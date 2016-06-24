Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt. ST FB Fac A4 139.4 Suspended Ltd. Kalyani Steels Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 750 Suspended Nanz Med Science Pharma (P) Ltd Non-Fund based Bk Fac A4 61 Suspended Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd LOC A4 120 Reaffirmed RNP Scaffolding & Formwork Pvt ST Fund based facility A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: FB Fac A2 550 Reaffirmed Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A2 50 Reaffirmed SHM Shipcare ST: Non-FBL A4+ 562.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avinash Ramakrishna Developers TL Fac B+ 357.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd B. Manek Exports LT & ST Scale - FBL BB+/ 160 Suspended A4+ Blue Star Cement Ltd Bk Fac B+ 105 Suspended Capital Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB 1000 Suspended CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL A 790 Reaffirmed CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits A 10 Reaffirmed DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Short AAA Notice for Pvt Ltd Maturity Fund mfs withdrawal Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd LT Fund based and non B 140 Suspended FB Fac Hallelu CLM Footwear LLP Bk Fac BB / 82.7 Suspended A4 Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt. LT FB Fac B 221 Suspended Ltd. Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac D 180 Suspended Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD Programme D 780 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 100 crore) Jonna Steels FBL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd Fund based and non-FBL A+/ 8120 Suspended A1+ Legacy Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 120 Suspended Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1000 Withdrawn Nadahalli Agro International Bk Fac B / 500 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Nanz Med Science Pharma (P) Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 119 Suspended Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd CC BB- 300 Reaffirmed RNP Scaffolding & Formwork Pvt LT FB facility B 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Sandhya Marines Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB+ Reaffirmed Sd Corporation Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 3000 Assigned AA(SO) Shiv Shakti Enterprise LT Fund Based- TL B 100 Revised from B+ SHM Shipcare LT: TL BB 41 Reaffirmed SHM Shipcare LT: CC BB 296.8 Reaffirmed Shree Infra LT- Unallocated Amount BB- 300 Suspended The Poona District Police LT, FBL - CC BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd Tungnath Educational Society TL B- 13.7 Withdrawn Tungnath Educational Society Unallocated limits B- 70.3 Withdrawn Tungnath Educational Society LT, working capital B- 16 Withdrawn Fac Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Bk line of credit B / 47.5 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)