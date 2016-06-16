Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dnp Foods Ltd ST, FBL A4 160 Revised from A4+ reduced from 22 CR First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working A1 880 Reaffirmed Capital reduced from 94 CR First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 73.5 Assigned Godavari Polymers Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Manasa Motors Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4 50 Suspended Ptc Energy Ltd Non fund based A1 1500 Withdrawn working capital Fac Subex Ltd Interchangeable non A4 140 Suspended FB Fac The Tata Power Co. Ltd CP/STD A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antelope Ventures Pvt. Ltd Proposed TL B 120 Withdrawn Dnp Foods Ltd LT / ST, Unallocated BB+/ Withdrawn Limits A4+ Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd NCDs AA 5000 Provisional (SO) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCDs AA 3000 Assigned Co. Ltd (SO) First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL A 458.8 Reaffirmed enhanced from 31.23 CR First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC A 140 Assigned Gf Toll Road Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 5299.9 Suspended Godavari Polymers Pvt. Ltd FBL BB+ 488 Reaffirmed Kare Power Resources Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1218 Reaffirmed Manasa Motors Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 20 Suspended North Eastern Karnataka Road Issuer Rating IrB+ Reaffirmed Transport Corporation Renew Wind Energy Bk Fac BBB 2480 Withdrawn (Varekarwadi) Pvt Ltd Salarpuria Simplex Buildcon Llp CC BBB 120 Reaffirmed Silk Woven Sack Pvt. Ltd CC Limit B- 15 Assigned Silk Woven Sack Pvt. Ltd TL B- 50 Assigned Skn Haryana City Gas FBL- CC BB- 25 Assigned Distribution Skn Haryana City Gas TL BB- 50 Assigned Distribution Skn Haryana City Gas NFBL- BG BB- 15 Assigned Distribution Subex Ltd FB Fac B 1660 Suspended The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL AA 13400 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD AA 31000 Reaffirmed Vin Motors LT - TL BB- 30 Suspended Vin Motors LT - Fund Based BB- 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)