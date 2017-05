Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Edible Products Industries Ltd Non fund based Bk A4 40 Suspended limits HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management A1+ Reaffirmed Fund - Savings Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Liquid Fund A1+ Reaffirmed mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Floating Rate A1+ Reaffirmed Income Fund - ST Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Withdrawn Interval Fund - Plan A mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Withdrawn Interval Fund - Plan B mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Quarterly A1+ Withdrawn Interval Fund - Plan C mfs Indian Railway Finance ST borrowing programme A1+ 80000^ Assigned Corporation Ltd ^ Enhanced from Rs 5,000 crore Indsur Global Ltd BG A4 7.5 revised from A3 Indsur Global Ltd LOC A4 25 revised from A3 Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Non fund based Bk A4 250 Suspended limits Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Floater ST Fund A1+ Assigned Management Co. Ltd mfs Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bking and PSU A1+ Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Debt Fund mfs Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Liquid Fund A1+ Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd mfs Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 11.6 Assigned M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Rama Rice & Gen. Mills NFBL A4 5 Suspended Roop Technology Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 175 Suspended S V Creditline Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2+ Assigned Sanoor Cashews FBL - ST A4 50 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eurymedon IFMR PTC A+ (SO) Withdrawn Capital 2015 Series A1 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Eurymedon IFMR PTC BBB (SO)Withdrawn Capital 2015 Series A2 Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based - D 710 Downgraded BG, LC from A4 The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd BG A4 30 Reaffirmed enhanced from 1 CR The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd Unallocated A4 33.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3.18 CR Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Non fund based A2 3 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Fabox Pvt Ltd Bk lines B-/ A4 60 Suspended Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB /A4 777.3 Suspended Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 190 Suspended /A4+ Ava Apparels Llp Bk lines B+/ A4 125 Suspended Bpa Builders & Developers Fund Based - TL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bpa Builders & Developers Unallocated Limits B+ 20 Reaffirmed Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 165.5 Suspended Chetana Book Depot FBL BB- 100 Suspended Chetana Publications Pvt. Ltd FBL BB- 150 Suspended Deep Motors FBL-CC BB- 122.5 Assigned enhanced from 11.25 CR Dolphin Foods India Ltd LT FBL BBB- 50.7 Upgraded from BB revised from 7.66 crore Dolphin Foods India Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BBB- 59.3 Upgraded from BB revised from 3.34 crore Dove Apparel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 65 Suspended Edible Products Industries Ltd Fund based CC facility BB- 30 Suspended Electronica Finance Ltd MSE Loan Pool Trust PTC AA (SO) Withdrawn III Series A HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AA+ Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Cash Management AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Treasury mfs Advantage Plan HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Medium Term AAA Reaffirmed Opportunities Fund mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC ST Opportunities AAA Reaffirmed Fund mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Income Fund AAA Reaffirmed mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC High Interest AAA Reaffirmed Fund - Dynamic Plan mfs HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Bking and PSU AAA Reaffirmed Debt Fund mfs Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ Revised from (SO) A(SO) Indian Railway Finance LT borrowing AAA 409850 Assigned Corporation Ltd programme 2016-17 Indsur Global Ltd CC BB 175 Revised from BBB- Indsur Global Ltd TL BB 163.3 Revised from BBB- Jk Paper Ltd FB limits - TL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Fund based CC facility BB 30 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bond ST Fund AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd mfs Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Flexi Debt AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Scheme mfs Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Treasury AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Advantage Fund mfs Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Bond Fund AAA Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd mfs Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Capital AAA Assigned Management Co. Ltd Protection Series 5 mfs (SO) Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Capital AAA Assigned Management Co. Ltd Protection Series 6 mfs (SO) Kotak Mahindra Asset Kotak Capital AAA Assigned Management Co. Ltd Protection Series 7 mfs (SO) Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 70 Assigned Life Care Education Society Bk Fac BB+ 200 Suspended /A4+ M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore M&G Impex (I) Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB+ 337.5 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 35.00 crore M/S Abbott Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 150 Suspended Malankara Plantations Ltd FB Fac BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Mangalore Sea Products TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Mangalore Sea Products FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mange Ram Educational And Bk Fac BB 260 Suspended Charitable Trust Mrg Fashions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 85 Suspended Narula Tools International LT fund based facility B 60* Reaffirmed *sub-limit of post shipment advance against the pre-shipment credit limit not to exceed Rs. 6.0 crore P. R. Nayak Associates LT-FBL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed revised from 8 CR P. R. Nayak Associates LT-NFBL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed revised from 30 CR P.S. Daima And Sons Bk Fac BB+ 110 Suspended /A4+ Rama Rice & Gen. Mills FBL B+ 130 Suspended Rohil Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 200 Suspended Roop Technology Pvt. Ltd. FBL B 70 Suspended Sadhana Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 96 Suspended Sahasra Electronics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 80 Suspended /A4+ Sanoor Cashews FBL - LT B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sant Ram Rice And General Mills FBL B 50 Suspended Sharifa Agrotech And Food LT, FBL - TL B 80 Reaffirmed Processing Pvt Ltd Sharifa Agrotech And Food LT, FBL - CC B 36 Reaffirmed Processing Pvt Ltd Shivam Terine Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 15 Suspended Shivam Terine Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL B+ 45.7 Suspended Shivam Terine Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 0.3 Suspended Sri Balaji Educational And LT, TL BB+ 942.1 Upgraded Charitable Public Trust from BB- Sri Balaji Educational And LT, FB Fac BB+ 90 Upgraded Charitable Public Trust from BB- Sri Balaji Educational And LT, non-FB Fac BB+ 374.5 Upgraded Charitable Public Trust from BB- Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC D 350 Downgraded from C The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd CC BB- 125 Reaffirmed The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd TL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 4.63 CR United Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bond A+ 1000 Withdrawn Uttarayan Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed Yamuna Syndicate Ltd Fund based BBB 99 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 