May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alakh Advertising & Publicity Non-FBL A4+ 25 Suspended Pvt Ltd Enrich Rd Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 35 Reaffirmed Limits Enrich Rd Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based -BG A4 35 Reaffirmed Limits Focus Lighting & Fixtures Pvt Non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Suspended Ltd Giriraj Industries ST Fund BasedDemand D 20 Downgraded loan against from A4 warehouse receipts Jetlite (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 2100 Withdrawn Jetlite (India) Ltd ST, proposed Fac A4 1900 Withdrawn Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit* A4 - Reaffirmed *Buyers credit and bank guarantee are sub limit of letter of credit Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit* A4 - Reaffirmed *Buyers credit and bank guarantee are sub limit of letter of credit Krystal Integrated Services Working Capital A3 - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Demand Loan (sublimit of CC) Krystal Integrated Services ST Loan (sublimit of A3 - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd BG) Krystal Integrated Services BG A3 410 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST non fund basedLOC A4 100 Reaffirmed Facility Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST non fund A4 - Reaffirmed basedCredit Exposure Limit* *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Facility Link Enterprises Non-FB Fac A4 43 Suspended Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Fund based-Packing A4 * Reaffirmed Credit # Sublimit of working capital facilities Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Fund based- A4 * Reaffirmed FBP/FBD/UFBP # Sublimit of working capital facilities Power Grid Corporation Of ST Borrowing Programme A1+ 46000 Assigned India Ltd Prince Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 1420 Outstanding Prince Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 380 Outstanding Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150 Reassigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt / CP Programme A1+ 30000 Assigned Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd CC A4 50 Suspended Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 - Reaffirmed Foreign LOC (For import of Raw Material)* *Sublimit within Cash Credit Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port FBL A- 1978.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port LT-Unallocated A- 21.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aim Laminar Pvt Ltd TL B+ 64.1 Suspended Aim Laminar Pvt Ltd CC B+ 28 Suspended Alakh Advertising & Publicity Fund Based Bk Fac BB+ 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Alumayer India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB-/A4 375 Suspended Bhagwati Woven Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based- TL B 50.8 Assigned Bhagwati Woven Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based- TL B 50 Assigned Bhagwati Woven Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based- TL B * Assigned *Sub-limit to cash credit C I Ltd FB Fac BB 66 Suspended C I Ltd Unallocated funds BB/A4 31 Suspended Comed Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac BBB / 90 Suspended A3+ Devkinandan Paper Mill Pvt. Limits B+/A4 75.8 Suspended Ltd. Enrich Rd Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limits C+ 30 Downgraded from B+ Enrich Rd Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits C+ / 50 Downgraded A4 from B+/Reaffirmed Focus Lighting & Fixtures Pvt FB Fac BB 30 Suspended Ltd Giriraj Industries LT Fund Based- CC D 138 Downgraded from B Giriraj Industries LT Fund Based - TL D 12 Downgraded from B Global Copper Ltd Limits ICRA]B / 246.5 Suspended A4 Gulmohar Park Mall Pvt Ltd Limits D 550 Suspended Horizon Dream Homes Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac D 98 Suspended Jetlite (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 2000 Withdrawn Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd TL B+ 33.4 Suspended Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 67.5 Suspended K.S. Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 1000 Reaffirmed Keystone Lifespaces Pvt. Ltd FB Fac BB- 190 Suspended Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 44.3 Revised from BB- Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Revised from BB- Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL B+ 10 Revised from BB- Krystal Integrated Services TL BBB- 29.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krystal Integrated Services CC BBB- 316 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krystal Integrated Services LT / ST - Unallocated BBB- 44.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd / A3 Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB 50 Reaffirmed facility Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB/A4 60 Reaffirmed limits Link Enterprises FB Fac B+ 76.8 Suspended Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd Limits D 159 Suspended Maha Durga Charitable Trust FB Fac B 490 Reaffirmed Mahatma Gandhi University Of TL BBB 1116.8 Suspended Medical Sciences & Technology Mahatma Gandhi University Of FB Fac BBB 122 Suspended Medical Sciences & Technology Metallica Industries Ltd FB Fac D 400 Suspended Metflow Cast Pvt Ltd Limits BBB- 68 Suspended / A3 Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/A4 141.7 Suspended Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/A4 176.6 Suspended Mundhra Container Freight TL B+ 97.5 Withdrawn Station Pvt Ltd Mytrah Vayu (Indravati) Pvt Ltd TL BBB 8525.8 Assigned Mytrah Vayu (Indravati) Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB 267 Assigned Mytrah Vayu (Indravati) Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB 7.2 Assigned New Laxmi Steel & Power Pvt Ltd CC B+ 110 Suspended Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC BB- * Reaffirmed # Sublimit of working capital facilities Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT and ST- Working BB- / 190 Reaffirmed Capital A4 Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount BB- / 5 Reaffirmed A4 Orb Energy Pvt Ltd NCD B 22.5 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of Working Capital Loan AAA 3000 Assigned India Ltd Power Grid Corporation Of Fund Based & NFBL AAA / 22000 Assigned India Ltd A1+ Pranee Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT scale/ ST ICRA]B / 100 Assigned scale/Fund based/ A4 Non-fund based Prince Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Loans BBB- 1118.8 Outstanding Prince Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1250 Outstanding Sant Autos CC B+ 60 Suspended Shiv Shakti Ashish Trust Limits BB- 100 Suspended Shree Gurudatta Shikshan FBL - TL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sanstha Shree Gurudatta Shikshan FBL - CC BB 10 Reaffirmed Sanstha Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries FB Fac B+ 121.6 Suspended Silverdale Fashions TL B+ 20 Withdrawn Solairedirect Energy India Pvt LT/ST - Non Fund Based BBB+ 750 Upgraded Ltd / A2+ from BBB / A2 Sree Venkateswara Motors CC Limits B+ 29 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Sree Venkateswara Motors Inventory Funding B+ 50 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Limits Sree Venkateswara Motors Unallocated Limits B+/A4 31 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice FBL B+ 248.8 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Rice Unallocated limits ICRA]B+ / 21.2 Reaffirmed Industries A4 Uco Bank Upper Tier II Bonds A+ 5000 Revised from AA- Uco Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA- 8000 Revised from AA Vinita International Bk Fac B/A4 75 Suspended Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 24 Suspended Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 88.5 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)