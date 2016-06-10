Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Casil Industries Ltd Non fund based Bk A4 10 Withdrawn limits Fitwel Tools & Forgings Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A2+ 27.5 Assigned facilties Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. ST non-fund based A4+ 35.6 Assigned Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. ST - Interchangeable A4+ Assigned *Sub-limit of cash credit facility Metal Ore ST non-FBL A4 500 Reaffirmed Micron Electricals Non-FBL A1 2500 Reaffirmed Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Fund based-Packing A4 Outstanding Credit Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Fund based- A4 Outstanding FBP/FBD/UFBP The Ramco Cements Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed The Ramco Cements Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1+ 4490 Reaffirmed The Ramco Cements Ltd CP / ST debt A1+ 7420 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Developers FB Fac BB 390 Withdrawn Ankit Pulps And Boards Pvt Ltd LT, FB - CC BB+ 82.5 Assigned Ankit Pulps And Boards Pvt Ltd LT, FB - TL BB+ 17.5 Assigned Ankit Pulps And Boards Pvt Ltd LT, Non FB BB+ Assigned Casil Industries Ltd TL B 143.8 Withdrawn Casil Industries Ltd Fund based Bk limits B 40 Withdrawn Ceejay Finance Ltd LT FB Bk lines BB+ 150 Assigned Fitwel Tools & Forgings Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 5 Assigned Fitwel Tools & Forgings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A- 137.5 Assigned Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based - CC BB+ 70 Assigned Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based - TL BB+ 9 Assigned Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST - Proposed BB+/ 10.4 Assigned A4+ Jaldhara Ginning Factory Fund Based-Working B 65 Suspended Capital Jaldhara Ginning Factory Fund Based- TL B 16.8 Suspended Karle Homes Pvt Ltd TL BB 639.3 Suspended Late Shri Vishnu Waman Thakur FB Fac BBB- 175 Suspended Charitable Trust Magma Fincorp Ltd TL (Bk) AA- 7533.3 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 553.33 crore) Metal Ore LT FBL B+ Downgraded from BBB- *Sub-limit of non-fund based facilities National (India) Contractors & FB and non FB Bk Fac BB- / 245 Suspended Engineers A4 Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC BB- Outstanding Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT and ST- Working BB-/ 210 Assigned Capital Limits A4 (enhanced from 19 Cr) Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT and ST- Adhoc Limit BB-/ 40 Assigned A4 Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy TL BBB+ 1440 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd (revised from 145 Cr) Saraswati Builders Bk limits BB-/ 65 Assigned A4 Sheetal Cool Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 65 Withdrawn Sheetal Cool Products Pvt Ltd CC B+ 12.5 Withdrawn Shree Umavanshi Industries CC B 100 Assigned The Ramco Cements Ltd TL Fac AA 13039.7 Withdrawn The Ramco Cements Ltd NCDs AA+ 5000 Upgraded from AA The Ramco Cements Ltd TL Fac AA+ 2750 Upgraded from AA (reduced from 1,578.972 ) The Ramco Cements Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 6140 Upgraded from AA Vidushi Wires Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac BB / 290 Suspended A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 