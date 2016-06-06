Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd ST-BG A4 7.5 Suspended Durovalves India Pvt Ltd NFB A1+ 280 Assigned Mbh Power Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Mbh Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit A4 6.7 Assigned Nandi Polymers India Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 18 Assigned New Horizons Ltd ST fund based and non A4+ 205 Assigned fund based Bk Fac (including sub limits of Rs. 10.50 crore) R.C. Patel Non Fund Based : BG A4 40 Suspended Real Innerspring Technologies BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Real Innerspring Technologies LOC A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd S.K. Export ST limits fund based A4 78.5 Reaffirmed S.K. Export ST limits non-fund A4 2.5 Reaffirmed based S.K. Export ST proposed A4 14 Reaffirmed Sai Regency Power Corporation NFBL A3 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 470 Suspended Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4+ 59.5 Assigned Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd LOC A4 12.5 Assigned Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Uneecops Technologies Ltd BG A3 135 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.25 CR) Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd NFB A1+ 2020 Assigned Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit A1+ 50 Assigned Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd NFB A1+ 1190 Assigned Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akal Information Systems Ltd FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Akal Information Systems Ltd NFBL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Andhra Asbestos Transport FBF B 60 Suspended Company Andhra Asbestos Transport unallocated limits B 10 Suspended Company Arc Lamicraft Pvt Ltd FB-CC D 46 Suspended Arc Lamicraft Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CSLPS- D 10 Suspended Corporate Loan Arc Lamicraft Pvt Ltd FB-TL D 20.3 Suspended Ardent Commodities Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit BB- 250 Suspended Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL D 4000 Suspended Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBF D 600 Assigned Charisma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 60 Suspended D2 International LT BBB- 92.6 Suspended D2 International packing credit BBB- 70 Suspended D2 International fund based Bk Fac BBB- 50 Suspended Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit B 30 Suspended Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd LT - TL Limit B 88.6 Suspended Dewan Housing Finance DHFL Mortgage Loan AAA 364.1 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Jan-12 (SO) Dewan Housing Finance DHFL Mortgage Loan AAA 1982.2 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Feb-12 (SO) Dewan Housing Finance DHFL Mortgage Loan AAA 1019.4 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Feb-12 II (SO) PTC Series A1 Dewan Housing Finance DHFL Mortgage Loan AAA 1379.8 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Pool D.A. Feb-12 II (SO) PTC Series A2 Dewan Housing Finance Nirmaan RMBS AAA 331 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Trust-Series-I- 2013 (SO) Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.0 CR) Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd CCF BB- 140 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Extractions Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 20 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd TL AA- 150 Assigned Durovalves India Pvt Ltd FB AA- 320 Assigned Flora Exports Bk Fac BB+ 80 Suspended Hills Cement Company Ltd. TL & working capital D 1622.3 Suspended Fac Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 3000 Assigned Market Linked AA Debenture Programme J. J. House Pvt Ltd CCF BBB- 120 Suspended Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 400 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from Rs 25.0 Crore) Joyalukkas Retail Pvt Ltd TL BBB 50 Assigned Kanha Exim CCL BB 14.5 Assigned Kanha Exim TL BB 82.3 Assigned Kanha Exim Proposed TL BB 37.7 Assigned Kanha Exim Proposed CC BB 35.5 Assigned Krushna Industries CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed Kwality Township Pvt. Ltd. TLF D 50 downgraded from B+ Logix Soft-Tel Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issuance B+ 4000 Assigned Mahalaxmi Dyes & Chemicals Ltd LT/ST BB / 200 Reaffirmed A4 Mbh Power Pvt Ltd CCF BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Mbh Power Pvt Ltd TL BB 33.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.75 crore) Metallurgical Products (India) FB BB-/ 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Mili Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL BB / 290 Suspended A4 Mittapalli Spinners Ltd FBF BB / 498.6 Suspended A4 Mittapalli Spinners Ltd NFBF BB- / 10 ASsigned A4 Mittapalli Spinners Ltd unallocated limits BB- / 61.4 ASsigned A4 Nandi Polymers India Pvt Ltd FBF B 91.5 Suspended Nandi Polymers India Pvt Ltd NFBF B 2 Suspended Nandi Polymers India Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 8.5 Suspended New Horizons Ltd FBBL BB+ 187 Suspended Palmetto Industries (India) FBL D 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd Palmetto Industries (India) FB and non-FBL D 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd Patel Cotton Industries CCL BB- 75 Suspended Pradhvi Multitrade Pvt Ltd FBCCF D 100 Suspended R.C. Patel FBCC BB- 70 Suspended Rahul Sales Ltd Bk Fac BB/A4 350 Suspended Raj Corporation FBF BB- 60 Suspended (including an untied amount of Rs. 0.50 crore) Real Innerspring Technologies CC B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Real Innerspring Technologies TL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 2.25 CR) Real Innerspring Technologies Unallocated B+ 19 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Renny Steels Bk Fac BB/A4 230 Suspended Sai Regency Power Corporation TL BBB- 2806.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 293.44 CR) Sai Regency Power Corporation FBL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sai Regency Power Corporation Unallocated Limit BBB- 568.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 44.06 CR) Sanskara Conbuild Pvt Ltd BK limits B+ 300 Suspended Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd. 