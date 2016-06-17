Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd ST- Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based A4 10 Reaffirmed Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt ST - Fund Based A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Ltd Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt ST - Non fund based A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Decolene Fibers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 115 Suspended Providence Textiles FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A4+ 15 Upgraded from A4 Simla Agencies ST Non-FBL D 160 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All India Bright Career Bk Fac B+ 96 Suspended Education Society Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt. TL D 875 Suspended Ltd. Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt. Unallocated Limits D 625 Suspended Ltd. Amrapali Silicon City Pvt. Ltd. TL D 3000 Suspended Asianlak Health Foods Ltd LT - fund based B- 100 Assigned Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LT- CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LT- Unallocated Limit B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 1 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 3 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 4 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 5 Cobb Apparels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended East North Interconnection Co. TL A 9250 Withdrawn Ltd Gmr Ambala Chandigarh LT Debt BB+ 2545.4 Reaffirmed Expressways Pvt Ltd Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL BBB- 1684.3 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam Non-fund Based BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL BBB- 1307 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Gmr Tuni Anakapalli Non Fund Based BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Il&Fs Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd TL BBB+ 60800 Revised from BBB Pearl Construction And LT FB Fac B 150 Suspended Developers Providence Textiles LT FB Fac B 80 Suspended Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB 35 Upgraded from BB- Savitri Weaving LT Fund Based Bk B+ 70.6 Suspended Limits Verma Tractors FBL B/A4 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)