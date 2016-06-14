Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ganesh Polychem Ltd ST - Non-fund Based A1 50 Outstanding
Facility
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A2+ 14600 Reaffirmed
Modern Agro-Tech Industries Non FBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term FBL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term Non - FBL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed
Quess Corp Ltd CP A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Upgraded
from D
Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 10 Upgraded
from D
Situations Advertising And ST, non-FBL A3 10 Revised from
Marketing Services Pvt Ltd A3+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Tocol Engineering TL B+ 77.4 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Alpha Tocol Engineering Fund Based-CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Alpha Tocol Engineering Non Fund Based B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd Limits BB+ 179.9 Suspended
/ A4+
Asha Industries Limits B- 88.9 Suspended
Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B 5 Assigned
Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B 95 Assigned
Boltmaster (India) Pvt Ltd LT fund based - TL B- 228 Assigned
Ganesh Polychem Ltd LT - proposed TL A 150 Assigned
Ganesh Polychem Ltd LT - Fund Based / CC A 150 Outstanding
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL A- 550 Reaffirmed
Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 7200 Reaffirmed
Gys Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL BBB 4240 Reaffirmed
Hiranya Builders Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 175 Revised from
BB
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series AAA Reaffirmed
- Innovation Trust Xiii Sep 13 (SO)
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series AA Reaffirmed
- Innovation Trust Xvii Dec 13 (SO)
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series AA+ Reaffirmed
- Innovation Trust Xviii Dec 13 (SO)
Jay Shiv Agro Industries Bk Fac B 184.3 Suspended
Modern Agro-Tech Industries FBL - TL B 35.5 Reaffirmed
Modern Agro-Tech Industries FBL - CC B 25 Reaffirmed
Modern Agro-Tech Industries FBL - Untied limits B 34.5 Reaffirmed
Mohit Ispat Ltd Fund based and non-FBL B/A4 285 Suspended
New Opportunity Consultancy NCD BB- 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd.
Padmashri Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe LT, FBL - CC BB 2500 Assigned /
Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana outstanding
Ltd
Payne Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BBB 275 Reaffirmed
Perfect Communication LT fund based - CC B+ 60 ASsigned
Quess Corp Ltd Long -Term FBL A+ 2700 Reaffirmed;
Outlook
Revised from
Stable
R.R. Business Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- / 87.5 Suspended
A4
Shailesh Forging Works Limits BB-/A4 68.9 Suspended
Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd CC B- 32 Upgraded
from D
Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B- 20 Upgraded
from D
Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd TL B- 18.3 Upgraded
from D
Shiv Shakti Ginning Factory Bk limits B 61.5 Suspended
Situations Advertising And LT, FB limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed,
Marketing Services Pvt Ltd outlook
Revised to
negative
from "stable"
Sve Castings Pvt Ltd CC D 85 Revised from
BB
Sve Castings Pvt Ltd TL D 27.8 Revised from
BB
Sve Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 53.2 Revised from
BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
