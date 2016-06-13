BRIEF-Abbott India March-qtr profit falls
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees
Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST FBL A4+ 1100 Assigned Asiatic Colour Chem Industries LOC A3 220 Assigned Ltd Asiatic Colour Chem Industries BG# A3 - Assigned Ltd #Sublimit of Letter of Credit Asiatic Colour Chem Industries Credit Exposure A3 10 Assigned Ltd Bright Brothers Ltd Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4+ 65 Withdrawn Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4 42.5 Suspended Manisha Construction Co. ST non FBL- BG A4 155 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A2+ 320 Reaffirmed Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A2+ 920 Assigned Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A1+ - Reaffirmed (sublimit) Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1+ - Reaffirmed (sublimit) Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Suncity Ceramic Non Fund Based- BG A4 140 Suspended Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC A1 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asiatic Colour Chem Industries TL BBB- 15.5 Assigned Ltd Asiatic Colour Chem Industries CC BBB- 400 Assigned Ltd Asiatic Colour Chem Industries FBD/EBR* BBB- - Assigned Ltd *Sublimit of Cash Credit Asiatic Colour Chem Industries EPC/PCFC* BBB- - Assigned Ltd *Sublimit of Cash Credit Asiatic Colour Chem Industries SLC BBB- 90 Assigned Ltd Bhavin Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based Faciliities B+ 80 Assigned Bright Brothers Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 23.9 Withdrawn Bright Brothers Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ / 36.1 Withdrawn A4+ Chennai Elevated Tollway Ltd Fund Bk Fac D 16100 Suspended Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD Provisional 5000 Assigned AA(SO) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction PP MLDs Provisional 2500 Assigned Co. Ltd PP-MLD AA(SO) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCDs Provisional 2500 Assigned Co. Ltd AA Gokak Textiles Ltd TL BB-& 97.9 Outstanding &- under rating watch with developing implications Gokak Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB-& 1371.5 Outstanding &- under rating watch with developing implications Gokak Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac BB-& 200 Outstanding &- under rating watch with developing implications Good Shepherd Educational Trust TL Fac A- 262 Suspended Good Shepherd Educational Trust LT FBL A- 30 Suspended Good Shepherd Educational Trust Proposed LT Fac A- 208 Suspended Greenpiece Landscapes India LT FBL B+ 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Honest Realty LT FBL D 50 Suspended Kanani Polyfab Pvt. Ltd Fund Based Faciliities B+ 111 Suspended Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd LT FBL BB- 51.5 Suspended Manisha Construction Co. LT FBL-CC B+ 30 Revised from BB- Manisha Construction Co. Unallocated Limit B+ / 15 Reaffirmed A4 Megha Agrotech Pvt Ltd Long/ST FB Fac BB/A4 100 Suspended Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd TL Provisional 3950 Assigned BBB (SO) Nsl Sez (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 1050 Suspended Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT, TL A- 957.5 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT, CC A- 920 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT, Unallocated A- 2.5 Reaffirmed Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd LT, TL A- 575 Assigned Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd LT, CC A- 500 Assigned Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A- 5 Assigned Peninsula Projects Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 69.8 Suspended Pudhuaaru Financial Services LT Bk Fac BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 1176.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ramapriya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) B 105 Assigned Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac AA- 500 Upgraded from A+ Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac AA- 300 Upgraded from A+ Suncity Ceramic Fund Based- CC BB- 430 Suspended Vama Infra LT: FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd FBL A 150 Reaffirmed Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG A 20 Reaffirmed Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A 700 Reaffirmed Wanderland Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL BB 750 Suspended Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 650 Assigned Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT/ ST NFBL^ BB+ 1220 Assigned ^ Long-term/short-term non fund based limits can be availed as fund based limits to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore and in such case long-term rating will be applicable. Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT (interchangeable)^ BB+ - Assigned ^ Long-term/short-term non fund based limits can be availed as fund based limits to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore and in such case long-term rating will be applicable. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees
* India to have four rates for services under Goods and Services Tax (GST) - Kerala state finance minister tells television channel CNBC TV 18.