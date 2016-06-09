Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Franklin Templeton Asset Franklin India A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management India Pvt Ltd Treasury Management Account G3 Motors Ltd LT unallocated A4+ 200 Assigned Husk Power System Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 3C - Assigned Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Unallocated D 10 Revised from Ltd A4 Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt NFBL D 25 Revised from Ltd A4 Krishi Infratech Non Fund Based/ BG A4 230 Reaffirmed Navrang Theatres Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 356 Suspended Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Reaffirmed Bk Fac A4 356 Suspended Sanghi Industries Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 150 Assigned Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) ST - Non FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) ST - Interchangeable A4 - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Limit Sunshine Exports ST FB Fac D 60 Downgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adrustam Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50 Suspended Adrustam Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 5 Suspended Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 600 Assigned Ashwini Infradevelopments Pvt CC/Overdraft against BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd book deb Ashwini Infradevelopments Pvt BG BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Liquid Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Enerzytech Industries Pvt Ltd SP 3D Off-grid - Assigned and ongrid solar projects G3 Motors Ltd LT fund based - CC BB 120 Assigned G3 Motors Ltd LT fund based - TL BB 27.2 Assigned G3 Motors Ltd LT unallocated BB 152.8 Assigned Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bond AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bond AAA 1000 Withdrawn Programme Gail (India) Ltd LT FB limits/ST AAA / 2500 Reaffirmed limits A1+ (interchangeable) Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt FBL D 92.5 Revised from Ltd B Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt TL D 11.8 Revised from Ltd B Intec Capital Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ 372 Reaffirmed Intec Capital Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 16.3 Reaffirmed Krishi Infratech FBL/ CC BB 50 Upgraded from BB- Om Shakti Agros Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 110 Suspended P.R. Nayak Associates Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limit BB 150 Assigned Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC C 60 Assigned Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL C 70.5 Assigned Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Corporate C 38.4 Assigned Loan Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG/LC C 22.7 Assigned Raghuvir Developers & Builders LT- FBL BB+ 950 Suspended Ranga Overseas Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 20 Suspended Sanghi Industries Ltd LT Fund Based-CC BBB 850 Assigned Sanghi Industries Ltd LT Fund Based-CC BBB 700 Assigned Saravana Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL D 100 Revised from BB- Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) LT - FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) LT - Unallocated B+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji NCD A 1000 Assigned Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Spectra Auto LT fund based - CC BB- 30 Assigned Spectra Auto LT unallocated BB- 70 Assigned Sri Shiva Parvathi Industries FB Fac B+ 62.8 Suspended Sri Shiva Parvathi Industries Unallocated Limits B+ 7.2 Suspended Universal Freight Management LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 143 Assigned / India Pvt Ltd outstanding Universal Freight Management LT - Unallocated BB- 107 Assigned India Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.