BRIEF-India's Keltech Energies March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 20.7 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago
Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt. ST FB Fac A4 139.4 Suspended Ltd. Kalyani Steels Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 750 Suspended Nanz Med Science Pharma (P) Ltd Non-Fund based Bk Fac A4 61 Suspended Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 120 Reaffirmed RNP Scaffolding & Formwork Pvt ST Fund based facility A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: FB Fac A2 550 Reaffirmed Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A2 50 Reaffirmed SHM Shipcare ST: Non-FBL A4+ 562.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avinash Ramakrishna Developers TL Fac B+ 357.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd B. Manek Exports LT & ST Scale - FBL BB+/ 160 Suspended A4+ Blue Star Cement Ltd Bk Fac B+ 105 Suspended Capital Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB 1000 Suspended CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL A 790 Reaffirmed CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits A 10 Reaffirmed DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Short AAA Notice for Pvt Ltd Maturity Fund mfs withdrawal Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd LT Fund based and non B 140 Suspended FB Fac Hallelu CLM Footwear LLP Bk Fac BB / 82.7 Suspended A4 Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt. LT FB Fac B 221 Suspended Ltd. Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 180 Suspended Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD Programme D 780 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 100 crore) Jonna Steels FBL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd Fund based and non-FBL A+/ 8120 Suspended A1+ Legacy Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 120 Suspended Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1000 Withdrawn Nadahalli Agro International Bk Fac B / 500 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Nanz Med Science Pharma (P) Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 119 Suspended Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd CC BB- 300 Reaffirmed RNP Scaffolding & Formwork Pvt LT FB facility B 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Sandhya Marines Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB+ Reaffirmed Sd Corporation Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 3000 Assigned AA(SO) Shiv Shakti Enterprise LT Fund Based- TL B 100 Revised from B+ SHM Shipcare LT: TL BB 41 Reaffirmed SHM Shipcare LT: CC BB 296.8 Reaffirmed Shree Infra LT- Unallocated Amount BB- 300 Suspended The Poona District Police LT, FBL - CC BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd Tungnath Educational Society TL B- 13.7 Withdrawn Tungnath Educational Society Unallocated limits B- 70.3 Withdrawn Tungnath Educational Society LT, working capital B- 16 Withdrawn Fac Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Bk line of credit B / 47.5 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* March quarter profit 20.7 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago
* Says to consider sub division of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: