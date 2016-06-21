Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajit Kumar Swain Non- FBL - BG A4 50 Assigned Ajit Kumar Swain Non- FBL Unallocated A4 20 Assigned Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk A4 40 Suspended facility Araska Diamond Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk A4 100 Suspended limits Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd fund based and NFBL A4 80 Suspended B P Alloys Ltd Bk Fac A4 80 Suspended Cashpor Micro Credit microfinance grading M2+ Assigned Chiramith Precision (India) non FB Fac A4 1 Suspended Defiance Knitting Industries Non Fund Based A3+ 12 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd Fund Based A3+ 56 Reaffirmed Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Electronica Finance Ltd CP Programme A2+ 500 Assigned Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac A4 187.4 Suspended Granules India Ltd ST Fund Based A2 1253.4 Outstanding Green World International Pvt Non Fund- Based A4 20.8 Suspended Ltd Limits- ST Kap Cones Pvt. Ltd. LC A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 700 Cr) Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 6 Suspended Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Peetha Non FB Fac A2 100 Suspended Trust Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 15 Suspended Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd NFBL - CE A4 2.8 Suspended Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd NFBL - LC A4 5 Suspended Meru Industries ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 420 Reaffirmed Mittal Udyog Indore Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 Reaffirmed North East Transmission Co. TL AA 16403.1 Upgraded Ltd. from A+ (revised from 1699.02 Cr) Ongc Videsh Ltd ST Debt/CP A1+ 14000 Withdrawn Ongc Videsh Ltd NFBL A1+ 15491 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1540.15 crore) Ongc Videsh Ltd Unallocated ST Limits A1+ 5009 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 509.85 crore) Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk A4 100 Suspended limits Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd Non Fund- Based A4 70 Suspended Limits- ST Samet Plast LOC A4 20 Assigned / Outstanding Sarup Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 36.2 Revised from A3 Sbee Cables (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 80 Suspended Servocontrols Aerospace India ST - FBL A4 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd Fund Based- FBP* D - Downgraded from A4 *Within Cash Credit Servocontrols Aerospace India ST - Non FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Servotech India Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 35 Suspended Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd Working Capital A4 80 Suspended Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk A4 8.7 Suspended Facility Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based A3 165 Reaffirmed Trinity Fructa Ltd ST Fac A4+ 15 Suspended Vijai Marine Services BG A4+ 96 Assigned Vijai Marine Services LOC (sublimit of BG) A4+ ASsigned Vikrant Extrusions Non FBL - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajit Kumar Swain FBL - CC B 20 Assigned Ajit Kumar Swain FBL - Unallocated B 10 Assigned Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd working capital C- 177 Suspended facility Anand Rice Mills FBL B 290 Suspended Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 150.7 Suspended B P Alloys Ltd Bk lines B 82.5 Suspended Bajaj Printers And Packers Bk lines D 100 Suspended Bajaj Printers And Packers Bk Fac D 120 Suspended Banashankari Agro Farms Llp Working Capital Limit B 93.1 Assigned (Proposed) Banashankari Poultry Farms Pvt Working Capital Limit B 35 Assigned Ltd Banashankari Poultry Farms Pvt TL B 27 Assigned Ltd Boom Buying Pvt Ltd FBL D 50 Suspended Chiramith Precision (India) FB Fac B+ 79 Suspended Defiance Knitting Industries TL BBB 6.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Defiance Knitting Industries Unallocated Limits BBB 126.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Defiance Knitting Industries Interchangeable Limits BBB / 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A3+ Discovery Intermediates Pvt Ltd FBL B 62.5 upgraded from B- Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd TL BBB 23.8 Reaffirmed Dki Apparel Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 76.5 Reaffirmed Em Baby General Finance LT Bk facility BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Emco Exports Bk Fac B+ / 100 Suspended A4 Goodearth Minetech Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 1940 Assigned AAA (SO) Granules India Ltd TL BBB 13.8 Suspended Granules India Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 126.4 Suspended Granules India Ltd LT/ ST non FB Fac BBB/A2 50 outstanding Green World International Pvt Fund- Based Limits- LT B 90 Suspended Ltd Gss Industries Ltd FBL B 85.5 Suspended Hissar Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limits- LT BB- 100 Suspended Incom Cables (P) Ltd TL BB- 10 Suspended Incom Cables (P) Ltd working capital BB- 35 Suspended facility Incom Cables (P) Ltd TL BB- 10 Suspended Incom Cables (P) Ltd working capital BB- 35 Suspended facility Incom Cables (P) Ltd fund based/non fund BB- / 25 