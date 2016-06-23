Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-Capex A3 60 Assigned LC Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LOC A3 7 Assigned Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A3 3 Assigned Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund A3 16 Assigned Based-Forward Contracts Idbi Asset Management Company IDBI Liquid Fund A1+mfs Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Coal Benefication & non-fund based Bk A4 20 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd facility Reliance Infratel Ltd ST FB/non-FBL A2+ 2450 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 1,516 crore) Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Debt programme A2+ 10000 Reaffirmed Reliance Telecom Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 7840 Reaffirmed Reliance Telecom Ltd CP A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4 Genius Minds LT Fund Based - CC BB- 650 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from 20 Cr) Abm Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed Abm Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed Airwave International Pvt Ltd CC D 11.5 Revised from BB+ Airwave International Pvt Ltd LC/BG D 35 Revised from BB+ Airwave International Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 53.5 Revised from BB+ / A4+ Arnav Technosoft Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limits D 150 Reaffirmed Atc Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 650 Assigned Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 1986.2 Assigned AA(SO) Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.63 Cr) C.A.V. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT, TL D 50.4 Downgraded from B- C.A.V. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 210 Downgraded from B- Delta Trust 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 63.9 Assigned A-(SO) Delta Trust 2016 PTC Series A2 Provisional 7.1 Assigned BB- (SO) Gainwell Commosales Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 440 Assigned AAA (SO) Ganges Ford (Proprietor: TL BB 4.3 Reaffirmed Lexicon Commercial Enterprises Ltd) (reduced from Rs. 0.80 crore earlier) Ganges Ford (Proprietor: CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Lexicon Commercial Enterprises Ltd) Ganges Ford (Proprietor: e- DFS BB 140 Reaffirmed / Lexicon Commercial Enterprises Assigned Ltd) (enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore earlier) Ganges Ford (Proprietor: Ad hoc Limit on e-DFS BB 28 Reaffirmed / Lexicon Commercial Enterprises Assigned Ltd) (enhanced from Rs. 1.80 crore earlier) Ganges Ford (Proprietor: Dropline Overdraft BB 35 Assigned Lexicon Commercial Enterprises Ltd) (reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore earlier) Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet FB Fac D 10779.7 Reaffirmed Highways Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1080.0 crore) Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Non-FB Fac D 473 Withdrawn Highways Pvt Ltd Goodearth Minetech Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 1940 Assigned AAA (SO) Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC / BBB- 100 Assigned PCFC / FBD / EPR / EPC Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based-SLC BBB- 13.5 Assigned Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 10.5 Assigned / A3 Idbi Asset Management Company IDBI Ultra ST Fund AAAmfs Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian Overseas Bank Basel II compliant A 4000 Withdrawn Perpetual Bonds Programmes Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds A- / 26323 Revised from Programmes A A Indian Overseas Bank Basel II compliant A- / 3800 Revised from Perpetual Bonds A A Programmes Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds A+ 20900 Reaffirmed Programmes Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds A+ 5500 Withdrawn Programmes Indian Steel Corporation Ltd TL* D 8610 Downgraded from D (earlier Rs. 788.59 crore) *includes WCTL, FITL and Corporate Loan Indian Steel Corporation Ltd FB Limits D 2053.6 Downgraded from D (earlier Rs. 274.36 crore) Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limits D 10468.2 Downgraded from D (earlier Rs. 1036.50 crore) Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Unallocated D 4073.5 Downgraded from D (earlier Rs. 421.08 crore) Maheshwari Coal Benefication & TL B 24.6 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Maheshwari Coal Benefication & CC Fac B 60 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd LT - TL Fac C+ 250 Assigned Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd FBL-TL BBB 4725 Reaffirmed Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd Non-Fund Based-BG BBB 275 Reaffirmed Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd LT-Unallocated BBB 30 Reaffirmed Prakash Trading Company CC BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Raj Associates CC BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Reliance Infratel Ltd LT Fund Based / Non BBB+ 22710 reassigned Fund Based Bk Fac from (including unallocated) BBB +(SO) (earlier Rs. 1,000 crore) Reliance Telecom Ltd LT Fund Based / Non BBB+ 8120 Reaffirmed Fund Based Bk Fac Shikhar Housing Development working capital Fac B 100 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B- 60 Assigned Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B- 75 Assigned Sunrise Distributors CC BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Thermoset Poly Products (I) LT, fund based - CC B 50 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Women'S Next Loungeries Ltd LT,FBL BB- 125 Downgraded from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)