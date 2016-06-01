Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1+ 500 Assigned (SO) Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A3+ - Reaffirmed sublimit of BG - APG Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd NFBL - ILC A3+ - Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering & Foundry LOC A4+ 60 Assigned Works Ashok Engineering & Foundry BG A4+ 0.5 Assigned Works Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Dahyabhai B Patel BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Seasonal CC A4 60 Assigned/ Pvt Ltd outstanding Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 104.2 Suspended Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And NFBL -LOC A4 60 Reaffirmed Minerals Ltd Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Forward contract limit A4 3 Reaffirmed Minerals Ltd Housing Development Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 750000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Proposed Bk facility A1+ 78.4 Reaffirmed Jindal Rayons Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 1.2 Suspended Jayshree Builders Non-FBL - Stand By D 38 Downgraded LOC (SBLC) from A4 Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 Reaffirmed *sub-limit of cash credit Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd Forward Contract A4 50 Reaffirmed Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt Seasonal CC A4 65 Assigned/ Ltd outstanding North Eastern Electric Power FBL - ST Loan A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd OPG Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed OPGS Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A3 2150 Upgraded from A4+ OPGS Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd ST: Proposed Fac A3 2600 Upgraded from A4+ Qualiance International Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Qualiance International Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Rajgreen Amusement Park Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 30 Suspended S. Satyanarayana & Co Non-FB Fac A4 90 Suspended Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 2 Assigned Ltd Sunraj Cycle Industries Limits A4 92.2 Suspended Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A2 144.5 Suspended Tata Capital Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 150 Withdrawn Ltd Vidya Prasarini Sabha Fund A4 137.5 Downgraded Based/Unallocated from Limits BB- Win Max Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA Outstanding Corporation Ltd Programme Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrut Builders FBL - TL D 200 Downgraded from B+ Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 9.8 Assigned - Augustus Ifmr (SO) Capital 2016 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 181.4 Assigned - Augustus Ifmr (SO) Capital 2016 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 171.3 Assigned - Mori Ifmr Capital (SO) 2016 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 9.7 Assigned - Mori Ifmr Capital (SO) 2016 Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL- OCC BBB 70 Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering & Foundry CC Limits BB+ 18.5 Assigned Works Ashok Engineering & Foundry Stand by Line of BB+ 11.5 Assigned Works Credit Ashok Engineering & Foundry Unallocated Limits BB+ 25 Assigned Works (Stable)/A4+ Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 227.5 Reaffirmed Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Azure Power Infrastructure TL BBB 2600 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 80 Reaffirmed Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 33 Reaffirmed A4+ Dahyabhai B Patel CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Working Capital Loan B 12.5 Assigned / Pvt Ltd outstanding Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage BG B 2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Unallocated Limit B/A4 1.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 1041.7 Suspended Dm Cotton Industries TL B 6.5 Assigned Dm Cotton Industries CC B 82.5 Assigned Dm Cotton Industries Unallocated B / 11 Assigned A4 Dsp Rice Industries CC D 50 Revised from B Dsp Rice Industries TL D 30 Revised from B Harisons And Harlaj Ltd LT/ST FBL B+/ 150 Assigned A4 Hcg Medi-Surge Hospitals Pvt TL BBB 282 Withdrawn Ltd Ltd Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And FBL - CC B 85 Reaffirmed Minerals Ltd Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Unallocated limits B 2 Reaffirmed Minerals Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 759218 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 50000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt AAA 59750 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Programme Housing Development Finance Bk Lines AAA 350000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd (Stable) / A1+ Housing Development Finance Issuer Rating IrAAA Outstanding Corporation Ltd Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Fund based AA 3000 