Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST FBL A4+ 1100 Assigned Asiatic Colour Chem Industries LOC A3 220 Assigned Ltd Asiatic Colour Chem Industries BG# A3 - Assigned Ltd #Sublimit of Letter of Credit Asiatic Colour Chem Industries Credit Exposure A3 10 Assigned Ltd Bright Brothers Ltd Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4+ 65 Withdrawn Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4 42.5 Suspended Manisha Construction Co. ST non FBL- BG A4 155 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A2+ 320 Reaffirmed Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A2+ 920 Assigned Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A1+ - Reaffirmed (sublimit) Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1+ - Reaffirmed (sublimit) Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Suncity Ceramic Non Fund Based- BG A4 140 Suspended Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC A1 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asiatic Colour Chem Industries TL BBB- 15.5 Assigned Ltd Asiatic Colour Chem Industries CC BBB- 400 Assigned Ltd Asiatic Colour Chem Industries FBD/EBR* BBB- - Assigned Ltd *Sublimit of Cash Credit Asiatic Colour Chem Industries EPC/PCFC* BBB- - Assigned Ltd *Sublimit of Cash Credit Asiatic Colour Chem Industries SLC BBB- 90 Assigned Ltd Bhavin Steel Pvt Ltd Fund Based Faciliities B+ 80 Assigned Bright Brothers Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 23.9 Withdrawn Bright Brothers Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ / 36.1 Withdrawn A4+ Chennai Elevated Tollway Ltd Fund Bk Fac D 16100 Suspended Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCD Provisional 5000 Assigned AA(SO) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction PP MLDs Provisional 2500 Assigned Co. Ltd PP-MLD AA(SO) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCDs Provisional 2500 Assigned Co. Ltd AA Gokak Textiles Ltd TL BB-& 97.9 Outstanding &- under rating watch with developing implications Gokak Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB-& 1371.5 Outstanding &- under rating watch with developing implications Gokak Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac BB-& 200 Outstanding &- under rating watch with developing implications Good Shepherd Educational Trust TL Fac A- 262 Suspended Good Shepherd Educational Trust LT FBL A- 30 Suspended Good Shepherd Educational Trust Proposed LT Fac A- 208 Suspended Greenpiece Landscapes India LT FBL B+ 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Honest Realty LT FBL D 50 Suspended Kanani Polyfab Pvt. Ltd Fund Based Faciliities B+ 111 Suspended Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt. Ltd LT FBL BB- 51.5 Suspended Manisha Construction Co. LT FBL-CC B+ 30 Revised from BB- Manisha Construction Co. Unallocated Limit B+ / 15 Reaffirmed A4 Megha Agrotech Pvt Ltd Long/ST FB Fac BB/A4 100 Suspended Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd TL Provisional 3950 Assigned BBB (SO) Nsl Sez (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 1050 Suspended Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT, TL A- 957.5 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT, CC A- 920 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT, Unallocated A- 2.5 Reaffirmed Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd LT, TL A- 575 Assigned Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd LT, CC A- 500 Assigned Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A- 5 Assigned Peninsula Projects Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 69.8 Suspended Pudhuaaru Financial Services LT Bk Fac BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 1176.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ramapriya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) B 105 Assigned Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac AA- 500 Upgraded from A+ Same Deutz-Fahr India Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac AA- 300 Upgraded from A+ Suncity Ceramic Fund Based- CC BB- 430 Suspended Vama Infra LT: FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd FBL A 150 Reaffirmed Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG A 20 Reaffirmed Virchow Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A 700 Reaffirmed Wanderland Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL BB 750 Suspended Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 650 Assigned Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT/ ST NFBL^ BB+ 1220 Assigned ^ Long-term/short-term non fund based limits can be availed as fund based limits to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore and in such case long-term rating will be applicable. Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT (interchangeable)^ BB+ - Assigned ^ Long-term/short-term non fund based limits can be availed as fund based limits to the extent of Rs 5.00 crore and in such case long-term rating will be applicable. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 