Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Casil Industries Ltd Non fund based Bk A4 10 Withdrawn
limits
Fitwel Tools & Forgings Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A2+ 27.5 Assigned
facilties
Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. ST non-fund based A4+ 35.6 Assigned
Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. ST - Interchangeable A4+ Assigned
*Sub-limit of cash credit facility
Metal Ore ST non-FBL A4 500 Reaffirmed
Micron Electricals Non-FBL A1 2500 Reaffirmed
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Fund based-Packing A4 Outstanding
Credit
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Fund based- A4 Outstanding
FBP/FBD/UFBP
The Ramco Cements Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
The Ramco Cements Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1+ 4490 Reaffirmed
The Ramco Cements Ltd CP / ST debt A1+ 7420 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjani Developers FB Fac BB 390 Withdrawn
Ankit Pulps And Boards Pvt Ltd LT, FB - CC BB+ 82.5 Assigned
Ankit Pulps And Boards Pvt Ltd LT, FB - TL BB+ 17.5 Assigned
Ankit Pulps And Boards Pvt Ltd LT, Non FB BB+ Assigned
Casil Industries Ltd TL B 143.8 Withdrawn
Casil Industries Ltd Fund based Bk limits B 40 Withdrawn
Ceejay Finance Ltd LT FB Bk lines BB+ 150 Assigned
Fitwel Tools & Forgings Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 5 Assigned
Fitwel Tools & Forgings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A- 137.5 Assigned
Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based - CC BB+ 70 Assigned
Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based - TL BB+ 9 Assigned
Fivebros Forgings Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST - Proposed BB+/ 10.4 Assigned
A4+
Jaldhara Ginning Factory Fund Based-Working B 65 Suspended
Capital
Jaldhara Ginning Factory Fund Based- TL B 16.8 Suspended
Karle Homes Pvt Ltd TL BB 639.3 Suspended
Late Shri Vishnu Waman Thakur FB Fac BBB- 175 Suspended
Charitable Trust
Magma Fincorp Ltd TL (Bk) AA- 7533.3 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 553.33 crore)
Metal Ore LT FBL B+ Downgraded
from
BBB-
*Sub-limit of non-fund based facilities
National (India) Contractors & FB and non FB Bk Fac BB- / 245 Suspended
Engineers A4
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC BB- Outstanding
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT and ST- Working BB-/ 210 Assigned
Capital Limits A4
(enhanced from 19 Cr)
Noor Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT and ST- Adhoc Limit BB-/ 40 Assigned
A4
Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy TL BBB+ 1440 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd
(revised from 145 Cr)
Saraswati Builders Bk limits BB-/ 65 Assigned
A4
Sheetal Cool Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 65 Withdrawn
Sheetal Cool Products Pvt Ltd CC B+ 12.5 Withdrawn
Shree Umavanshi Industries CC B 100 Assigned
The Ramco Cements Ltd TL Fac AA 13039.7 Withdrawn
The Ramco Cements Ltd NCDs AA+ 5000 Upgraded
from AA
The Ramco Cements Ltd TL Fac AA+ 2750 Upgraded
from AA
(reduced from 1,578.972 )
The Ramco Cements Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 6140 Upgraded
from AA
Vidushi Wires Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac BB / 290 Suspended
A4+
