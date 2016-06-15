Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Bharat Mines And Minerals Non-fund based A4 Downgraded facility from A4+ Rating watch with negative implications removed Bonanza Commodity Brokers Pvt Bk Fac A2 72 Suspended Ltd Bonanza Portfolio Ltd Bk Fac A2 5000 Suspended Deccan Cements Ltd NFBL A1 100 Upgraded from A2+ Great India Steel Fabricators BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 8 Suspended Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd LOC/Buyers Credit* A4 Suspended Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd BG* A4 Suspended *sublimit of EPC Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - Post A4+ 25 Reaffirmed shipment finance Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 75 Reaffirmed LOC Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC facility A4+ 100 Suspended Nirbhay Rasayan Pvt Ltd ST non FB facility A4+ 15 Upgraded from A4 Perfect Aluminium Alloys ST, Interchangeable A4 Assigned Fac* *Sub-limits of long-term fund-based facilities Phthalo Colours And Chemicals Bk lines B 219.9 Suspended (India) Ltd A4 Pioneer Globex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- EPC A4 Withdrawn Pm Granites Export Pvt Ltd LT- Export Packing A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 200000* Assigned programme 2016-17 (revised from Rs. 13,000 crore) *Short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowing programme, subject to total short term and long term borrowings in FY17 not exceeding Rs. 42,000 crore Pricol Engineering Industries ST - non-fund based A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd facility Pricol Engineering Industries ST - fund based A4+ Reaffirmed Ltd facility Pioneer Globex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC cum EPC C+ 150 Reassigned from A4 Pioneer Globex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Working C+ 100 Reassigned Capital TL from A4 Prince Gem & Jewelry Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A3+ 200 Suspended Samet Plast LOC A4 13 Reaffirmed Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation Non Fund Based- LOC A4 420 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd Capital Expenditure LC A4 Assigned Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd PC/PCFC A4 Assigned Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd FDBP/FUDBP A4 Assigned Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd Import / Inland LC A4 Assigned Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd BG A4 Assigned Swastik Enterprise ST Non Fund Based-BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd Non FBL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Bk Lines Programme AA+ / 17950 Outstanding Ltd A1+ Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- / 240 Suspended A4 Bhanu Construction Bk lines BB / 250 Suspended A4+ Bucon Engineers And CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bucon Engineers And BG BB- 200 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd / A4 Canary Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed (SO) Celsia Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BBB+ 373 Assigned (SO) Deccan Cements Ltd TL A 240.8 Upgraded from BBB+ Deccan Cements Ltd CC A 400 Upgraded from BBB+ Deccan Cements Ltd Unallocated Limits A 793.8 Upgraded from BBB+ Exult Agency Pvt Ltd (Unit: CC B+ 50 Suspended Joy Electronics) Exult Agency Pvt Ltd (Unit: line of credit Fac B+ 7.5 Suspended Joy Electronics) Gangadhar Jena fund based working BB 50 Suspended capital fac Gangadhar Jena BG facility BB / 100 Suspended A4 Gerah Enterprises Pvt Ltd NCDs A+(SO) 3000 Withdrawn Great India Steel Fabricators CC B 120 revised from BB- Great India Steel Fabricators TL B 73.1 revised from BB- Great India Steel Fabricators Unallocated B / 26.9 Assigned A4 Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL D 182.7 Revised from B Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd NFBL D 13.5 Revised from B/A4 Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 42.2 Revised from A4 Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 859.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+ 170.2 Reaffirmed (SO) / A2 (SO) Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD programme AA+ 900 Withdrawn Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST, FB/ non-FB Fac AA+ / 5500 Reaffirmed A1+ Jak Associates TL B+ 24.6 Reaffirmed Jak Associates BG B+ 10 Reaffirmed Jak Associates Unallocated B+ 35.4 Reaffirmed Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/CC/FBP/FBD B 95 Suspended Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd SLC B 14.2 Suspended Kotadiya Reality LT: FBL BB- 320 Assigned Lily Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 266 Suspended Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC facility, BB+ 50 Suspended Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 30 Suspended Miura Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG BB+ 100 Suspended Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based - TL B 34.9 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based - CC B 39 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits B 11.9 Reaffirmed Namasthetu Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk lines B / 120 Suspended A4 Nirbhay Rasayan Pvt Ltd LT & ST FB facility BB / 150.5 Upgraded A4+ from BB-/ A4 Nirbhay Rasayan Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB/ 15.6 Upgraded A4+; from BB-/ A4 Perfect Aluminium Alloys LT, FB Fac B+ 100 Assigned Pm Granites Export Pvt Ltd LT- TL C+ 17.2 revised from B- Pm Granites Export Pvt Ltd LT- CC C+ 7.5 revised from B- Pm Granites Export Pvt Ltd LT/ STProposed limits C+ 29.3 revised from B-) / A4 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 220000* Outstanding programme 2016-17 (revised from Rs. 29,000 crore) *Short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowing programme, subject to total short term and long term borrowings in FY17 not exceeding Rs. 42,000 crore Pricol Engineering Industries LT - fund based BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd facility Pricol Engineering Industries LT - non-fund based BB+ Reaffirmed Ltd sublimit facility Pricol Engineering Industries LT/ ST - proposed BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd / A4+ Prince Gem & Jewelry Pvt Ltd longterm FB Fac BBB 800 Suspended Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech TL B 10 Reaffirmed Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech CC B 70 Reaffirmed Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech Unallocated B Reaffirmed Samet Plast TL B+ 12 Upgraded from B Samet Plast CC B+ 40 Upgraded from B Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Revised from BB Shree Ganeshji Gums Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 180 Suspended / A4 Shrimati Jankidevi Educational Fund based Bk Fac-TL BB- 87.6 Upgraded Trust from B+ Shrimati Jankidevi Educational Unallocated BB- 128.4 Upgraded Trust from B+ Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd TL B+ 285 Assigned / Outstanding Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 570 Assigned / Outstanding Sukhsagar Complexes Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed (SO) Sundaram Alloys Ltd FB Fac D 556.5 Suspended Sunshine Industries CC facility B- 52.5 Suspended Swastik Enterprise LT Fund Based-Cash BB- 80 Reaffirmed Credi Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd FBL A- 29 Upgraded from BBB+ Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A- / 40.1 Upgraded (LT/ST) A2+ from BBB+ / A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 