Reaffirmed Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Non fund based AA 989 reallocated Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Non fund based AA 24011 Reaffirmed Jayshree Builders FBL - TL D 300 Downgraded from B+ Jayshree Builders Unallocated facility D / 412 downgraded D from B+/ A4 Jindal Rayons Pvt Ltd TL B+ 25 Suspended K. R. Construction LT Bk Fac BB+ 400 Suspended Kamla Construction LT Bk Fac BB+ 120 Suspended Konark Structural Engineers LT Bk Fac BB+ 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet TL BBB 10277.5 Reaffirmed Tollway Ltd Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 51.2 Reaffirmed Life Sight Surgicals Pvt Ltd Bk Limits BB- / 174 Suspended A4 Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt Working Capital Loan B 9.4 Assigned/ Ltd outstanding Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt TL B 20 Assigned/ Ltd outstanding Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt BG B 2.5 Assigned Ltd Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt Unallocated Limit B/A4 0.8 Assigned Ltd Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 77 Downgraded from B- Max Properties Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac D 18 Downgraded from B- Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd Limits B/A4 88 Suspended Nachiketa Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC C+ 65 Revised from B Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd TL D 86.4 Reaffirmed Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd CC D 82 Reaffirmed Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd BG D 160 Reaffirmed Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd LC/DP/DA D 120 Reaffirmed Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd Buyers Credit* D - Reaffirmed *Sublimit LC/DP/DA Nik-San Engineering Co. Ltd Forward contract D 20 Reaffirmed North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIth issue AA 400 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIIth issue AA 1200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIIIth issue AA 725 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XIVth issue AA 25000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD - XVIth issue AA 9000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Om Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL* B+ 10.3 Reaffirmed *Term loan of Rs. 1.03 crore comprises Term Loan - I of Rs. 0.96 crore and Term Loan - II of Rs. 0.07 crore Om Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed OPG Energy Pvt Ltd TL A- 590 Upgraded from BBB+ OPGS Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB- 13905 Upgraded from BB+ OPGS Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB- 630 Upgraded from BB+ OPGS Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BBB- 770 Upgraded from BB+ P. M. Dwarkadass Line of Credit BB 150 Suspended Patel Cotton CC facility B+ 160 Revised from BB- Patel Cotton TL facility B+ 18 Revised from BB- Pbs Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Lines BB+ 300 Withdrawn Pragati Enterprises LT Bk Fac BB+ 120 Suspended Premium Exports Line of Credit B/A4 80 Suspended Rajendra G. Shah & Co. LT Bk Fac BB+ 120 Suspended Rajgreen Amusement Park Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 1330 Suspended Renew Wind Energy (Delhi) Pvt LT FBL BBB 1210 upgraded Ltd from BBB- Renew Wind Energy (Delhi) Pvt LT FBL BBB 140 Assigned Ltd Renew Wind Energy (Shivpur) LT FBL BBB 2315.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Renew Wind Energy (Shivpur) LT FBL BBB 284.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd S. Satyanarayana & Co FB Fac BB- 25 Suspended Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB 11 Assigned Mellona Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 BBB+ 496.3 Assigned Mellona Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Shaz Packaging Llp Bk Limits B / 96.5 Suspended A4 Shivam Cotton Industries TL B 22.9 Revised from B+ Shivam Cotton Industries CC B 120 Revised from B+ Shreeji Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 105 Assigned / outstanding Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD (NCDs) AA 250 Reaffirmed Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt FB Fac B 147.5 Assigned Ltd Shunty Bunty Automobiles Pvt Unallocated Limits B/A4 50.5 Assigned Ltd Singhania Systems And Long/ST Bk Fac BB/A4 100 Suspended Technologists Pvt. Ltd. Solairedirect Projects India LT - TL BBB 1125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara FBL B 274.3 Reaffirmed Hygienic Foods Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Unallocated limits B 45.7 Reaffirmed Hygienic Foods Pvt Ltd Srs Healthcare And Research Proposed Bk Fac B / 1150 reassigned Centre Ltd A4 ( BBB- (SO)(Stable) / A3 (SO) ratings withdrawn) Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 876.4 Suspended Tnr Estates Pvt Ltd TL D 150 Revised from BB- Vidya Prasarini Sabha FBL - TL D 134.5 Downgraded from BB- Vidya Prasarini Sabha Unallocated Limits D 3 Downgraded from BB- Win Max Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Reaffirmed Win Max Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)