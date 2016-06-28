Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artefact Projects Ltd ST- Non FBL D 50 Revised from A4 Balmrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/STD A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Balmrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL A1+ 543.7* Reaffirmed *The non-fund based limits are a sublimit of the fund-based limits Balmrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL-Forward Cover A1+ 43.7 Reaffirmed Bharat Biotech International ST fund based - A1 100 Upgraded Ltd standby line of credit from A2+ Bharat Biotech International ST non fund based - A1 900 Upgraded Ltd LOC from A2+ Bharat Biotech International ST Non fund based - BG A1 200 Upgraded Ltd from A2+ Cawasji Behramji Catering Short - term, non FB A4+ 10 Revised from Service Ltd Fac A3 Dodhia Synthetics Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3 20 Assigned Geetha Timber ST A4 127 Suspended Geetha Timber FBF A4 127 Suspended God Granites ST - Fund based A4+ 60 Reaffirmed God Granites ST - Non fund based A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Harsha Stone Industries Foreign Outward Bills A4 50 Reaffirmed Purchase (FOBP) Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD/FBP/PCFC A3 - Reaffirmed Limits* *within CC limits Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd BG* A3 - Reaffirmed *within CC limits Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Foreign LC Limit* A3 - Reaffirmed *within CC limits Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A3 150 Reaffirmed K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - UBD A4+ 20* Assigned under L/C *sub-limits within LC K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 180 Assigned Imp L/C (DA/ DP) K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 50* Assigned Letter of Comfort *sub-limits within LC K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - UBD A4+ 20* Assigned under L/C K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 180* Assigned Imp L/C (DA/ DP) K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 50* Assigned Letter of Comfor Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Unallocated facility A4+ 95 Downgraded from A3 Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4+ 340 Suspended L7H Life Resources Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL D - Suspended Mohindra Fasteners Ltd NFBL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Narula Holdings Pvt Ltd FB/NFBF A4 55 Suspended Pan Agri Export PCL/ PCFC- FDBN/ A3 - Reaffirmed FDBP/ FDBD / PSCFC* *within CC limits Pan Agri Export LC limit* A3 - Reaffirmed *within CC limits Pan Agri Export Credit exposure limit A3 40 Reaffirmed Raj Overseas STFB A2+ 600 Assigned Raj Overseas STNFB A2+ 110 Assigned Rajnish Steels ST: NFBL ^ A4 - Reaffirmed Rajratan Global Wire Ltd ST - FB A3+ 50 Upgraded from A3 (reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Rajratan Global Wire Ltd ST - Non FB A3+ 391.1 Upgraded from A3 Rpg Life Sciences Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 259.2 Upgraded from A2 (reduced from Rs. 30.92 crore) Samalpatti Power Company Pvt ST, Non Fund based A2+ 445 Withdrawn Ltd Sandhar Technologies Ltd NFBL A1 300 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Ltd Shri Mahavir Cereals NFBL A4 1 Suspended Sri Rama Spin Cot BG A4 0.3 Assigned Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 15 Reaffirmed Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft facility A4 30 Reaffirmed Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 90 Withdrawn Vasupujya Filaments ST, Non-FBL A3 26 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 350 Suspended Anubhav Gems Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 6.25 crore) Ar Loomtex India Pvt Ltd FBL D 66 Suspended Ar Loomtex India Pvt Ltd Unallocated/ proposed D 131.5 Suspended Bk Fac Ar Loomtex India Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based Bk Fac D 2.5 Suspended Artefact Projects Ltd LT-FBL D 180 Revised from C Avni Steels FBF B 59.5 Suspended Balmrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A+ 5242.5 Reaffirmed Balmrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A+ 15000 Reaffirmed Bharat Biotech International LT fund based - CC A 950 Upgraded Ltd from A- Bharat Biotech International LT fund based - TL A 472 Upgraded Ltd from A- Bharat Biotech International LT/ST Fund based and A/A1 250 Upgraded Ltd NFBL from A-/A2+ Cawasji Behramji Catering LT, FB Fac BB+ 150 Revised from Service Ltd BBB- Chandak Mining And Exports FBF B 90 Suspended Chintamani Commodities NFBF D 90.6 Suspended Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd FB/NFBF BB+ / 493.9 Suspended A4+ Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB- 539.6 Assigned Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 1015 Assigned Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT / ST, BBB-/ - Assigned Interchangeable A3 Limits * * sub-limits of above rated Rs. 101.50 crore Long-Term, Fund Based limits of the company Geetha Timber FBF B 22.7 Suspended Geetha Timber LT/ST unallocated B / 0.3 Suspended facility A4 God Granites LT- Fund Based BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Harsha Stone Industries Packing Credit B 45 Reaffirmed Hydric Farm Inputs Ltd Bk Fac BB 250 Suspended Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Credit Limit K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 30* Assigned *sub-limits within LC K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 30* Assigned *sub-limits within LC Kamala Ginning And Oil FBL B 300 Suspended Industries Kamala Ginning And Oil Unallocated Limits B 20 Suspended Industries Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 225 Downgraded from BBB- Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac BB+ 595 Downgraded from BBB- Karun Rice & General Mills FBL B 70 Suspended Kuber Foods FBL B 100 Suspended L7H Life Resources Pvt Ltd LT - TL D 86.1 Suspended Lalita Foamex Pvt Ltd TL D 47.5 Assigned Lalita Foamex Pvt Ltd CC D 10 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility A (SO) 55.3 Upgraded from BBB(SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 21.9 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 444.6 Reaffirmed (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 16.1 Reaffirmed (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 8.1 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA 709.5 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 12.8 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA 1162.2 Upgraded (SO) from AA(SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA 67.6 Upgraded (SO) from AA(SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 12.3 Reaffirmed (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 583.3 Reaffirmed (SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 27.