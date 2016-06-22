Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 10 Reaffirmed A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4+ 11 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.20 Cr) Balaji Industrial And Non-FBL A4 180 Assigned Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 6.00 crore) Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Non-fund based A4 55 Reaffirmed facility Bhavani Sea Foods Fund Based- Packing A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Bhavani Sea Foods Fund Based- A4 Reaffirmed FUDBP/FDBP* *FUDBP- Foreign User Documentary Bill Purchase, FDBP- Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase Bhavani Sea Foods Non Fund Based- A4 0.4 Assigned Forward Contract Limit Bloom Dekor Ltd LC/BG A4 145 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+ 14250 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1500 crores) Elite Engineering & NFBL A4+ 151.8 Reaffirmed Construction (Hyd) Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs 10.00 crore) Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1+ 10000 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Hasimara Industries Ltd BG A4+ 10 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned / Outstanding (Enhanced from Rs.250.00 crore) Ipl Products stand by line of A4 8 Suspended credit Ipl Products non-fund based Bk Fac A4 55 Suspended Janalakshmi Financial Services CP A1+ 2500 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from 100 Cr) Kanani Industries Ltd FBL A4 250 Suspended Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 40 Suspended M/S R Ramu ST non-FB Fac A4 400 Assigned Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 80 Withdrawn Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd proposed Fac A4 30 Withdrawn New Palsana Industrial Co-Op BG A4 200 Revised from Society Ltd D Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 60 Reaffirmed Letter of Guarantee Phoeniix FB Fac A4 160 Suspended Phoeniix fund based A4 160 Suspended (sub-limit) Fac Phoeniix non-FB Fac A4 30 Suspended Phoeniix proposed Fac A4 19.5 Suspended PMP Auto Components Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 260 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 59.00 crore PMP Auto Components Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A2 48.52 Reaffirmed Limits enhanced from Rs. 3.05 crore Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 100 Outstanding under LC Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic ST Non-FBL A2 10 Outstanding Hospital Pvt Ltd V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 7 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB+ 85.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.85 Cr) A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB+ 140 Reaffirmed A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB+ 32.2 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.80 Cr) Anapalli Convention Center TL Fac B 50 Suspended Anita International fund based and non FB BB-/ 300 Suspended Fac A4 Balaji Industrial And CC B 26 Outstanding Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd Balaji Industrial And Unallocated Limits B/ 4 Outstanding Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd A4 (revised from Rs. 1.40 crore) Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Fund based facility B+ 30 Downgraded from BB- Bloom Dekor Ltd CC Limits B+ 180 Revised from BB Bumblebee Electronics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/ 150 Suspended A4 Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd FBL (CC / TL) B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA- 6000 Revised from Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd AA Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA- 5750 Revised from Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd AA (increased from Rs. 500 crores) Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA- 1414.4 Revised from Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd AA Deepthy Fenishers LT: FB Fac B 50 Assigned Delta Optics Bk Fac B 50 Withdrawn Elite Engineering & FBL BB+ 48.2 Reaffirmed Construction (Hyd) Pvt Ltd Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Rating placed on watch with developing implications Fortuna Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 211.4 Suspended Hasimara Industries Ltd TL BB 60 Assigned Hasimara Industries Ltd CC BB 30 Assigned Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 99.5 Suspended Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 45 Suspended Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac BB 17 Suspended Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 750 Assigned Ipl Products proposed TL Fac B+ 7 Suspended Ipl Products FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended Janalakshmi Financial Services Subordinated Debt A+ 1500 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A+ 5000 Assigned Ltd Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- TL B+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL B 180 Suspended Kkv Agro Powers Ltd LT, TL BBB- 37.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.70 Cr) Kkv Agro Powers Ltd LT, Proposed BBB- 32.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.30 Cr) Krushna Godavari Khate, LT, FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Bi-Biyane Utpadan Va Vikri Sahakari Sanstha Ltd Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd TL Fac C+ 20 Suspended Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 40 Suspended Laxmi Oil & Vanaspati Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 150 Reaffirmed M/S R Ramu LT FB Fac BB 250 Assigned Mega Bollywood Pvt Ltd Bk limits B- 320 Notice for withdrawal New Palsana Industrial Co-Op TL C+ 423 Revised from Society Ltd D Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based -CC Limit B+ 125 Revised from B Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 330 Revised from B Phoeniix TL Fac B 17.5 Suspended Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB 350.3 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 71.50 crore Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 470 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 50.00 crore Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL BBB / 270 Reaffirmed A2 Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd CC Limits C- 50 Assigned (Enhanced from 4 Cr) Pro Body Balance Pvt Ltd Dhanlaxmi Bk: CC Limit BB- 92.5 Assigned Pro Body Balance Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- / 7.5 Assigned A4 Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Sbi Dfhi Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA Reaffirmed Shaili Infra Limite Bk Fac D 1300 Suspended Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic TL BBB 673.3 Outstanding Hospital Pvt Ltd Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic LT FBL BBB 30 Assigned Hospital Pvt Ltd (revised from 0.80 Cr) Shree Krishna Rice Mills FBL B- 150 Reaffirmed Silver Streak Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 37.5 Suspended Silver Streak Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Fac B+ 50 Suspended Sri Shiva Durga Rice Industries fund based and non FB B+ 80 Suspended Fac Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B 60 Revised from B+ The Umrao Institute Of Medical FB Fac BB- 550 Suspended Science And Research Union Kbc Asset Management Co. Union KBC Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Protection Oriented Fund - Series 3 V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd TL Fac, BB- 106.4 Suspended V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 80 Suspended Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd limits BBB- 286.4 Suspended / A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.