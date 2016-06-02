Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspire Home Finance CP A1+ 5000 Assigned Corporation Ltd (enhanced from 300.00 CR) Backbone Enterprises Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 4200 Reaffirmed Bright Star Global Trading ST FB Fac A4 13 Suspended Corporation Bright Star Global Trading ST FB Fac A4 40 Suspended Corporation (sub limit of Cash credit facilities) Bright Star Global Trading non FB Fac A4 1 Suspended Corporation Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, FBL A1 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, non-FBL A1 417.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 30.72 crore) Nisiki India Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Raaja Magnetics Ltd NFBF A3 168.3 Assigned /Outstanding Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd ST Fund Based PC A2+ 2900 Assigned /PCFC /FBD /FBN /PSCFC Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 500 Assigned Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 3 Reaffirmed Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt Ltd FBF A4 10 Reaffirmed Somic Zf Components Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable A1 317.5 Upgraded from A2+ Subros Ltd FBL/NFBL A1+& 3450 Rating watch with Developing Implications &- Under "Rating watch with Developing Implications Subros Ltd CP/ST Debt* A1+& 1200 Rating watch with Developing Implications *CP is within the secured sanctioned fund based limits,&- Under "Rating watch with Developing Implications Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Upgraded from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Backbone Enterprises Ltd LT Fund Based-CC A- 850 Reaffirmed Backbone Enterprises Ltd LT Fund Based-TL A- 950 Reaffirmed Bright Star Global Trading CC Fac BB- 65 Suspended Corporation Ctr Manufacturing Industries TL A 114.4 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from Rs. 16.50 crore) Ctr Manufacturing Industries LT, FBL A 440 Reaffirmed Ltd Ctr Manufacturing Industries LT/ST, unallocated A 12.4 Reaffirmed Ltd limits / A1 (revised from Rs. 7.18 crore) Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Theia CV IFMR Capital A-(SO) - Withdrawn 2014 PTC Series A1 Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Theia CV IFMR Capital A-(SO) - Withdrawn 2014 PTC Series A2 Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Theia CV IFMR Capital A-(SO) - Withdrawn 2014 PTC Series A3 Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Theia CV IFMR Capital A-(SO) - Withdrawn 2014 PTC Series A4 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 Indian A(SO) - Withdrawn MFI Trust Series XX Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd FB Bk Fac - TL BBB+ 996 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+ 38.8 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Fund based Bk Fac - BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Working Capital / A2 Mangalore Sez Ltd LT : TL A 7000 Upgraded from A- Nehru Place Hotels & Real TL A 432.3 Upgraded Estate Pvt Ltd from A- (earlier Rs. 58.50 crore) Nehru Place Hotels & Real Fund based Overdraft A 1480 Upgraded Estate Pvt Ltd Limits from A- (earlier Rs. 168.50 crore) Nisiki India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 90 Reaffirmed Northern Solaire Prakash Pvt LT - TL BBB 1296.8 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe LT, FBL - CC BB 400 Assigned Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 20 Assigned Raaja Magnetics Ltd FBF BBB- 150 Assigned /Outstanding Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd LT Fund Based-TL A- 100 Assigned Radiant Organics Pvt Ltd FBF BB 70 Reaffirmed Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt Ltd FBL B 54.4 Reaffirmed Somic Zf Components Pvt Ltd Unallocated A 164.3 Upgraded from A- Somic Zf Components Pvt Ltd LT/ST Interchangeable A 50 Upgraded / A1 from A-/A2+ Subros Ltd TL A+& 2238 Rating watch with Developing Implications &- Under "Rating watch with Developing Implications Subros Ltd CC A+& 650 Rating watch with Developing Implications &- Under "Rating watch with Developing Implications Subros Ltd NFBL A+& 100 Rating watch with Developing Implications &- Under "Rating watch with Developing Implications Sugna Metals Ltd Bk line of credit BB+ 460 Suspended Sun Clean Renewable Power Pvt TL BBB 370 Assigned Ltd Suryauday Solaire Prakash Pvt LT - TL BBB 683.2 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd CCL C+ 180 Upgraded from D Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd TLL C+ 174.8 Upgraded from D (revised from Rs 20.60 crore) Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd BG C+ 20 Upgraded from D Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits C+ / 235.2 Upgraded A4 from D (revised from Rs 20.40 crore) Vishal Manufacturer Pvt Ltd BK limits B / 131 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)