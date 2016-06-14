Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganesh Polychem Ltd ST - Non-fund Based A1 50 Outstanding Facility Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A2+ 14600 Reaffirmed Modern Agro-Tech Industries Non FBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term FBL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term Non - FBL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Quess Corp Ltd CP A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Upgraded from D Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 10 Upgraded from D Situations Advertising And ST, non-FBL A3 10 Revised from Marketing Services Pvt Ltd A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Tocol Engineering TL B+ 77.4 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Alpha Tocol Engineering Fund Based-CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Alpha Tocol Engineering Non Fund Based B+ 5 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Amtech Electronics (India) Ltd Limits BB+ 179.9 Suspended / A4+ Asha Industries Limits B- 88.9 Suspended Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B 5 Assigned Bda Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B 95 Assigned Boltmaster (India) Pvt Ltd LT fund based - TL B- 228 Assigned Ganesh Polychem Ltd LT - proposed TL A 150 Assigned Ganesh Polychem Ltd LT - Fund Based / CC A 150 Outstanding Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL A- 550 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 7200 Reaffirmed Gys Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL BBB 4240 Reaffirmed Hiranya Builders Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 175 Revised from BB Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series AAA Reaffirmed - Innovation Trust Xiii Sep 13 (SO) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series AA Reaffirmed - Innovation Trust Xvii Dec 13 (SO) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC Series AA+ Reaffirmed - Innovation Trust Xviii Dec 13 (SO) Jay Shiv Agro Industries Bk Fac B 184.3 Suspended Modern Agro-Tech Industries FBL - TL B 35.5 Reaffirmed Modern Agro-Tech Industries FBL - CC B 25 Reaffirmed Modern Agro-Tech Industries FBL - Untied limits B 34.5 Reaffirmed Mohit Ispat Ltd Fund based and non-FBL B/A4 285 Suspended New Opportunity Consultancy NCD BB- 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd. Padmashri Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe LT, FBL - CC BB 2500 Assigned / Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana outstanding Ltd Payne Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BBB 275 Reaffirmed Perfect Communication LT fund based - CC B+ 60 ASsigned Quess Corp Ltd Long -Term FBL A+ 2700 Reaffirmed; Outlook Revised from Stable R.R. Business Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- / 87.5 Suspended A4 Shailesh Forging Works Limits BB-/A4 68.9 Suspended Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd CC B- 32 Upgraded from D Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit B- 20 Upgraded from D Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd TL B- 18.3 Upgraded from D Shiv Shakti Ginning Factory Bk limits B 61.5 Suspended Situations Advertising And LT, FB limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed, Marketing Services Pvt Ltd outlook Revised to negative from "stable" Sve Castings Pvt Ltd CC D 85 Revised from BB Sve Castings Pvt Ltd TL D 27.8 Revised from BB Sve Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 53.2 Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)