BRIEF-India's Genus Power Infrastructures March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 144.8 million rupees versus 160.8 million rupees year ago
Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd ST- Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based A4 10 Reaffirmed Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt ST - Fund Based A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Ltd Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt ST - Non fund based A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Decolene Fibers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 115 Suspended Providence Textiles FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A4+ 15 Upgraded from A4 Simla Agencies ST Non-FBL D 160 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All India Bright Career Bk Fac B+ 96 Suspended Education Society Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt. TL D 875 Suspended Ltd. Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt. Unallocated Limits D 625 Suspended Ltd. Amrapali Silicon City Pvt. Ltd. TL D 3000 Suspended Asianlak Health Foods Ltd LT - fund based B- 100 Assigned Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LT- CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LT- Unallocated Limit B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 1 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 3 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 4 Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 5 Cobb Apparels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended East North Interconnection Co. TL A 9250 Withdrawn Ltd Gmr Ambala Chandigarh LT Debt BB+ 2545.4 Reaffirmed Expressways Pvt Ltd Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam TL BBB- 1684.3 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Gmr Tambaram Tindivanam Non-fund Based BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Gmr Tuni Anakapalli TL BBB- 1307 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Gmr Tuni Anakapalli Non Fund Based BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Il&Fs Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd TL BBB+ 60800 Revised from BBB Pearl Construction And LT FB Fac B 150 Suspended Developers Providence Textiles LT FB Fac B 80 Suspended Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB 35 Upgraded from BB- Savitri Weaving LT Fund Based Bk B+ 70.6 Suspended Limits Verma Tractors FBL B/A4 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: