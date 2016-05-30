May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Safetywears Ltd Non- FBL - BG A4 10 reaffirmed/ assigned Enhanced from Rs. 0.5 crore to Rs. 1 crore Acme Safetywears Ltd Non- FBL - LOC A4 20 reaffirmed/ assigned Enhanced from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - Buyer's Credit* A4 reaffirmed/ assigned *Sub-limit under Letter of Credit Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4 92.5 Reaffirmed Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 15 Suspended Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 22 Suspended Ericsson India Pvt Ltd CP * A1+ 4500 Withdrawn *at the request of the company Ericsson India Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd non-fund based LOC A4 100 Suspended facility Fluid Dynamics Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A3 70 Suspended Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Credit A1+ Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Opportunities Fund mfs (erstwhile Religare Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund) Invesco Asset Management Religare Invesco A1+ Withdrawn (India) Pvt Ltd Overnight Fund mfs Lucky Steel Industries (Ship ST Non fund based-LOC A4 725 Reaffirmed Breaking Division) Lucky Steel Industries (Ship ST Non fund based-CEL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Breaking Division) M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based - A4+ outstanding LC for raw materials Oxford Tanners fund based A4 80 Suspended Oxford Tanners Non-fund based A4 10 Suspended Oxford Tanners Untied Bk limits A4 10 Suspended Pankaj Steel Corporation NFBL - Sub limit of A4 100 Suspended LOC - Letter of Comfort/Buyer's Credit facility Pankaj Steel Corporation NFBL - LOC A4 Suspended Pankaj Steel Corporation NFBL - Sub limit of A4 Suspended LOC - LOC for ship breaking Pankaj Steel Corporation NFBL - Sub limit of A4 Suspended LOC - LOC for metal trading Pd Corporation Pvt Ltd BG A4 6 Reaffirmed Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 130 Suspended R.K. Grover & Co BG A4 45 assigned Radha Madhav Exim Ltd LC Limits A3+ 195 Reaffirmed (SO) S. A. Exports ST fund based and NFBL A4+ 43.5 Suspended Society Motors Ltd BG A4 19 Reaffirmed Society Motors Ltd Forward Contract A4 3.2 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd untied limit A4 28.2 Suspended Y.S. Investments ST Non fund based-LOC A4 850 Reaffirmed Y.S. Investments ST Non fund based-CEL A4 19 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Trade Impex Bk lines B / 85.3 Suspended A4 Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - TL BB 38.3 reaffirmed/ assigned Enhanced from Rs. 2.83 crore to Rs. 3.83 crore Acme Safetywears Ltd FBL - CC^ BB 120 reaffirmed/ assigned ^ Cash credit includes sub-limit of post-shipment and pre-shipment facilities worth Rs. 1 crore each . Enhanced from Rs. 9.3 crore to Rs. 12 crore Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B 147.5 Reaffirmed Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 170.8 Assigned (SO) Antiope Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB- 5.9 Assigned (SO) Asa International India Bk Lines - TL BBB- 100 Assigned Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 170 Suspended / A4+ Beyond Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 99.9 Suspended Brahaspati Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 100.2 Suspended Buildtough Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 112.7 Suspended Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 75 Suspended Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 115 Suspended Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 9760 Withdrawn Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 140 Withdrawn D.S. Ductofab Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 102 Suspended Embassy Office Parks Pvt Ltd NCD programme BBB- 1600 Withdrawn Ericsson India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac * AA 11990 Withdrawn *at the request of the company Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd TL C+ 30 Suspended Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd corporate loan C+ 60 Suspended Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd CC Fac C+ 55 Suspended Fluid Dynamics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 24 Suspended Ghanshyamdas & Company LT FBLCC BB- 150 assigned/ outstanding Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 100 Revised from Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 200 Revised from Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 150 Revised from Intrepid Finance And Leasing BBB+(SO) Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 150 Revised from Pahal Financial Services Pvt Ltd BBB+(SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - NCDs A (SO) 150 Revised from Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd BBB+(SO) Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Active AAA Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Income Fund mfs (erstwhile Religare Invesco Active Income Fund) Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Bk Debt AAA Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Fund (erstwhile mfs Religare Invesco Bk Debt Fund) Invesco Asset Management Invesco India ST Fund AAA Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd (erstwhile Religare mfs Invesco ST Fund) Invesco Asset Management Invesco India Ultra AAA Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd ST Fund (erstwhile mfs Religare Invesco Ultra ST Fund) Jay Parvati Cold Storage CC facility B 29.3 Reaffirmed Jay Parvati Cold Storage TL B 37.9 Reaffirmed Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt FBL - CC B+ 80 Suspended Ltd Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt FBL - TL B+ 52 Suspended Ltd Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Proposed FBL B+ 67.8 Suspended Ltd Kanwarji Construction Company Non-FBL^ A4+ / 560 Reaffirmed BB+ ^ Non- Fund Based limits can be utilised on long term and short term basis Kanwarji Construction Company FBL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB D 340 Suspended Fac Lucky Steel Industries (Ship LT Fund based - CC B+ 100 revised from Breaking Division) BB M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 159 outstanding M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BB 90.2 outstanding M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BB outstanding M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund based - BB 69.2 Assigned LC for capital gooptionally convertible debentures M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd Un-allocated limits BB / 1.6 outstanding A4+; M.K. Printpack Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based - LC for capital gooptionally convertible debentures (reduced from Rs.6.92 crore) Mahavir Construction Co. Bk limits B- / 150 Suspended A4 Mandona Hyundai (A Unit Of TL B+ 11.5 Suspended Bimala Automobile Pvt Ltd) Mandona Hyundai (A Unit Of CC B+ 42.5 Suspended Bimala Automobile Pvt Ltd) Mandona Hyundai (A Unit Of fund based untied B+ 6 Suspended Bimala Automobile Pvt Ltd) limits Mindblowing Properties Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 92 Suspended Mindblowing Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 99.9 Suspended Navdeep Construction Company Bk limits B / 400 Suspended A4 Pankaj Steel Corporation FBL - Sub limit of B+ Suspended LOC -CC facility Pd Corporation Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 105 Reaffirmed Pd Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 121.2 Reaffirmed Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 105 Suspended Pushpendra Real Construction Bk limits B 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd R.K. Grover & Co CC B- 17.5 assigned Race Ahead Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 75.3 Suspended Radha Madhav Exim Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 5 Reaffirmed (SO) Radnik Auto Exports Bk Fac B+ / 96.6 Suspended A4 S. A. Exports TL facility BB 72.5 Suspended Shyamsundar Satyanarayan CC facility B+ 150 Suspended Textiles (P) Ltd Society Motors Ltd Working capital BB- 227 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21.70) Society Motors Ltd TL BB- 0.8 Reaffirmed Subhash Kumar Agrawal CC facility BB- 1 Suspended Subhash Kumar Agrawal BG BB- / 188 Suspended A4 Subhash Kumar Agrawal untied limit BB- / 2 Suspended A4 Swastik Power & Minerals TL & working capital D 1250 Suspended Resources Pvt. Ltd. Fac Tatwa Technologies Ltd CC limits D 55 Suspended Tatwa Technologies Ltd TL D 67.7 Suspended Tatwa Technologies Ltd BG Fac D 15 Suspended Techno Force Solutions (India) TL BBB- 3.6 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Theme Export Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 299.5 Suspended A4 Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB- 36.8 Suspended Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 80 Suspended Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd BG facility BB- 40 Suspended Y.S. Investments LT Fund based - CC B+ 100 Revised from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 