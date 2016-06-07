Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International ST non FBL- LOC A4 455 Reaffirmed Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (PC / PCFC / FBD) A4 10 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from D Arvind Pipes & Fittings Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4 70 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from D Hanuman Foods ST FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1 Cr) Hayward Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL A4 3.6 Assigned Hindustan Tin Works Ltd LC/BG Limits A2+ 556 Downgraded Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A2+ 44 Downgraded Hygrid Solar solar projects SP3C grading Assigned Jasmine Industrial Corporation LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed K.B. Gems ST FB Fac A4 220 Suspended L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Cash Fund A1+ Reaffirmed mfs L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Ultra ST Fund A1+ Reaffirmed mfs L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Liquid Fund A1+ Reaffirmed mfs Melco India Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 360 Assigned Melco India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL A3 234 Assigned Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3 Reaffirmed Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 20 Suspended Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Suspended United Telelinks (Bangalore) Non FB Fac A1 2085 Suspended Ltd United Telelinks (Bangalore) Interchangeable Fac A1 100 Suspended Ltd VSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 100 Reaffirmed Facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2K Epic Décor Pvt Ltd Bk lines B / 190 Withdrawn A4 Akshaya Solar Power (India) Bk Fac BB-/ 52 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Allmineral Asia Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB 123.2 Suspended / A4 Ankit International LT FBL-CC* B 455 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Short term Non- Fund Based Limit Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (TL) B- 30 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from D Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (CC) B- 67.5 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from D Arvind Pipes & Fittings Proposed Limits B-/ 22.5 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd A4 from D Ballium Exports Bk Fac B 300 Suspended C.P. Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB- 255 Suspended Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt Fund based and non FB BB/ 345 Suspended Ltd Fac A4 Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 A- 91.7 Assigned Ltd (SO) Provisional Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB- 10.8 Assigned Ltd (SO) Provisional Chintamani Sharma And Sons Fund based and non FB B / 100 Suspended Fac A4 Darvesh Bussa Realtors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended Devipriya Enterprises LT FB Fac B+ 190 Suspended Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 261.6 assigned (SO) Provisional Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 38.2 Assigned (SO) Provisional Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 530 Assigned Gopal Kamath And Co. FBL B+ 110 Withdrawn Hanuman Foods LT FBL B 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 Cr) Hayward Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Scale -FBL - TL B+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Hayward Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale - FBL B+/ 150 Reaffirmed A4 Hayward Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale - B+/ 17.7 Reaffirmed Unallocated Limits A4 Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 890 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd TL A- 354.6 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A- 155.4 Reaffirmed Japan International Bk limits BBB- 120 Withdrawn Jasmine Industrial Corporation CC (Sub limit within B Revised from the LC limits) BB- K. Subraya Anantha Kamath & Bk Fac BB+ / 112.5 Suspended Sons A4+ Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors Bk Fac B+ 150 Suspended Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 25 Reaffirmed Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG BB / 75 Reaffirmed/ A4 Assigned Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount BB / 20 Reaffirmed/ A4 Assigned KVS Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B-/ 330 Assigned A4 L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Triple Ace Bond AAA Reaffirmed Fund mfs L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T ST Opportunities AAA Reaffirmed Fund mfs L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Flexi Bond Fund AAA Reaffirmed mfs M. B. Garments (India) Pvt Ltd TL B 12 Assigned M. B. Garments (India) Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Assigned M. B. Garments (India) Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card* B 5 Assigned *Ad-hoc limit to the cash credit facility Maa Corp Industries Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac B- 245 Suspended Melco India Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 106 Assigned Miraya Realty Pvt Ltd NCD BB 375 Reaffirmed MKS Constro Venture Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB BB-/ 700 Suspended Fac A4 OM Developers And Builders (P) Fund based Bk facility BB- 75 Suspended Ltd Omkar Realtors Project Pvt Ltd NCD BB 1724.9 Assigned Padmavati Almex Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB B / 110 Suspended Fac A4 Palla Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 270 Suspended Pansuriya Impex LT & ST Scale -FBL BB/ 1973.2 Downgraded A4 from BBB-/ A3 Pansuriya Impex Untied Limits BB/ 26.8 Downgraded A4 from BBB-/ A3 PIC International Metals & Bk limits B 90 Suspended Alloys Pvt Ltd Prabhu Sponge Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 98.7 Suspended Prestige Garden Constructions TL A+ 1070 Reassigned Pvt Ltd (SO) Pro Minerals Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB- / 4650 Suspended A4 Rainbow Plastics India Ltd Bk lines BB- / 92 Suspended A4 Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Roshan Enterprises Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended S C Motors Bk Fac BBB- 50 Suspended S.V.Poultries Bk Fac B+ 150 Suspended Sabari Exim Pvt Ltd Fund based facility D 370 Suspended Sabari Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 930 Suspended Saga Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based facility D 60 Suspended Saga Steels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based D 30 Suspended facility Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac B+ / 1294.3 Suspended A4 Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac B+ / 754.4 Suspended A4 Shree Omkar Construction FB Fac BB- 150 Notice of Company withdrawal Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd TL facility D 295.1 Suspended Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd CC facility D 150 Suspended Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd Unallocated limits D 103.3 Suspended Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1000 Assigned Provisional Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 64.8 Suspended Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 120 Suspended Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac BB 2.2 Suspended Shubham Housing Development NCD Program BBB 800 Assigned Finance Company Pvt Ltd Shyam Cottex Fund based -CC Limit B 40 Reaffirmed Shyam Cottex ST - Fund Based - B 13.8 Reaffirmed Warehousing Limit Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL B 16.4 Assigned Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Working Capital Loan B 14.8 Assigned Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG B 2.4 Assigned Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 26.4 Assigned A4 Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B-/ 325 Suspended A4 Vijay Kamal Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Limits B 700 Withdrawn VSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)