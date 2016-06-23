Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5 Cr)
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-Capex A3 60 Assigned
LC
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LOC A3 7 Assigned
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A3 3 Assigned
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund A3 16 Assigned
Based-Forward
Contracts
Idbi Asset Management Company IDBI Liquid Fund A1+mfs Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Coal Benefication & non-fund based Bk A4 20 Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd facility
Reliance Infratel Ltd ST FB/non-FBL A2+ 2450 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs. 1,516 crore)
Reliance Infratel Ltd ST Debt programme A2+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Telecom Ltd ST FB/Non-FBL A2+ 7840 Reaffirmed
Reliance Telecom Ltd CP A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG A4 5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4 Genius Minds LT Fund Based - CC BB- 650 Upgraded
from B+
(enhanced from 20 Cr)
Abm Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Abm Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Airwave International Pvt Ltd CC D 11.5 Revised from
BB+
Airwave International Pvt Ltd LC/BG D 35 Revised from
BB+
Airwave International Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 53.5 Revised from
BB+ /
A4+
Arnav Technosoft Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limits D 150 Reaffirmed
Atc Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 650 Assigned
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 1986.2 Assigned
AA(SO)
Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 3.63 Cr)
C.A.V. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT, TL D 50.4 Downgraded
from B-
C.A.V. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 210 Downgraded
from B-
Delta Trust 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 63.9 Assigned
A-(SO)
Delta Trust 2016 PTC Series A2 Provisional 7.1 Assigned
BB-
(SO)
Gainwell Commosales Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 440 Assigned
AAA
(SO)
Ganges Ford (Proprietor: TL BB 4.3 Reaffirmed
Lexicon Commercial Enterprises
Ltd)
(reduced from Rs. 0.80 crore earlier)
Ganges Ford (Proprietor: CC BB 20 Reaffirmed
Lexicon Commercial Enterprises
Ltd)
Ganges Ford (Proprietor: e- DFS BB 140 Reaffirmed /
Lexicon Commercial Enterprises Assigned
Ltd)
(enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore earlier)
Ganges Ford (Proprietor: Ad hoc Limit on e-DFS BB 28 Reaffirmed /
Lexicon Commercial Enterprises Assigned
Ltd)
(enhanced from Rs. 1.80 crore earlier)
Ganges Ford (Proprietor: Dropline Overdraft BB 35 Assigned
Lexicon Commercial Enterprises
Ltd)
(reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore earlier)
Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet FB Fac D 10779.7 Reaffirmed
Highways Pvt Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 1080.0 crore)
Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Non-FB Fac D 473 Withdrawn
Highways Pvt Ltd
Goodearth Minetech Pvt Ltd NCDs Provisional 1940 Assigned
AAA
(SO)
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC / BBB- 100 Assigned
PCFC / FBD / EPR / EPC
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based-SLC BBB- 13.5 Assigned
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 10.5 Assigned
/ A3
Idbi Asset Management Company IDBI Ultra ST Fund AAAmfs Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Indian Overseas Bank Basel II compliant A 4000 Withdrawn
Perpetual Bonds
Programmes
Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds A- / 26323 Revised from
Programmes A A
Indian Overseas Bank Basel II compliant A- / 3800 Revised from
Perpetual Bonds A A
Programmes
Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds A+ 20900 Reaffirmed
Programmes
Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds A+ 5500 Withdrawn
Programmes
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd TL* D 8610 Downgraded
from D
(earlier Rs. 788.59 crore) *includes WCTL, FITL and Corporate Loan
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd FB Limits D 2053.6 Downgraded
from D
(earlier Rs. 274.36 crore)
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limits D 10468.2 Downgraded
from D
(earlier Rs. 1036.50 crore)
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Unallocated D 4073.5 Downgraded
from D
(earlier Rs. 421.08 crore)
Maheshwari Coal Benefication & TL B 24.6 Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Maheshwari Coal Benefication & CC Fac B 60 Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd LT - TL Fac C+ 250 Assigned
Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd FBL-TL BBB 4725 Reaffirmed
Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd Non-Fund Based-BG BBB 275 Reaffirmed
Nrss Xxxi (B) Transmission Ltd LT-Unallocated BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Prakash Trading Company CC BBB- 260 Reaffirmed
Raj Associates CC BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
Reliance Infratel Ltd LT Fund Based / Non BBB+ 22710 reassigned
Fund Based Bk Fac from
(including unallocated) BBB
+(SO)
(earlier Rs. 1,000 crore)
Reliance Telecom Ltd LT Fund Based / Non BBB+ 8120 Reaffirmed
Fund Based Bk Fac
Shikhar Housing Development working capital Fac B 100 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B- 60 Assigned
Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B- 75 Assigned
Sunrise Distributors CC BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Thermoset Poly Products (I) LT, fund based - CC B 50 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd.
Women'S Next Loungeries Ltd LT,FBL BB- 125 Downgraded
from BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)