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 10.7 Reaffirmed Magma Itl Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 41.3 Reaffirmed Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt LT - TL Fac BBB+ 20 Upgraded Ltd from BBB Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt LT - FB Fac BBB+ 180 Upgraded Ltd from BBB Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT/ST BB / 427 Suspended A4 Mohan Rao And Company FBL B 100 Suspended Mohan Rao And Company Unallocated limits B 20 Suspended Mohindra Fasteners Ltd FBL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL-Overdraft B- 15 Revised from B Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL B- 4.39 Revised from B Monopoly Yarns Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B- 64.6 Revised from / A4 B /Reaffirmed Narula Exports FB/NFBF B+ 80 Suspended / A4 Nitesh Residency Hotels Pvt Ltd LT - TL B+ 3125 Suspended North-Cott Ginning & Trading Bk Fac B/A4 150 Suspended Co. Pvt Ltd One Point Realty Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 142.7 Reaffirmed Pan Agri Export CC Limits BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Pan Agri Export TL BBB- 104 Reaffirmed Paras Foods CC B 80 Reaffirmed Pari India FBF BB 284 Suspended Poonam Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Raj Overseas LTFB A- 155.7 Assigned Raj Overseas Unallocated A- 134.3 Assigned Rajnish Steels LT: FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rajnish Steels Both LT and ST Scale: B+/A4 30 Reaffirmed Unallocated Limits Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT - Fund Based - TL BBB 232.3 Upgraded from BBB- (increased from Rs. 21.85 crore) Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC BBB 402.5 Upgraded from BBB- Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT - Non FB BBB 130 Upgraded from BBB- Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB 24.1 Upgraded from BBB- (increased from Rs. 0.79 crore) Ramanjaneya Modern Rice Mill FBF B+ 50 Suspended Rpg Life Sciences Ltd Long-TL A- 220 Upgraded from BBB+ Rpg Life Sciences Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 400 Upgraded from BBB+ (increased from Rs. 35.00 crore) S.S. Polymers Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Samalpatti Power Company Pvt LT, TL A- 600 Assigned Ltd Samalpatti Power Company Pvt LT, Fund based A- 700 Withdrawn Ltd Sandhar Technologies Ltd FBL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd Unallocated A+ 50 Reaffirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd FB/NFBL A+ / 250 Reaffirmed A1 Santhosh Rice Industries FBL B+ 119.3 Suspended Santhosh Rice Industries Unallocated Limits B+ 0.7 Suspended Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt FB Fac BB- 75 Suspended Ltd Shri Agrawal Educational And LT FBL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Cultural Society Shri Mahavir Cereals FBL B 80 Suspended Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt LT Loan Fac D 20.2 Assigned Ltd Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt LT FB Fac D 30 Assigned Ltd Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt ST / LT - Unallocated D 29.8 Assigned Ltd limits Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt LT Loan Fac D 20.2 Assigned Ltd Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt LT FB Fac D 30 Assigned Ltd Shri Vasanthraj Textiles Pvt ST / LT - Unallocated D 29.8 Assigned Ltd limits Sion Steels LT - CCs B+ 100 Assigned Sipai Cotton Industries FB-CC B+ 60 Suspended Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT - TL A(SO) 2200 Reassigned (revised from 175.00 CR) Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd LT - CC A(SO) 50 Reassigned Springboard Enterprises FBL B 60 Suspended (India) Ltd Springboard Enterprises LT B / 40 Suspended (India) Ltd A4 Sri Rama Spin Cot CC B 89 Assigned Sri Rama Spin Cot TL B 13.7 Assigned Sri Rama Spin Cot Unallocated Limits B 0.4 Assigned Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd TL D 310.4 Revised from B/A4 Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd CC limits D 480 Revised from B/A4 Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd LT NFBL D 20 Revised from B/A4 Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd ST NFBL D 312.5 Revised from B/A4 Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Unallocated D 51.2 Revised from B/A4 Tirumala Cotton And Agro NFBL - - - Products Pvt Ltd Tirumala Cotton And Agro TL BB 693.2 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Tirumala Cotton And Agro CC BB 560 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Tirumala Cotton And Agro Unallocated Limit BB 1 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Tirupati Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB 125 Revised from BB- V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan Fac D 5.4 Assigned V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 30 Assigned V.P.S. Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd ST / LT - Unallocated D 44.6 Assigned limits Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facilites BBB+ 100 Withdrawn Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB+ 2 Withdrawn Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB+ 44.3 Withdrawn Vasupujya Filaments LT, FBL - TL BBB- 262.8 Assigned Vasupujya Filaments LT, FBL BBB- 12 Assigned Virender Singh Harinder Singh Bk Fac B+ 70 Suspended Webfil Ltd CC C+ 33.8 Reaffirmed Webfil Ltd LOC C+ /A4 54 Reaffirmed Webfil Ltd BG C+ /A4 49 Reaffirmed Woolways (India) Ltd LT/ST FBL BB- 100 Assigned / A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)