-FBL^ A4+ / 560 Reaffirmed
BB+
^ Non- Fund Based limits can be utilised on long term and short term basis
Kanwarji Construction Company FBL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB D 340 Suspended
Fac
Lucky Steel Industries (Ship LT Fund based - CC B+ 100 revised from
Breaking Division) BB
M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 159 outstanding
M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BB 90.2 outstanding
M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BB outstanding
M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund based - BB 69.2 Assigned
LC for capital
gooptionally convertible debentures
M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd Un-allocated limits BB / 1.6 outstanding
A4+;
M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based -
LC for capital
gooptionally convertible debentures
(reduced from Rs.6.92 crore)
Mahavir Construction Co. Bk limits B- / 150 Suspended
A4
Mandona Hyundai (A Unit Of TL B+ 11.5 Suspended
Bimala Automobile Pvt Ltd)
Mandona Hyundai (A Unit Of CC B+ 42.5 Suspended
Bimala Automobile Pvt Ltd)
Mandona Hyundai (A Unit Of fund based untied B+ 6 Suspended
Bimala Automobile Pvt Ltd) limits
Mindblowing Properties Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 92 Suspended
Mindblowing Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 99.9 Suspended
Navdeep Construction Company Bk limits B / 400 Suspended
A4
Pankaj Steel Corporation FBL - Sub limit of B+ Suspended
LOC -CC facility
Pd Corporation Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 105 Reaffirmed
Pd Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 121.2 Reaffirmed
Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 105 Suspended
Pushpendra Real Construction Bk limits B 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
R.K. Grover & Co CC B- 17.5 assigned
Race Ahead Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 75.3 Suspended
Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 5 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Radnik Auto Exports Bk Fac B+ / 96.6 Suspended
A4
S. A. Exports TL facility BB 72.5 Suspended
Shyamsundar Satyanarayan CC facility B+ 150 Suspended
Textiles (P) Ltd
Society Motors Ltd Working capital BB- 227 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 21.70)
Society Motors Ltd TL BB- 0.8 Reaffirmed
Subhash Kumar Agrawal CC facility BB- 1 Suspended
Subhash Kumar Agrawal BG BB- / 188 Suspended
A4
Subhash Kumar Agrawal untied limit BB- / 2 Suspended
A4
Swastik Power & Minerals TL & working capital D 1250 Suspended
Resources Pvt. Ltd. Fac
Tatwa Technologies Ltd CC limits D 55 Suspended
Tatwa Technologies Ltd TL D 67.7 Suspended
Tatwa Technologies Ltd BG Fac D 15 Suspended
Techno Force Solutions (India) TL BBB- 3.6 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Theme Export Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 299.5 Suspended
A4
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB- 36.8 Suspended
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 80 Suspended
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd BG facility BB- 40 Suspended
Y.S. Investments LT Fund based - CC B+ 100 Revised from
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)