Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anthony Garments Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed Anthony Garments Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 15.3 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1 850 Reaffirmed Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1+ 1150 Reaffirmed (SO) Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4 25 Reaffirmed Ayushman Merchants Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 10 Reaffirmed B Fouress Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 1380 Revised from A2+ Bmm Ispat Ltd non-FB Fac A4+ 3100 Suspended Bmm Ispat Ltd non-fund based A4+ 150 Suspended facility Crescent Export Syndicate non-fund based Bk A4 1 Assigned facility Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 600 Reaffirmed Darshita Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated A3 100 Reaffirmed J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd fund based A4 19 Suspended J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 27.5 Suspended Jay Dee Enterprises Bk Fac A4 112 Suspended Kemco Corporation LOC A4 240 Reaffirmed Kemco Corporation BG A4 Reaffirmed Kintech Synergy Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 3B Assigned M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal non fund based Bk Fac A4+ 370 Suspended Nbm Iron And Trading Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 13.6 Reaffirmed Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Limits A2 9000 Revised from A2+ Orient Packaging Non FBL - LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 35.8 Suspended Somnath Agro Industries ST fund based- Export A4 Assigned Packing Credit cum Foreign Bills Purchased/ Foreign Bills Discounted Supertex Woven Industries FBL- Packing Credit A4 19.5 Reaffirmed (PC) Supertex Woven Industries Non fund based- LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Supertex Woven Industries Non fund based- BG A4 Reaffirmed (interchangeable sublimit within LC) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Ginni Devi Cancer Bk Fac BBB- 260 Suspended Hospital Anthony Garments Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 149 Suspended Ayushman Merchants Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 140 Reaffirmed B Fouress Pvt Ltd CC BBB 40 Revised from BBB+ Bmm Ispat Ltd TL Fac BB+ 26215.2 Suspended Bmm Ispat Ltd corporate loan BB+ 750 Suspended facility Bmm Ispat Ltd FB Fac BB+ 1700 Suspended Corporation Of Madurai - Inner bond programme A+ 300 Withdrawn Ring Road (SO) Crescent Export Syndicate packing credit B+ 85 Suspended Crescent Export Syndicate FDB/ FBE B+ 80 Suspended Crescent Export Syndicate TL Fac B+ 34.5 Suspended Garg Spinning Mills Bk Fac BBB- 60 Suspended Greenwood High Trust TL A+ 64 Upgraded from A Greenwood High Trust Overdraft Limit A+ 94.5 Upgraded from A Greenwood High Trust Unallocated A+ 341.5 Upgraded from A J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 271.8 Suspended J. K. Sons Engineers Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 135 Suspended Jain Udyog CC facility BBB- 110 Suspended Jigar Transport Company Bk Limits BB+ / 190 Suspended A4+ Kemco Corporation CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed Kemco Corporation Proposed Limits BB- / 100 Assigned A4 Kiratpur Ner Chowk Expressway TL BBB 14748.6 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T Valves Ltd FBL* AA 600 Suspended / A1+ *Completely interchangeable with FBP/PC/CP, hence to be rated on both the scales L&T Valves Ltd Non-FBLed# AA 5000 Suspended / A1+ #BGs are to be rated on both the scales and also completely interchangeable with LC which is to be rated on short term Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Bk Fac BBB- 238.4 Suspended Charitable Trust M/S Kapsons Engineers Pvt Ltd Inventory funding (LT BB 200 Reaffirmed Scale) M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal CC Fac BB+ 80 Suspended Magnum Traders LT / ST fund based Bk BB / 120 Suspended limits A4 Manjeera Projects Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt Bk Fac B / 235 Suspended Ltd A4 Nbm Iron And Trading Pvt Ltd LOC B+/A4 680 Reaffirmed Nkg Infrastructure Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 2300 Revised from A- Nkg Infrastructure Ltd TL (including BBB+ 700 Revised from External Commercial A- Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BBB+ 1000 revised from A- Notandas & Sons LT fund based Bk BB+ 280 Suspended limits Notandas Gems Pvt Ltd term fund based Bk BB 95 Suspended limits Orient Packaging FBL- CC (CC) BB 60 Reaffirmed Perfect Infracorp Pvt Ltd Bk Limits BBB- 440 Suspended / A3 Rama Wines LT / ST fund based Bk BB / 170 Suspended limits A4 Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd TL BB 676.2 Suspended Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 300 Suspended Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 705.2 Revised from BB- Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 2065.5 Revised from BB- Siddhivinayak Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Limits BB 159 Suspended Somnath Agro Industries LT fund based- TL B 4.2 Assigned Somnath Agro Industries LT fund based- CC B 50 Assigned Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & CC B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & TL B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & BG B+ 10 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & Unallocated limits B+ 32 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sun Clean Renewable Power Pvt TL BBB 451.5 Assigned Ltd Supertex Woven Industries FBL- CC (CC) BB 110 Reaffirmed Supertex Woven Industries Unallocated limit BB 29.7 Reaffirmed / A4 Suyog Electricals Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 292.5 Suspended / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 