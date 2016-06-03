Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ 500000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 35,000 crores) Bethel Cashew Company FB Fac A4 10 Suspended G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL (Working Capital A3 330 Notice of Demand Loan) Withdrawal Girison Traders NFBL -BG A4 5 Suspended IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Cash Fund A1+ Reaffirmed mfs Janalakshmi Financial Services CP Programme A1+ 1000 Upgraded Ltd from A1 Kg Petrochem Ltd ST fund based Working A3+ 432 Assigned Capital Sungold Tropic Fruit Products ST - FB Fac A4 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sungold Tropic Fruit Products ST - Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sayaji Industries Ltd LOC A3 155 Revised from A3+ Sayaji Industries Ltd Letter of Guarantee A3 26 Revised from A3+ Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd LOC A4 12.5 Assigned Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd Capex LC/BC* A4 Assigned *Sublimit of term loan Vama Construction Co. ST non FBL-BG A4 20 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sayaji Industries Ltd Public Deposit MA- 180 Reaffirmed Programme (enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCDs A (SO) Revised from BBB+ (SO) Bethel Cashew Company LT FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCDs A (SO) Revised from Ltd BBB+ (SO) Diocesan Corporation Of Bk Fac BB- 110 Suspended Jabalpur Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCDs A (SO) Revised from BBB+ (SO) G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 126.2 Notice of Withdrawal G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 3720 Notice of / A3 Withdrawal G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 823.8 Notice of / A3 Withdrawal Gaursons Hi-Tech TL BB+ 5500 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd . (enhanced from 200 Cr) Girison Traders FBL - CC BB- 150 Suspended IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Ultra Short Bond AAA Reassigned Fund mfs IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Money Manager AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Treasury Plan mfs IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Money Manager AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Investment Planmfs IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver AAA Reaffirmed Income Fund ST Plan mfs IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver AAA Reaffirmed Income Fund Medium mfs Term Plan IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Corporate Bond AAA Reaffirmed Fund mfs IFMR Capital Mosec Arcturus PTC Series A1 A- 530 Assigned 2016 (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Arcturus PTC Series A3 B- 46.8 Assigned 2016 (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Arcturus PTC Series A2 BBB- 43.4 Assigned 2016 (SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services LT Bk Fac A+ 13000 Upgraded Ltd from A Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A+ 20260 Upgraded Ltd from A Janalakshmi Financial Services Subordinated Debt A+ 6010 Upgraded Ltd Programme from A Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A+ 3400 Assigned Ltd Janta Breeding Farm Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Jill Mill Non-Woven Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 35.4 Suspended Jill Mill Non-Woven Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Suspended KG Petrochem Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB 843.9 Assigned KG Petrochem Ltd LT Non-fund based Bk BBB 50 Assigned Fac Lakshmi Finance LT Bk Fac BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Mpower Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs A (SO) Revised from BBB+ (SO) Plasma Metal Processing Pvt. TL B 350 Assigned Ltd. Prashanth Fertility Research LT - TL Fac BBB 450 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 20 Cr) Precision Auto Engineers Bk Fac B+ / 190 Suspended A4 Purvi Metal Pvt Ltd FB and non-FBL B+ / 150 Suspended A4 RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd Bk lines BB / 420 Suspended A4+ RCC Infra Ventures Ltd Bk lines BB / 450 Suspended A4+ Sagar Metallics Pvt Ltd Bk facility B / 149.6 Suspended A4 Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs A (SO) Revised from BBB+ (SO) Sayaji Industries Ltd CC BBB- 400 Revised from BBB Sayaji Industries Ltd TL BBB- 255 Revised from BBB Shilpi Flocking Co. Pvt Ltd fund based / non FB B+ / 150 Suspended Fac A4 The Clearing Corporation Of Issuer Rating IrAAA Reaffirmed India Ltd Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd TL B 250 Assigned Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 775 Assigned Vaibhav Laxmi Tex Pvt Ltd Bk facility B+ 90 Suspended Vama Construction Co. LT FBL-TL B+ 15 Suspended Vama Construction Co. LT FBL-Overdraft B+ 30 Suspended Varun Finance LT Bk Fac BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Varun Leasing LT Bk Fac BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Vij Contracts Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended Vij Contracts Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac B+ 40 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 