Suspended based facility A4 Incom Cables (P) Ltd unallocated fund BB- / 25 Suspended based/non fund based A4 facility Jalaram Eco Fabric Pvt Ltd limits B 59 Suspended K.Prasad Babu CC B 60 Assigned K.Prasad Babu BG B 20 Assigned Kamineni Health Services Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 250 Suspended Ltd Kap Cones Pvt. Ltd. CC BB+ 85 Revised from BB Kap Cones Pvt. Ltd. TL BB+ 120 Revised from BB Karnataka Education Society LT FB Fac A- 36.7 Suspended Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 140 Suspended Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 7.5 Suspended Kavita Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B 125 Suspended Khosla International FBL B 290 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd FB, LT Fac AA 27050 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,030 Cr) Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd TL AA 950 Reaffirmed (reduced from 270 Cr) Luxmi Rice Mill Fund- Based Limits- LT B 180 Suspended M/S. M. S. Engineering Fund Based - CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 120.3 Suspended Magod Laser Machining Pvt Ltd unallocated limits BB+ / 30.7 Suspended A4+ Mahashakti Polycoat TL B 28.6 Assigned Mahashakti Polycoat CC B 30 Assigned Mahashakti Polycoat Unallocated Limits B/A4 1.4 Assigned Maheshwar Refoils Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Maheshwar Refoils Pvt Ltd TL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Mansa Devi Rice Mills Bk lines B+ 270 Suspended Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 420 Reaffirmed / A3 (enhanced from 35.00 Cr) Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 55 Reaffirmed / A3 (enhanced from 3.65 Cr) Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 75 Suspended Max Ceramics Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 81.3 Suspended Meru Industries LT, FB Fac - CC BBB 40 Reaffirmed Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B / 66.5 Suspended A4 Mittal Udyog Indore Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 100 Reaffirmed Namdhari Rice & General Mills FBL D 307.5 Suspended Navshakti Filaments LT fund based Bk B+ / 57.5 Suspended limits and A4 unallocated limits New Bharat Rice Mills FBL B 340 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA 3700 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 530.00 crore) Ongc Videsh Ltd FBL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Oswal Fabrics Bk Fac B+/ 160 Suspended A4 Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 245.5 Suspended A4 R. P. Motors FBL - TL B 18.6 Reaffirmed R. P. Motors FBL - CC e-DFS B 28 Reaffirmed R. P. Motors FBL - CC regular B 10 Reaffirmed / Assigned R. P. Motors Untied limits B 3 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods FB Fac B 290 Suspended R.P. Gums & Chemicals Ltd Bk lines B+/A4 105 Suspended Rajesh Industries Bk lines BB- 250 Suspended Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limits- LT BB 10 Suspended Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB/A4 120 Suspended Rose Gems Line of credit BB/A4+ 320 Suspended Sadhbhawana Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 275 Suspended Sadhbhawana Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 70 Suspended Sakshi Markfin Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B / 190 Suspended A4 Samet Plast TL B+ 10 Assigned / outstanding Samet Plast CC B+ 50 Assigned / outstanding Sarup Industries Ltd FBL BB 158.2 Revised from BBB- Sarup Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 25.6 Revised from A4 BBB- / A3 Sbee Cables (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 150 Suspended Servocontrols Aerospace India TL B- 64 Revised from Pvt Ltd B Servocontrols Aerospace India LT - FBL B- 14 Revised from Pvt Ltd B Servocontrols Aerospace India LT - Interchangeable B- Revised from Pvt Ltd B Servotech India Ltd FB Fac BB 80 Suspended Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Suspended Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 340 Downgraded from B+ Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 6.1 Downgraded from B+ Shree Bala Ji Gum Industries Bk Lines BB- 146 Suspended Shree Narayan Corporation Bk Limits BB 140 Withdrawn Shri Krishna Agro Industries CC B- 50 Reaffirmed Shri Krishna Agro Industries Unallocated B-/A4 20 Reaffirmed Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd TL A- 82 Upgraded from BBB+ Sona Fuji Kiko Automotive Ltd CC A- 72 Upgraded from BBB+ Sree Veera Bhadra Swamy Bk Fac B 50 Withdrawn Shopping Mall Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Working Capital D 120 Suspended Facility Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based D 225 Suspended Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limits- LT B 466 Suspended Suguna Ramaiah Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Fac BBB- 100 Suspended Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT- TL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Thakkar Popatlal Velji Sales LT, FB Bk Limits BB+ 120 Suspended Ltd The Standard Brick And Tile LT FB Fac D 600 Suspended Company (Yelahanka) Pvt Ltd Trinity Fructa Ltd LT Fac BB+ 165 Suspended Vijai Marine Services CC BB+ 54 Assigned Vikrant Extrusions FBL- CC (CC) BB- 50 Reaffirmed Zippy Edible Products Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B- 17 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 