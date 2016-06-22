Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4+ 11 Reaffirmed
(revised from 1.20 Cr)
Balaji Industrial And Non-FBL A4 180 Assigned
Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd
(revised from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Non-fund based A4 55 Reaffirmed
facility
Bhavani Sea Foods Fund Based- Packing A4 80 Reaffirmed
Credit Limit
Bhavani Sea Foods Fund Based- A4 Reaffirmed
FUDBP/FDBP*
*FUDBP- Foreign User Documentary Bill Purchase, FDBP- Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase
Bhavani Sea Foods Non Fund Based- A4 0.4 Assigned
Forward Contract Limit
Bloom Dekor Ltd LC/BG A4 145 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+ 14250 Reaffirmed
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 1500 crores)
Elite Engineering & NFBL A4+ 151.8 Reaffirmed
Construction (Hyd) Pvt Ltd
(revised from Rs 10.00 crore)
Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1+ 10000 Rating
placed on
watch with
developing
implications
Hasimara Industries Ltd BG A4+ 10 Assigned
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned /
Outstanding
(Enhanced from Rs.250.00 crore)
Ipl Products stand by line of A4 8 Suspended
credit
Ipl Products non-fund based Bk Fac A4 55 Suspended
Janalakshmi Financial Services CP A1+ 2500 Assigned
Ltd
(enhanced from 100 Cr)
Kanani Industries Ltd FBL A4 250 Suspended
Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 40 Suspended
M/S R Ramu ST non-FB Fac A4 400 Assigned
Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 80 Withdrawn
Mccoy Clothing Pvt Ltd proposed Fac A4 30 Withdrawn
New Palsana Industrial Co-Op BG A4 200 Revised from
Society Ltd D
Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 60 Reaffirmed
Letter of Guarantee
Phoeniix FB Fac A4 160 Suspended
Phoeniix fund based A4 160 Suspended
(sub-limit) Fac
Phoeniix non-FB Fac A4 30 Suspended
Phoeniix proposed Fac A4 19.5 Suspended
PMP Auto Components Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 260 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 59.00 crore
PMP Auto Components Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A2 48.52 Reaffirmed
Limits
enhanced from Rs. 3.05 crore
Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 100 Outstanding
under LC
Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic ST Non-FBL A2 10 Outstanding
Hospital Pvt Ltd
V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 7 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB+ 85.3 Reaffirmed
(revised from 3.85 Cr)
A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
A.R. Dairy Food Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB+ 32.2 Reaffirmed
(revised from 0.80 Cr)
Anapalli Convention Center TL Fac B 50 Suspended
Anita International fund based and non FB BB-/ 300 Suspended
Fac A4
Balaji Industrial And CC B 26 Outstanding
Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd
Balaji Industrial And Unallocated Limits B/ 4 Outstanding
Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd A4
(revised from Rs. 1.40 crore)
Bhagwandas Metals Ltd Fund based facility B+ 30 Downgraded
from
BB-
Bloom Dekor Ltd CC Limits B+ 180 Revised from
BB
Bumblebee Electronics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/ 150 Suspended
A4
Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd FBL (CC / TL) B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA- 6000 Revised from
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd AA
Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA- 5750 Revised from
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd AA
(increased from Rs. 500 crores)
Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA- 1414.4 Revised from
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd AA
Deepthy Fenishers LT: FB Fac B 50 Assigned
Delta Optics Bk Fac B 50 Withdrawn
Elite Engineering & FBL BB+ 48.2 Reaffirmed
Construction (Hyd) Pvt Ltd
Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Rating
placed on
watch with
developing
implications
Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Rating
placed on
watch with
developing
implications
Fortuna Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 211.4 Suspended
Hasimara Industries Ltd TL BB 60 Assigned
Hasimara Industries Ltd CC BB 30 Assigned
Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 99.5 Suspended
Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 45 Suspended
Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac BB 17 Suspended
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 750 Assigned
Ipl Products proposed TL Fac B+ 7 Suspended
Ipl Products FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended
Janalakshmi Financial Services Subordinated Debt A+ 1500 Assigned
Ltd
Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A+ 5000 Assigned
Ltd
Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- TL B+ 1.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL B 180 Suspended
Kkv Agro Powers Ltd LT, TL BBB- 37.8 Reaffirmed
(revised from 5.70 Cr)
Kkv Agro Powers Ltd LT, Proposed BBB- 32.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1.30 Cr)
Krushna Godavari Khate, LT, FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Bi-Biyane Utpadan Va Vikri
Sahakari Sanstha Ltd
Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd TL Fac C+ 20 Suspended
Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 40 Suspended
Laxmi Oil & Vanaspati Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
M/S R Ramu LT FB Fac BB 250 Assigned
Mega Bollywood Pvt Ltd Bk limits B- 320 Notice for
withdrawal
New Palsana Industrial Co-Op TL C+ 423 Revised from
Society Ltd D
Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based -CC Limit B+ 125 Revised from
B
Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 330 Revised from
B
Phoeniix TL Fac B 17.5 Suspended
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB 350.3 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 71.50 crore
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 470 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 50.00 crore
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL BBB / 270 Reaffirmed
A2
Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd CC Limits C- 50 Assigned
(Enhanced from 4 Cr)
Pro Body Balance Pvt Ltd Dhanlaxmi Bk: CC Limit BB- 92.5 Assigned
Pro Body Balance Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- / 7.5 Assigned
A4
Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sbi Dfhi Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA Reaffirmed
Shaili Infra Limite Bk Fac D 1300 Suspended
Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic TL BBB 673.3 Outstanding
Hospital Pvt Ltd
Shiva & Shiva Orthopaedic LT FBL BBB 30 Assigned
Hospital Pvt Ltd
(revised from 0.80 Cr)
Shree Krishna Rice Mills FBL B- 150 Reaffirmed
Silver Streak Hotels Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 37.5 Suspended
Silver Streak Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Fac B+ 50 Suspended
Sri Shiva Durga Rice Industries fund based and non FB B+ 80 Suspended
Fac
Susee Trucks Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B 60 Revised from
B+
The Umrao Institute Of Medical FB Fac BB- 550 Suspended
Science And Research
Union Kbc Asset Management Co. Union KBC Capital AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd. Protection Oriented
Fund - Series 3
V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd TL Fac, BB- 106.4 Suspended
V.K.S.M. Cotton Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 80 Suspended
Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd limits BBB- 286.4 Suspended
/ A3
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
